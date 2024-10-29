Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • New York Post

    The question Dave Roberts wouldn’t answer after Dodgers take 3-0 World Series lead

    By Matt Ehalt,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jE1JT_0wQvpmLb00

    Oh, so now Dave Roberts doesn’t want to talk about a 3-0 series lead.

    The Dodgers manager jokingly interrupted a reporter Monday night who referenced his legacy-defining role in the Red Sox rallying from a 3-0 hole against the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS now that his Dodgers are attempting to avoid the same fate after grabbing the same lead in the World Series .

    “Don’t talk about that,” said Roberts, whose stolen base off Mariano Rivera in Game 4 changed that series 20 years ago.”Wrong guy. Way too early.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26a2R5_0wQvpmLb00
    Dave Roberts’ steal in Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS. Getty Images

    Roberts can laugh and smile since his team clearly looks like the better team and has a chance to complete a sweep Tuesday night after grabbing a 4-2 win in Game 3 on Wednesday.

    Freddie Freeman makes World Series history as Yankees killer blasts another homer

    “I don’t want to divulge any secrets, but from the other side, I just think we have got to stay focused, stay urgent,” Roberts said. “I think offensively, to be quite honest, we left a lot of runs out there (Monday), still found a way to win a ball game and there’s just got to be urgency.

    “I just don’t want to let these guys up for air.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G9GWi_0wQvpmLb00
    Dave Roberts is one win away from his second World Series title as the Dodgers’ manager. Getty Images

    Paul O’Neill’s awful World Series first pitch required a do-over

    For as bad as things look for the Yankees right now, things looked just as grim for the Red Sox in 2004 after they dropped Game 3, 19-8, at home to put their season on the brink.

    But Roberts stole second base off Rivera in the ninth in Game 4 and scored on a game-tying single by Bill Mueller and the rest is history.

    The Red Sox won Games 4 and 5 in extra innings, grabbed a 4-2 win in the infamous “Bloody Sock” Game 6 and then won Game 7 in The Bronx in a rout.

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR STARTING LINEUP NEWSLETTER

    Those 2004 Red Sox are the only team among the 40 in baseball history to ever rally from a 3-0 hole in a best-of-seven series, per MLB.com , and one of just two to even reach a Game 7.

    The Yankees will settle for even a Game 5 right now since the Dodgers appear to be out of their league so far, even if the last two games only featured 4-2 finals.

    The Yankees’ alleged starting pitching advantage has not translated, their lineup has struggled and the Dodgers have found ways to exploit their flaws .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0voJjm_0wQvpmLb00
    Aaron Judge and the Yankees are one loss away from being eliminated. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

    “In our heads, it’s to win one game,” struggling Yankees captain Aaron Judge said. “That’s how it starts. We’re down 3-0, we win one game, you never know what’s going to happen. It’s about looking to the next game we got (Tuesday) and that’s all we got.”

    For the latest in sports, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/sports/

    Related Search

    Dodgers World SeriesDodgers vs YankeesBoston Red SoxFreddie Freeman's performanceDave RobertsWorld Series

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Robert Marszewski
    20h ago
    I never was a fan of the bullpen game.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Los Angeles Dodgers Star Mookie Betts and Wife Brianna’s Relationship Timeline
    Us Weekly5 days ago
    World Series Game 4 ticket prices prove Yankees fans don't believe in their team
    FanSided1 day ago
    Brooklyn pizzeria owner rejects Dodgers reservation during World Series because he’s loyal to the Yankees: ‘No crotch bumping at Lucali!’
    New York Post13 hours ago
    10-Year-Old Boy Who Caught Freddie Freeman’s World Series Grand Slam Ball Was Crying ‘Tears of Joy’
    People2 days ago
    Shohei Ohtani Paid for Dodgers’ Team Dinner on Jack Flaherty’s Birthday
    Dodgers Nation1 day ago
    Tom Brady breaks silence after Gisele Bundchen pregnancy news with wistful post
    HELLO2 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Yankees’ Austin Wells hit with catcher’s interference call in brutal World Series moment
    New York Post8 hours ago
    Shohei Ohtani had something under his jacket during Game 3 introductions
    Larry Brown Sports2 days ago
    Derek Jeter Has Blunt Reaction To Yankees' Performance In World Series
    The Spun1 day ago
    LA Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani's Favorite Fast Food Burger Is an American Classic
    Allrecipes.com5 days ago
    Dodgers $60 million star could cut ties with LA in favor of Milwaukee
    Sporting News18 hours ago
    Ex-Knick Jerrod Mustaf, who left NBA after pregnant girlfriend’s murder, dead at 55
    New York Post1 day ago
    How many MLB teams have come back from 3-0 in the World Series?
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    NFL referees caught lying after horrible call
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Fat Joe's performance at Yankee Stadium during World Series leads to brutal fan reactions
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    MLB world reacts to terrible Yankees decision
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Aaron Judge Had Honest Statement About His Struggles After Game 3 Dud
    Sports Illustrated1 day ago
    Yankees urged to cut ties with Aaron Boone in favor of beloved Phillies skipper
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Yankees superstar urged to cut ties in NY to sign mega deal with Phillies
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Gisele Bündchen Fans Scream ‘Karma’ After News of Pregnancy With BF Joaquim Valente: ‘I’m Not Sad for Tom Brady at All!!!’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Yankees' World Series rally ruined by umpire Mark Carlson's call on Gleyber Torres
    FanSided2 days ago
    I’m very thankful I was fired by ESPN, I can now speak freely, says ex-College GameDay star David Pollack
    The US Sun5 days ago
    Johnny Carson Hated Having This Iconic Comedian On His Show
    DoYouRemember?4 days ago
    Alex Bregman Will Sign with the Toronto Blue Jays
    twsn.net2 days ago
    After Ice Cube Rocked Dodger Stadium, The Yankees Completely Blundered Their Game 3 Counter Opportunity
    LAFB Network2 days ago
    Ex-Girlfriend Of NFL Quarterback Tom Brady And Blue Blood Actress Bridget Moynahan’s Parents Were Highly Educated!
    playersbio.com6 days ago
    Likelihood of a Rodgers trade before the deadline
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy