There’s exciting news for Hudson Valley residents! We can go out, support local business, save money and see a movie. I love the idea that two Hudson Valley theaters have come together to bring us discounted tickets in different counties!

Hudson Valley Theaters Launch New Program Offering Discounted TIckets

In November, Rosendale Theatre made an exciting post on social media. They gave us a sneak peek into a program that has launched, The Main Street Match. The Rosendale Theatre shared that Community Presents and The Rosendale Theatre Collective have brought,

“A new member reciprocity program that allows members of either the Rosendale Theatre or the Community Theater in Catskill to buy discounted tickets at both venues.”

The Rosendale Theatre highlighted that we can watch more movies for less money as we deserve, woohoo! They expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to partner on this while also showing gratitude to their customers as we celebrate these special Main Streets.

What Do We Know About The Rosendale Theatre In Rosendale, NY?

The Rosendale Theatre is known for being,

“One of the Hudson Valley’s oldest art house theatres!”

On site, we can see live music, films, great events and more! I have been to the Rosendale Theatre a few times for events. The staff are friendly, the vibes are nostalgic and it’s a cozy place to sit back, relax and see something on the big screen! The Rosendale Theatre is located at 408 Main Street in Rosendale.

What Do We Know About The Community Theatre In Catskill, NY?

The Community Theatre in Catskill shared that,

“ Together, we’re dedicated to continuing this theater’s legacy as a cultural hub and gathering place. “

On site, we can see exciting movies, special events and more! I have not been to this theatre yet but it seems that it would be a fun place to hang out with friends and family. The Community Theatre is located at 373 Main Street in Catskill.

I love that these historic theatres came together to bring something fun to the community. It also allows movie lovers to check out a theatre that they have never been to before in Greene County or Ulster County!

For more info, be sure to visit the Rosendale Theatre’s website and social media platforms. Have fun!

Which theaters do you enjoy going to in the Hudson Valley? Tell us more below.