    Louisiana judge blocks further sweeps of homeless camp in New Orleans ahead of Taylor Swift concerts

    By Associated Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PPHm1_0wO3NbRT00

    A judge in Louisiana has temporarily blocked further efforts by state officials to clear homeless encampments in New Orleans — stalling a push that came ahead of three Taylor Swift concerts in the city this weekend.

    The effort to relocate about 75 people living in tents beneath an overpass near the Superdome began in the days leading up to pop star’s shows, which could draw 150,000 visitors to the stadium.

    Judge Lori Jupiter granted a temporary restraining order on Friday, directing state law enforcement officials to not “destroy or dispose of the property of unhoused people without judicial process” and to notify people in the “state sanctioned camp” that they are “free to leave.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4qyR_0wO3NbRT00
    Louisiana State police instruct homeless people in New Orleans to clear out their encampment and move to a different location on Oct. 23, 2024. AP

    The order is in effect until Nov. 4.

    What do the cheapest tickets cost to see Taylor Swift in Indianapolis?

    The judge’s ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by homeless people who were subject to the sweep. In legal filings, they argued that state troopers violated their constitutional rights by illegally searching, seizing and destroying their property, disposing of their prized possessions and “forcibly herding” them away.

    According to the lawsuit, a legal observer overheard state troopers saying “the governor wants you to move because of the Taylor Swift concert.”

    State officials have said the residents were being moved to a new location about two blocks away, where unhoused people living in the tourist-heavy French Quarter neighborhood would also be moved.

    Taylor Swift New Orleans ‘Eras Tour’ ticket prices are dropping fast

    A spokesperson for Gov. Jeff Landry has said that the effort was meant to address homelessness and safety issues, linking the push to the concerts and February’s Super Bowl, which will take place in the city.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rEcfs_0wO3NbRT00
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during “The Eras Tour” at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Oct. 25, 2024. Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RYtm8_0wO3NbRT00
    The effort to relocate about 75 people living in tents beneath an overpass near the Superdome began in the days leading up to pop star’s shows, which could draw 150,000 visitors to the stadium. AP

    “As we prepare for the city to host Taylor Swift and Super Bowl LIX, we are committed to ensuring New Orleans puts its best foot forward when on the world stage,” Landry’s communications director, Kate Kelly, said in a statement issued to local media.

    Advocates argue the effort disrupted the work of local officials to connect homeless people with social services and help them find more permanent housing solutions.

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR MORNING REPORT NEWSLETTER

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=410ZPX_0wO3NbRT00
    State officials have said the residents were being moved to a new location about two blocks away, where unhoused people living in the tourist-heavy French Quarter neighborhood would also be moved. AP

    Martha Kegel, executive director of Unity of Greater New Orleans, a nonprofit that seeks permanent housing for unsheltered people, said the sweep was a needless and harmful endeavor and that many of those in the camp have mental illnesses and are distrustful of authorities and those trying to help them.

    “Some people were frightened and left, and that’s not good,” she said. “Because then all the work that we did to assess them and document their disabilities and, you know, work with them on their housing plan has now been wasted.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E9MWR_0wO3NbRT00
    A homeless man lies on the ground as officials clear out the area ahead of Taylor Swift’s concerts. AP

    Among those who made the move Wednesday was Terrence Cobbins. Taking a break from gathering his belongings, he said he was told to move because of the concerts.

    “They ain’t never did it before for other people,” he said. “Why Taylor Swift?”

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com.

    Comments / 6

    Add a Comment
    Rebecca Hussak
    9h ago
    Good. Let her see the ramifications Kamala’s border czar results
    William Hook
    22h ago
    I'm a trump supporter and a Republican. but this Democrat judge is 100% correct. the government which was the governor's office in this case has to give. due process. if not. the government could come take your house and your belongings. if due process was not allowed to keep the government from doing that
    View all comments

