Starbucks Holiday Red Cups Are Back, and There's Something Special for Dogs

The holiday season is quickly approaching and businesses are diving right in.

And this year, they’re doing something special for specific customers.

Starbucks Brings Back Iconic Red Cups for the 2026 Holiday Season

Some may argue that the kickoff of the holiday season is after Thanksgiving, others believe it’s when Starbuck releases their red cups.

On the Starbucks website they write “For decades, the return of our holiday cups has marked the arrival of the season (our aprons are another telltale sign). It’s a ritual for many that’s as beloved as that first sip of Peppermint Mocha.”

And that time, is now! Look at how cute they are:

They add that this year they’ll also being doing something for the first time ever…and this one is for the dogs!

Starbucks Introduces Holiday Pup Cups For the First Time Ever

If you’re a dog owner you know just how important a pup cup is in your furry friends diet.

My dog happens to know exactly what’s coming when we hit the drive-thru at Starbucks: A whipped cream pup cup is on the way.

This year for the first time ever, Starbuck is introducing a holiday pup cup!

Starbucks writes:

Pup cups have long been a favorite Starbucks treat for four-legged customers. This year, they’re getting a festive twist with Starbucks first-ever holiday pup cup design

Take a look:

I see many Starbucks trips in my future this holiday season…

Starbucks Holiday Menu for 2026

The classics are coming back!

As mentioned earlier Peppermint Mocha is back for the 2026 holiday season at Starbucks along with others classic flavors like Caramel Brulée Latte and Sugar Cookie Latte.

New this year at Starbucks are the Tiramisu Velvet Latte and Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew and bright Apple Pomegranate Refreshers.

Sounds festive and refreshing!

From the festive red cups, to the pup cups and new holiday flavors, Starbucks gets you ready for the holiday season starting November 5th, 2026.