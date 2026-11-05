Hudson Valley's Luckiest Store Sells Another Half-Million Lottery Ticket

The store, widely known as the luckiest spot in the Hudson Valley, has struck gold yet again with another massive lottery payout.

Sadly, we aren’t talking about the Powerball.

Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In New Jersey

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A winning Powerball ticket, worth $847 million, was sold in New Jersey. Should the lucky winner, or winners, take the one-time cash payout option that works out to just over $363 million.

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Prior to Wednesday night’s drawing, there hadn’t been a grand prize winner in the Powerball lottery since August, when a single winning ticket was sold in Illinois worth more than a billion dollars.

Half-Million Winning Ticket Sold In Newburgh

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What’s widely known as the luckiest store in the Hudson Valley has struck gold yet again with another major lottery payout

New York Lottery officials announced that a top-prize winning Pick 10 ticket worth $500,000 was sold for the Tuesday, November 3 drawing.

The half-million-dollar ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less, located at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh. The store has built a legendary reputation across Orange County for handing out massive six- and seven-figure winning tickets, making it a regular hotspot for local players hoping to catch some luck.

For the Pick 10 game, ten winning numbers are drawn from a field of 1 to 80 during daily drawings held every evening at approximately 8:30 p.m..

The lucky winner successfully matched all ten numbers on their ticket to secure the game’s top prize. Lottery draw game prizes can be claimed up to one full year from the date of the drawing.

If you bought a ticket at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh for Tuesday’s drawing, be sure to check your numbers because you could be sitting on half a million dollars.

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