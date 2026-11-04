More Mid-Hudson Bridge Closures and Delays This Week

Another round of traffic restrictions is scheduled for this week. We’ve broken everything down to make sure you don’t sit in traffic trying to cross the river.

The New York State Bridge Authority has announced that construction work will continue on the Poughkeepsie side of the bridge, forcing traffic into an alternating pattern on three consecutive nights.

The latest restrictions are part of the ongoing East Approach Rehabilitation Project, which has caused significant headaches for motorists traveling between Dutchess and Ulster Counties over the past several months.

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Mid-Hudson Bridge Traffic Restrictions for November 3-6

According to the Bridge Authority, alternating traffic will be in effect during the following times:

Tuesday, November 3: 10pm to Wednesday, November 4 at 5am

Wednesday, November 4: 10pm to Thursday, November 5 at 5am

Thursday, November 5: 10pm to Friday, November 6 at 5am

The restrictions will affect a small section of the east approach, beginning just west of where the bridge crosses Rinaldi Boulevard and extending toward the pedestrian walkway entrance from Gerald Drive.

During these hours, traffic in both directions will take turns traveling through the work zone.

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What Work Is Being Done on the Mid-Hudson Bridge?

Crews will be resetting concrete barriers along the curbs and removing an asphalt wedge from the northernmost lane.

Additional work is also planned for the traffic island on the southern portion of the Route 9 interchange, although that portion of the project will not require alternating traffic.

The latest work is part of an effort to prepare the bridge for winter, when construction activity is expected to be minimal.

Will Mid-Hudson Bridge Traffic Finally Improve?

Although the latest restrictions are scheduled for overnight hours, motorists have continued to experience backups on the Route 9 approaches to the bridge during the day throughout the construction project.

The Bridge Authority says the latest work is intended to prepare the roadway for the winter slowdown, but has not announced an end date for the overall project. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra travel time and check 511NY for the latest traffic conditions before heading across the Hudson River.