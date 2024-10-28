Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • New York Post

    Meatpacking District to lose last of its beef businesses as trendy nabe eyes new housing deal

    By Steve Cuozzo,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lm5xY_0wQewDP200

    The Meatpacking District’s last remaining meatpackers might soon give way to 600 rental apartments, a Whitney Museum expansion and new facilities for Friends of the High Line, Realty Check has learned.

    The meat merchants, which once numbered in the hundreds, dwindled to a mere few in recent decades as the area drew luxury hotels, trendy restaurants and high-end fashion retailers including Gucci and Hermes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UXcAC_0wQewDP200
    The last seven meatpackers in Meatpacking District are clustered in low-rise brick buildings on a 66,000 square-foot, city-owned parcel of land east of Tenth Avenue between the Whitney and the Standard Hotel. ZUMAPRESS.com

    Under an historic agreement with the Economic Development Corp., the last seven meatpackers in the Gansevoort Market Co-Op will move out  ahead of their 2032 lease expiration. They’re clustered in low-rise brick buildings on a 66,000 square-foot, city-owned parcel of land east of Tenth Avenue between the Whitney and the Standard Hotel.

    Amazon may be primed to add space near its NYC headquarters as more workers return to office

    Mayor Eric Adams’ “new vision” for what’s to be called Gansevoort Square includes “600 mixed-income housing units,” of which 300 would be affordable, as well as “a massive new open pavilion and the city’s next cultural and artistic hub.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29A5pA_0wQewDP200
    Meat merchants, which once numbered in the hundreds, dwindled to a mere few in recent decades as the area drew luxury hotels, trendy restaurants  and high-end fashion retailers including Gucci and Hermes. Credit is Steve Cuozzo

    First deputy mayor Maria Torres Springer is expected to announce the agreement at a Monday morning gathering of the Association for a Better New York.

    EDC president Andrew Kimball said the “mutual decision” for the meat market to leave “unlocks enormous potential to expand what is becoming a premier cultural destination for New Yorkers and tourists alike.”

    Famed Park Avenue office tower gives aging event space a facelift

    Gansevoort Market president John Jobbagy said  “technological advances” had made the market’s processing facilities obsolete.

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR MORNING REPORT NEWSLETTER

    “This opportunity [to leave] has come along at the right time,” Jobbagy added.

    But what happens next was unclear. A source said the meat companies weren’t obligated to move out “until a project for the site is secured.”

    And although the city has prioritized housing, an insider said the agreement gives the Whitney “right of first offer” over the entire site.

    Whitney director Scott Rothkopf said the museum had “engaged in promising talks with the city and Friends of the High Line about a unique opportunity to expand onto a neighboring city-owned site.”

    Friends of the High Line executive director Alan van Capelle said he’s had “early conversations with the City and the Whitney Museum” for additional space “to better serve the elevated park’s seven million annual visitors.”

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com.

    Related Search

    Urban DevelopmentAffordable housingMixed-Income housingNew YorkEconomic Development Corp.Scott Rothkopf

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida surgeon who accidentally removed patient’s liver previously lost another patient during botched operation: complaint
    New York Post2 days ago
    Family of ‘beloved’ NYC artist killed at swanky Hamptons spa speaks out
    New York Post16 hours ago
    Owner of NYC day care where toddler fatally ingested fentanyl pleads guilty to federal charges
    New York Post18 hours ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Heart-stopping video captures NYC subway surfing, as tragic trend claims another teen victim: ‘They do it every day’
    New York Post2 days ago
    Alien-like creature washes up on beach, stunning visitors: ‘The freakiest thing I’ve ever seen’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Investigators comb through Va. woods linked to chilling 1975 cold case murder of young Lyon sisters
    New York Post4 hours ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 days ago
    I got married a week ago — but my husband’s behavior is pushing me toward annulment
    New York Post11 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    NYC girl, 9, escapes masked kidnapper as she runs to crossing guard mom: sources
    New York Post9 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Two pedophiles die on same day in upstate New York jail
    New York Post1 day ago
    Karen Read offers theory on what really happened to her cop boyfriend John O’Keefe
    New York Post1 day ago
    NYC teacher accused of putting 15-year-old student in a headlock at Brooklyn high school, sending him to hospital
    New York Post1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Melinda French Gates spotted stepping off chopper in NY with new techie boyfriend Philip Vaughn
    New York Post10 hours ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Teen accused of machete threat at Beaches polling site
    Jacksonville Today7 hours ago
    Starbucks threatens to fire employees who don’t come to the office — just weeks after reportedly letting new CEO work from home
    New York Post1 day ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena7 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Fired Disney worker allegedly hacked into restaurant menus to change peanut allergy information
    New York Post8 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy