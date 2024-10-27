Child shot in NYC one day before his 12th birthday as city faces outbreak of youth violence

A child was shot in the leg in the Bronx one day before his 12th birthday, police said, as a wave of youth violence plagues the city.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night at East 188 and Park Avenue.

The boy was hit in the leg and taken by EMS to Jacobi Hospital, where he is expected to recover, cops said.

Detectives were on scene in the Fordham section of the Bronx recovering evidence late Saturday, but no arrests have been made and police have not released additional details.

The shooting is the latest violence involving young people in the five boroughs.

On Thursday, heartbreaking photos showed a father wailing with grief after his 16-year-old son was shot and killed in Harlem.

Another teen was shot and killed last month near a Staten Island high school less than an hour after two other students were busted with handguns at another school across the city.

That same week, a 12-year-old was shot in the leg in Herald Square.

Citywide, crimes against victims 17 and younger have surged 14% in the 2024 fiscal year, which ended in June, according to the Mayor’s Management Report.

Amid the carnage, young people across the city reported feeling unsafe in and around school — terrified of gang violence, a recent survey of k-12 students revealed.

Of 355 pupils polled by the city Department of Education this spring, 27% said gang activity occurred some or most of the time in school, up 2% from last year.

