Giants vs. Steelers: Preview, prediction, what to watch for

Good luck: The Steelers are starting Ryan McCollum, a third-string center, and his assignment this week is the player dominating the league like no one else.
Nose tackle Dexter Lawrence went into this weekend leading the NFL in sacks with nine and he has been double-teamed more frequently than anyone else.
Expect the Steelers to continue that strategy.
“You’re not gonna get a lot done unless you’re prepared to put four hands on him,’’ Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “Guys like Ryan McCollum, who are getting an opportunity to ascend and play, it’s gonna be a significant challenge, but we better do more than wish Ryan McCollum luck.”
Tough environs: Facing the Steelers on the road, no matter what they now call their stadium (adieu, Heinz Field), is usually a rough assignment for visiting teams.
The passion, the gold Terrible Towels, the intensity is all next level.
This is foreign territory for many on the roster, as the Giants have not played in Pittsburgh since 2016.
Defensive end Brian Burns, in his first year with the Giants after four with the Panthers, has never played on the road against the Steelers.
“So I’m excited to see what their whole environment is about,’’ Burns said. Let linebacker Bobby Okereke, who with the Colts played in Pittsburgh, clue him in: “Their fans bring it every game. That black and yellow, you really feel it on game day.’’
Pounded on ground: The Giants last week were pulverized by Saquon Barkley (176 rushing yards) as the Eagles amassed 269 yards on the ground.
That dropped the Giants to 25th in the league in run defense, allowing 138.1 yards per game.
Now come the run-oriented Steelers, No. 9 in the NFL with 134 rushing yards per game.
Some of that production is inflated by the scrambling of quarterback Justin Fields, who is no longer the starter.
Running back Najee Harris has 208 of his 478 yards in the last two weeks, including 80 rushing yards over expected in that span, according to Next Gen Stats.
Translation: Tackle the guy or risk getting run over.
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0