Elderly Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Election Day Crash

One person is dead, and multiple people are injured following an accident in the Hudson Valley on Election Day.

The deadly three-vehicle crash in Putnam County claimed the life of an 87-year-old woman

State Police investigate fatal motor vehicle collision in Putnam County

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New York State Police based in Putnam County responded to reports of a three-vehicle collision in the area of 3402 Danbury Road in the Town of Southeast on Tuesday around 7:20 a.m.

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According to the Putnam County Board of Elections, there are five polling locations within five miles from the site of the fatal crash, including on polling location that’s less than two minutes away.

Police learned that 87-year-old Helen T. Gambino of Brewser, New York, was at a stop sign on Dingle Ridge Road in a 2024 Subaru.

When she attempted to make a left turn onto Danbury Road, her vehicle was struck by an eastbound 2015 BMW operated by Caua Dos Santos Rocha, 19, of Danbury, Connecticut.

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The impact caused the Subaru to overturn and come to rest in the center median. Gambino was rushed to Danbury Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

After that crash, the BMW hit a 2009 Honda operated by a 23-year-old from Danbury, Connecticut, who was also traveling eastbound in the right lane of Danbury Road.

Rocha was transported to Danbury Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 2009 Honda driver wasn’t injured.