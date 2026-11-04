Middletown Police Seeking Woman Who Allegedly Kicked a Dog

Police in Orange County are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who was allegedly caught on surveillance video kicking and striking a dog while walking along a city street.

Middletown Police Searching for Woman Accused of Kicking Dog

Over the last week or so, an extremely disturbing video has been circulating on social media, prompting outrage from people concerned about the dog’s well-being. Now, police in Middletown are working to identify the woman seen in the footage.

City of Middletown Police Department via Facebook

According to the City of Middletown Police Department, officers are aware of the video that shows a woman allegedly abusing a dog while out for a walk. The incident reportedly happened along William Street in Middletown, NY.

Reports indicate that a neighbor became concerned after hearing a dog crying and decided to check surveillance camera footage. What the camera captured was reportedly a woman repeatedly kicking and striking the animal as she walked.

City of Middletown Police Department via Facebook

Middletown Police Asking for Public’s Help

In a statement posted on social media, Middletown Police confirmed that the incident has been under active investigation since it was first reported.

Police say they take animal cruelty seriously and are working to identify the individual involved. The department is asking anyone who recognizes the woman in the pictures above or has information that could help investigators to come forward. She appears to be wearing white sweatpants, sneakers, and a gray sweatshirt.

A $1,500 reward is also being offered for information leading to the identification of the woman and resolution of the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Middletown Police Animal Control Officer Small at 845-346-4031.

Click here to view photo gallery

Click here to view photo gallery