Rangers’ Alexis Lafreniere’s big extension draws jokes from linemates

“It’s been both ways,” head coach Peter Laviolette said before the Rangers defeated the Ducks, 2-1 , at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. “It’s been all three players lifting each other, in my opinion.”
Lafreniere said conversations between his agent and the Rangers began to pick up during training camp.
They intensified the past couple of days before both sides came to an agreement Friday.
It sounded like there were differently structured options on the table, but seven years at $7.45 million per was the one they liked the best.
The 23-year-old said you can’t help but think about your pending restricted free agency a little bit, so he was happy to get it done with.
Now, he can just focus on the season and helping the team win.
Asked what he would’ve said two years ago — when No. 13 struggled to translate his game to the NHL level and faced “bust” narratives — if he knew he would eventually sign this long-term deal, Lafreniere couldn’t help but smile.
“I would’ve been fired up,” said Lefreniere, who notched an assist in the Rangers victory. “I am today. It’s great, it’s a long deal. I love playing here, so it’s really good for me to stay for a long time.”
Bolstering his totals to four goals and four assists after Saturday’s game Lafreniere was tied with Adam Fox for the second-most points on the team.
With the cap going up, Lafreniere certainly could have waited, continued on his current point-per-game pace and driven the price up even more.
He could’ve pushed negotiations to next summer, after potentially piecing together another career season.
Lafreniere brushed off that notion, reiterating there were other options on the table.
