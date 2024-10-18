Open in App
    • New York Rangers on The Hockey News

    Directions For Those Who Want to Celebrate Igor Shesterkin's Potential New Contract

    By Stan Fischler,

    2 days ago

    It pays to be prepared because IT could happen sooner than you think.

    I'm talking about Igor Shersterkin's contract negotiations which have taken on all aspects of a Soap Opera titled "How To Make Breadman's Salary Look Like Peanuts."

    Let's say MSG hoists its white flag of surrender and awards Greedy Goalie hit something like $11-$12 million; tops over all Rangers including Breadman.

    That should tell the hockey world – once and for all – that the Shesty-Garden dollar war finally is over. Winner with ea$e, Igor!

    And should that be the case – just in case – here are some suggestions on how Igor might want us to celebrate his Great Cash Event:

    1. Put Igor in a convertible and have him drive down the Canyon of Champions as dollar-bill confetti flutters down from his fans.

    2. Change his jersey number to $ix.

    3. Treat the guy most responsible for his lifetime NHL success to a cup of coffee, Goalie Coach, Benny Allaire. But no more than two cups since Igor hasn't won one Cup.

    4. Treat all his defensemen to coffee and a shutout-flavored donut because they also made Iggy what he is today – a conquering hero – provided he wins the 2025 Cup.

    5. Give his buddy Jonathan Quick an autographed copy of Shesty's still unwritten book, "How I Beat Connor Hellebuyck And Sergei Bobrovsky To Big Bucks" – in two easy languages.

    Florida's Bob, in turn, should give Iggy a mere pamphlet, "How To Win A Stanley Cup" in one language and one easy page – with pictures.

