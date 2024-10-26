Open in App
    • New York Rangers on The Hockey News

    Rangers Vs. Ducks Preview, Projected Lineup, Pregame Interview

    By Remy Mastey,

    2 days ago

    The New York Rangers are all set for their matchup against the Anaheim Ducks tonight at 7 PM EST.

    Here’s everything you need to know from a Rangers perspective.

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Chris Kreider-Mika Zibanejad-Reilly Smith

    Artemi Panarin-Vincent Trochek-Alexis Lafrenière

    Will Cuylle-Filip Chytil-Kaapo Kakko

    Adam Edstrom-Sam Carrick-Jonny Brodzinski

    Defensemen:

    K’Andre Miller-Adam Fox

    Braden Schneider-Jacob Trouba

    Ryan Lindgren-Zac Jones

    Goaltenders:

    Jonathan Quick

    Igor Shesterkin

    Pregame Interview:

    Notable Storylines:

    • The Rangers are coming off of a 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.
    • Jonathan Quick is set to start in net for the Rangers.
    • Zac Jones will play in place of Victor Mancini.
    • The Rangers sent Matt Rempe to the Hartford Wolf pack of the AHL.
    • The Rangers currently hold a 5-1-1 record.
    • The Ducks are coming off of a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks.

