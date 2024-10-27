Open in App
    Frankie Muniz’s 1st race since landing full-time NASCAR ride spoiled by truck’s mechanical problems

    By Associated Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QL1NJ_0wO4jOAF00

    Frankie Muniz finished 33rd on Saturday in his first Truck Series race since the “Malcolm in the Middle” star announced he will become a full-time NASCAR racer next season.

    Muniz, who is 38, recently made the jump from part-time racer to a full slate in the No. 33 Ford for Reaume Brothers Racing. He made two starts for Reaume Brothers this season in the Truck Series.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E108A_0wO4jOAF00
    Frankie Muniz waves during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200. Getty Images

    Keanu Reeves spins out at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in pro auto racing debut

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsmpx_0wO4jOAF00
    Frankie Muniz and his Ford sit in the garage area for mechanical issues during the NASCAR race. Getty Images

    Muniz has said he is confident his team could be successful in this series, but Saturday’s race was marred by mechanical issues for his Toyota.

    He qualified 31st out of 34 cars.

    Joey Logano furious after Austin Dillon’s controversial ‘chickens–t’ move costs him NASCAR race

    He competed twice this season in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series, including the opener at Daytona International Speedway, and has also participated in the ARCA Series, one of the lower rungs on the NASCAR feeder system.

    Muniz said Friday that his ultimate goal as a full-time driver is to win races.

    “I want to be the best,” he said, “but realistically, the series is tough. There are a lot of good drivers and a lot of good teams, but I think if we could consistently be in the top 20 that would be a huge achievement for us.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKEDM_0wO4jOAF00
    Frankie Muniz finished 33rd in his first Truck Series race. Getty Images
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MUfqk_0wO4jOAF00
    Muniz recently made the jump from part-time racer to full-time. Getty Images

    The former actor has been a race enthusiast for decades. Muniz drove the pace car for the 2001 Daytona 500 — a race in which seven-time Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt was killed on the final lap.

    Grant Enfinger of CR7 Motorsports won the race — his second straight win.

