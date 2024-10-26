Rangers Vs. Ducks Preview, Projected Lineup, Pregame Interview

The New York Rangers are all set for their matchup against the Anaheim Ducks tonight at 7 PM EST.

Here’s everything you need to know from a Rangers perspective.

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Chris Kreider-Mika Zibanejad-Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin-Vincent Trochek-Alexis Lafrenière

Will Cuylle-Filip Chytil-Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom-Sam Carrick-Jonny Brodzinski

Defensemen:

K’Andre Miller-Adam Fox

Braden Schneider-Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren-Zac Jones

Goaltenders:

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Pregame Interview:

Notable Storylines: