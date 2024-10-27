Rangers’ Alexis Lafreniere’s big extension draws jokes from linemates

Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck couldn’t help but make jokes.

With their linemate, Alexis Lafreniere, just signing a seven-year, $52.15 million extension with the Rangers , the two jesters rattled off one quip after another about how they deserve a cut.

Trocheck first said he would take 5 percent while Panarin could get 10.

Apparently, Panarin said a helicopter would do.

And if that was the case, Trocheck said he’d be OK just getting a ride in Panarin’s helicopter.

As much as Trocheck and Panarin have helped elevate his game, however, Lafreniere has been no passenger since joining forces with the two 11 games into last season.

The 2020 first-overall pick has enriched the line with his own brand of skills and flash, earning every cent of this new contract that kicks in next season.

‘World-class’ Jonathan Quick provides Rangers with NHL’s best goalie tandem

“It’s been both ways,” head coach Peter Laviolette said before the Rangers defeated the Ducks, 2-1 , at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. “It’s been all three players lifting each other, in my opinion.”

Lafreniere said conversations between his agent and the Rangers began to pick up during training camp.

They intensified the past couple of days before both sides came to an agreement Friday.

It sounded like there were differently structured options on the table, but seven years at $7.45 million per was the one they liked the best.

The 23-year-old said you can’t help but think about your pending restricted free agency a little bit, so he was happy to get it done with.

Now, he can just focus on the season and helping the team win.

Asked what he would’ve said two years ago — when No. 13 struggled to translate his game to the NHL level and faced “bust” narratives — if he knew he would eventually sign this long-term deal, Lafreniere couldn’t help but smile.

Rangers reinsert Zac Jones into lineup after he was scratched in past three games

Alex Lafreniere battles Olen Zellweger for the puck during the Rangers’ 2-1 win over the Ducks on Oct. 26, 2024. NHLI via Getty Images

“I would’ve been fired up,” said Lefreniere, who notched an assist in the Rangers victory. “I am today. It’s great, it’s a long deal. I love playing here, so it’s really good for me to stay for a long time.”

Bolstering his totals to four goals and four assists after Saturday’s game Lafreniere was tied with Adam Fox for the second-most points on the team.

With the cap going up, Lafreniere certainly could have waited, continued on his current point-per-game pace and driven the price up even more.

He could’ve pushed negotiations to next summer, after potentially piecing together another career season.

Lafreniere brushed off that notion, reiterating there were other options on the table.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR STARTING LINEUP NEWSLETTER

Staying in New York for seven more years was the option Lafreniere wanted to go with.

“Now you can really just focus on playing your game,” Lafreniere said. “You don’t think about anything. That’s really huge for me. I’m happy it’s done with.”

Just like Panarin and Trocheck couldn’t help themselves with the jokes, Lafreniere can’t help but give the two the credit he thinks they deserve.

He’s consistently pointed to his linemates as a central reason for his breakout in the NHL.

The confidence Lafreniere has gained while playing alongside Panarin and Trocheck has made him into a different player.

Though the swagger Lafreniere has brought to the line has allowed Panarin and Trocheck to play on one of the most dynamic and effective units in the NHL.

“I’m just happy for my friend,” Trocheck said. “He’s a spectacular hockey player, great person off the ice. I’ve grown to be really close with him over the last few years. I’m really excited for him.

“Obviously, really proud to see what he’s growing into. I personally think he’s doing good by the Rangers with this deal.”

For the latest in sports, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/sports/