    Child shot in NYC one day before his 12th birthday as city faces outbreak of youth violence

    By Joe Marino, Shane Galvin, Jared Downing,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bNLGs_0wNqzADl00

    A child was shot in the leg in the Bronx one day before his 12th birthday, police said, as a wave of youth violence plagues the city.

    The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night at East 188 and Park Avenue.

    The boy was hit in the leg and taken by EMS to Jacobi Hospital, where he is expected to recover, cops said.

    Why buying your children too many toys is actually bad for them: study

    Detectives were on scene in the Fordham section of the Bronx recovering evidence late Saturday, but no arrests have been made and police have not released additional details.

    The shooting is the latest violence involving young people in the five boroughs.

    On Thursday, heartbreaking photos showed a father wailing with grief after his 16-year-old son was shot and killed in Harlem.

    I ate a salad from Costco while pregnant — and then the most terrifying thing happened

    Another teen was shot and killed last month near a Staten Island high school less than an hour after two other students were busted with handguns at another school across the city.

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR METRO DAILY NEWSLETTER

    That same week, a 12-year-old was shot in the leg in Herald Square.

    Citywide, crimes against victims 17 and younger have surged 14% in the 2024 fiscal year, which ended in June, according to the Mayor’s Management Report.

    Amid the carnage, young people across the city reported feeling unsafe in and around school — terrified of gang violence, a recent survey of k-12 students revealed.

    Of 355 pupils polled by the city Department of Education this spring, 27% said gang activity occurred some or most of the time in school, up 2% from last year.

    For the latest metro stories, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/metro/

    The DownVoter
    7h ago
    My 11 or 12 year old boy would not be outside at that time unless he's with me
    Guest
    10h ago
    This is Horrendous and unbelievable SMH, It's kind of quiet in that area.I pray the child will be ok. Terrible SMH
