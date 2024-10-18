Directions For Those Who Want to Celebrate Igor Shesterkin's Potential New Contract

It pays to be prepared because IT could happen sooner than you think.

I'm talking about Igor Shersterkin's contract negotiations which have taken on all aspects of a Soap Opera titled "How To Make Breadman's Salary Look Like Peanuts."

Let's say MSG hoists its white flag of surrender and awards Greedy Goalie hit something like $11-$12 million; tops over all Rangers including Breadman.

That should tell the hockey world – once and for all – that the Shesty-Garden dollar war finally is over. Winner with ea$e, Igor!

And should that be the case – just in case – here are some suggestions on how Igor might want us to celebrate his Great Cash Event:

1. Put Igor in a convertible and have him drive down the Canyon of Champions as dollar-bill confetti flutters down from his fans.

2. Change his jersey number to $ix.

3. Treat the guy most responsible for his lifetime NHL success to a cup of coffee, Goalie Coach, Benny Allaire. But no more than two cups since Igor hasn't won one Cup.

4. Treat all his defensemen to coffee and a shutout-flavored donut because they also made Iggy what he is today – a conquering hero – provided he wins the 2025 Cup.

5. Give his buddy Jonathan Quick an autographed copy of Shesty's still unwritten book, "How I Beat Connor Hellebuyck And Sergei Bobrovsky To Big Bucks" – in two easy languages.

Florida's Bob, in turn, should give Iggy a mere pamphlet, "How To Win A Stanley Cup" in one language and one easy page – with pictures.