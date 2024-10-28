Giants vs. Steelers: Preview, prediction, what to watch for

A n inside look at Monday’s Giants-Steelers NFL Week 8 matchup at Acrisure Stadium:

Marquee matchup

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt vs. Giants RT Jermaine Eluemunor

The numbers are overwhelming and even they do not do justice to what a disruptor Watt is every game.

He has 101 sacks in 111 career games; in 2021, he matched Michael Strahan’s NFL single-season record of 22.5 sacks.

T.J. Watt has 101 sacks in 111 career games. Getty Images

Jermaine Eluemunor missed time this past week with a groin issue. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Watt lines up almost exclusively across from the right tackle and that means Eluemunor will be on the hot seat. “Great player, obviously,’’ Eluemunor said.

Asked what the key is to contain Watt, Eluemunor said, “Shoot, get off the ball quicker than him.

That’s all it is, really, don’t let him affect the game by doing the things he’s really good at.’’

Eluemunor missed time this past week with a groin issue. If he is unable to play, Evan Neal could get the call, and the Giants hold their breath.

Four downs

Good luck: The Steelers are starting Ryan McCollum, a third-string center, and his assignment this week is the player dominating the league like no one else.

Nose tackle Dexter Lawrence went into this weekend leading the NFL in sacks with nine and he has been double-teamed more frequently than anyone else.

Expect the Steelers to continue that strategy.

“You’re not gonna get a lot done unless you’re prepared to put four hands on him,’’ Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “Guys like Ryan McCollum, who are getting an opportunity to ascend and play, it’s gonna be a significant challenge, but we better do more than wish Ryan McCollum luck.”

Tough environs: Facing the Steelers on the road, no matter what they now call their stadium (adieu, Heinz Field), is usually a rough assignment for visiting teams.

The passion, the gold Terrible Towels, the intensity is all next level.

This is foreign territory for many on the roster, as the Giants have not played in Pittsburgh since 2016.

Defensive end Brian Burns, in his first year with the Giants after four with the Panthers, has never played on the road against the Steelers.

“So I’m excited to see what their whole environment is about,’’ Burns said. Let linebacker Bobby Okereke, who with the Colts played in Pittsburgh, clue him in: “Their fans bring it every game. That black and yellow, you really feel it on game day.’’

Pounded on ground: The Giants last week were pulverized by Saquon Barkley (176 rushing yards) as the Eagles amassed 269 yards on the ground.

That dropped the Giants to 25th in the league in run defense, allowing 138.1 yards per game.

Now come the run-oriented Steelers, No. 9 in the NFL with 134 rushing yards per game.

Some of that production is inflated by the scrambling of quarterback Justin Fields, who is no longer the starter.

Najee Harris has 208 of his 478 yards in the last two weeks, including 80 rushing yards over expected in that span, according to Next Gen Stats. Archie Carpenter/UPI/Shutterstock

Running back Najee Harris has 208 of his 478 yards in the last two weeks, including 80 rushing yards over expected in that span, according to Next Gen Stats.

Translation: Tackle the guy or risk getting run over.

“It starts with mentality,’’ defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said. “We’ve got to have a more attacking mentality.’’

Night moves: Avert your eyes if you want to believe the Giants have much of a chance here, if historical evidence is any indication.

How about this: The Steelers have not lost a home game on “Monday Night Football’’ in 33 years — since the Giants beat them during the 1991 season.

Since then, they are 14-0 at home on Monday nights.

Their all-time winning percentage of .680 on Monday night is the second-best in the NFL, behind the Seahawks. Head coach Mike Tomlin is 20-3 on MNF.

The Giants are 26-47-1 on Monday nights, including 16-32-1 on the road and they have lost nine of their last 10 games played on Mondays. Daniel Jones is 1-15 in his career in prime-time games.

Paul’s pick

Really bad offense facing a really good defense. Is there any reason to expect the Giants will light up the scoreboard?

Inserting Russell Wilson at quarterback looked wonderful last week for Pittsburgh and we shall see if it was the right move, as this defensive front could give him problems.

It is pointless to pick a team that has so many issues producing points.

Steelers 24, Giants 6

