Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • New York Post

    Travel photographer Amanda Gallagher dies in horrific accident backing into plane propeller

    By Isabel Keane,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NK8L1_0wPJbk4s00

    A professional photographer died in a horrible accident by backing up into an airplane propeller while snapping photos at a Kansas airfield.

    Amanda Gallagher, 37, was taking photos of people getting on and off planes Saturday afternoon at the Air Capital Drop Zone in suburban Wichita when she accidentally backed into the active propeller, KAKE News reported.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ohZ4J_0wPJbk4s00
    Amanda Gallagher, 37, was killed after backing up into an active airplane propeller on Saturday. Amanda Gallagher/Facebook

    Kentucky state senator, 76, dies after driving lawn mower into pool in freak accident: ‘A hard-fought battle’

    The keen skydiver was rushed to a local hospital in extremely critical condition but died of her injuries, the outlet said.

    Gallagher owned a photography business, AG Photography, where she showcased photos of her travels and images she took at the Air Capital Drop Zone in Derby, the largest suburb of Wichita.

    She died “doing what she loved: skydiving and taking pictures,” according to a fundraiser, which had raised over $6,000 Monday morning.

    Jaw-dropping video shows woman plow golf cart through restaurant as diners dive out of her way

    Her family remembered her in the fundraiser as “kind, adventurous, creative and beautiful inside and out.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNRXi_0wPJbk4s00
    Gallagher was a travel photographer. Amanda Gallagher/Facebook

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR MORNING REPORT NEWSLETTER

    Cook Airfield expressed its condolences to Gallagher’s family in a statement shared on Facebook.

    “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the young lady who died yesterday after a tragic accident with an airplane propeller on Cook Airfield,” the statement read.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emwkc_0wPJbk4s00
    Gallagher was killed at Cook Airfield in Derby, Kansas. Cook Airfield – K50/Facebook

    The author added: “I wasn’t there when it happened, so I will not speculate on what could have or should have happened differently. Just please keep her family, her friends, and her Air Capital Drop Zone family in your prayers and thoughts.”

    The incident remains under investigation.

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com.

    Related Search

    Amanda GallagherAccidentAir capital drop zoneProfessional photographyTravel photographySkydiving safety

    Comments / 211

    Add a Comment
    Slim
    1d ago
    Rushed to the hospital in extreme critical condition?? There’s no way she didn’t get killed instantly
    Its just Me 'Army'
    1d ago
    PS I feel bad for her because she threw caution to the wind. She may have believed, she had no bounties and she found it in a nasty ugly way. May she rest in peace.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Photographer Killed After Backing Up into Airplane Propeller
    petapixel.com2 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US9 days ago
    Harry and Meghan are going their separate ways for crucial reason
    Carol Cassada3 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Calls Out Martha Stewart After She Reveals the Shady Reason She'd Never Star in ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
    PureWow7 days ago
    Playboy model Veronika Murashkina dies at 31 while desperately waiting for lung transplant
    The Mirror US9 days ago
    Family of Women Killed in Walmart Oven Share More Gruesome Details, Start GoFundMe
    Distractify6 days ago
    Eldest sister of America's most inbred family claims relatives 'live normal lives'
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Puppy falls asleep in news anchor's arms during broadcast and gets adopted in no time
    Upworthy5 days ago
    World reacts to shocking Rihanna news
    Next Impulse Sports5 days ago
    This 1938 video of woman speaking on cellphone might hint at the possibility of time travel
    Upworthy3 days ago
    19-Year-Old Confused To Learn Her 13-Year-Old Brother Is Actually Her Twin
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show5 days ago
    Tom Brady breaks silence after Gisele Bundchen pregnancy news with wistful post
    HELLO1 day ago
    Father accused of killing man he found with 14-year-old daughter could use ‘heat of passion’ defense
    New York Post15 days ago
    ‘Blue Bloods’ Holds a Wake for Beloved Reagan at Family Dinner (RECAP)
    tvinsider.com5 days ago
    Man Who Bought Kanye West’s $57 Million Mansion For $21 Million Says Rapper’s Alterations To Turn It Into A ‘Bomb Shelter’ Were ‘Really Dumb’
    uInterview.com8 days ago
    Woman insisted on continuing to see her former Iover even after he broke off their relationship, much to her husband’s displeasure, only for the spouses to Iure the man and shoot him because he had to die for dishnoring the wife
    Shreveport Magazine7 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter8 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez Is Reportedly 'Seeing Red' After Ben Affleck Debuts Makeover, Better Grooming And Eating Habits Following Split: 'A Total Slap In The Face'
    shefinds2 days ago
    ‘There is no choice, really’: King Charles left with no choice but to live with ‘in his face’ public humiliation in Australia
    wegotthiscovered.com3 days ago
    Country music singer battling cancer at 33 gives major update
    PennLive.com4 days ago
    Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel appear in new photo with husband in rare home life update
    HELLO2 days ago
    Selena Gomez, who is worth $1.3 billion, called out over amount of money she gave a homeless man
    MarketRealist8 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post8 days ago
    Man Dies By Suicide After Botched Beard Transplant Goes Wrong
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    Chaz Bono Inviting Cher to Wedding ‘If and Only If She Stops Pestering’: He ‘Wants Independence’
    In Touch Weekly1 day ago
    Drew Barrymore Abruptly Rushes Offstage During Henry Winkler Interview After She Starts Choking
    Decider.com5 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Horror as female diver is sucked through Antarctic iceberg and trapped underwater by ferocious current
    Daily Mail6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy