    ‘Jeopardy!’ slammed for sexist clue — as host Ken Jennings apologizes to female contestant

    By Eric Todisco,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47bNTp_0wQsY4B600

    “What is … sexist?”

    Ken Jennings apologized for a “problematic” clue during Monday’s episode of “Jeopardy!”

    During the category “Complete the Rhyming Phrase,” the 50-year-old game show host gave the three contestants the phrase, “Men seldom make passes at…”

    Returning champion Will Wallace correctly answered, “Girls who wear glasses.”

    However, the situation became awkward because the female contestant, Heather Ryan, was wearing glasses.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sVHyr_0wQsY4B600
    Ken Jennings hosting “Jeopardy!” Jeopardy!

    ‘Jeopardy!’ fans outraged after pronunciation ruling fouls up champion: ‘Jennings blows it again’

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZgiv_0wQsY4B600
    A clue on Monday’s episode of “Jeopardy!” Jeopardy!

    “A little problematic, sorry Heather,” Jennings said about the phrase, uttered by famous poet Dorothy Parker.

    “Very,” added Wallace.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y982I_0wQsY4B600
    The contestants on Monday’s episode of “Jeopardy!” Jeopardy!

    Ryan, a health program director from Binghamton, New York, did not say anything about the sexist clue.

    At the end of the game, Ryan lost by just $1 to new champion Ian Taylor, a food sales rep from Cleveland, Ohio.

    “Jeopardy!” fans responded to the “problematic” clue incident on X (formerly Twitter).

    ‘Jeopardy!’ has no shame making Mayim Bialik a clue 1 year after her firing

    “‘Yeah, a little problematic’ — Ken Um, then why didn’t you bring that up to the writers before the game?” one fan wrote .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j36Xl_0wQsY4B600
    The contestants on Monday’s episode of “Jeopardy!” Jeopardy!

    “More like extremely problematic! #girlswithglasses,” someone else tweeted .

    A third fan said , “Still angry about this. She’s used her intelligence to get on here, only to be insulted by a sexist and rude comment.”

    Viewers also lashed out at the show and Jennings in a Reddit thread for the episode.

    “Frankly, I don’t need to hear Ken read an obviously outdated and inappropriate clue and then call it ‘problematic,'” one fan wrote, adding, “Maybe he can use his position to get it switched out before it goes out over the air.”

    Another critic said they were “very surprised” that the game show used the phrase.

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR MORNING REPORT NEWSLETTER

    “It was a weird choice. There are plenty of other rhyming phrases to choose from that don’t make your contestants, your host, and your audience visibly uncomfortable,” added a different person.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZyOo_0wQsY4B600
    Ken Jennings hosting “Jeopardy!” Disney

    Jennings, a former “Jeopardy!” contestant who holds the record for the longest consecutive winning streak, became a guest co-host in 2021 following the death of the show’s original and legendary host, Alex Trebek. He became the show’s sole host for Season 40 when it began in September 2023 following Mayim Bialik’s exit .

    However, Jennings reportedly does not have a long-term contract.

    “Jeopardy!” fans have been unsparing in their criticism of Jennings. He’s received backlash for an array of foibles — not accepting an answer that was one letter off , accepting an answer that was mispronounced , allowing a guest to correct themselves and making a joke about the elderly that many deemed tasteless .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02BvJT_0wQsY4B600
    Ken Jennings on “Jeopardy! Masters.” Disney

    In August, there were rumors that Jennings could lose his job to Colin Jost, who is set to host the iconic series’ new spinoff, “Pop Culture Jeopardy!”

    However, the US Sun reported at the time that Sony, which produces “Jeopardy!”, has no plans to fire Jennings.

    “The only real reason to replace Ken is if the ratings took a nosedive, and that hasn’t happened yet,” an insider said. “The show is holding steady.”

    “Jeopardy!” airs weekdays at 7 p.m. ET.

    Penny Bridgerton
    5h ago
    Lady, how about finishing this sentence: “sticks and stones might break my bones but…“
    Penny Bridgerton
    5h ago
    Omg stupid
