    Ben Simmons, Dennis Schroder snap back at heckler in wild tunnel video

    By Joseph Staszewski,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K67zq_0wNqu05R00

    Ben Simmons didn’t take kindly to being heckled by a fan before getting passionately defended by his teammate on the way back to the Nets locker room after a loss to the Magic.

    A video posted to social media captured what appeared to be a young fan calling Simmons “trash” after the Nets star passed him in the players’ tunnel at Kia Arena in Orlando after Brooklyn fell 116-101 to the home team on Friday night.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5N0J_0wNqu05R00
    Ben Simmons walks back through the players’ tunnel, where he
    is heckled, after the Nets’ loss to the Magic on Friday. Staszewski, Joseph

    Simmons kept walking but said: “Why didn’t you say it when I was there, p–y?”

    Nets not rushing Nic Claxton back to starter’s workload

    The situation didn’t end there.

    Nets guard Dennis Schroder — in his second season in Brooklyn — came back and asked a different fan, “Who taking s–t about Ben?” The fan immediately pointed down the line.

    Nets’ physicality hasn’t erased flaws as tall Bucks task awaits in home opener

    Schroder went over and confronted the heckler, but what was said could not be made out on the video.

    An adult — who the social media post claims is the person’s father — tried to get the young fan to walk away from the situation as other Nets players lingered.

    The situation finally diffused after a short argument between the heckler and Schroder.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hCcUf_0wNqu05R00
    Dennis Schroder comes to find out who was
    heckling teammate Ben Simmons (not pictured). BenSimmonhater/TikTok

    Simmons has seven points, six rounds and just three assists in the game, the Nets’ second-straight defeat to begin the season.

    The former No. 1 overall pick by the 76ers has been limited by injuries and played in just 57 games total over his first two seasons with the Nets.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07E0Fm_0wNqu05R00
    Dennis Schroder confronts a fan who was
    heckling teammate Ben Simmons (not pictured). BenSimmonhater/tiktok

    It has made him an easy target for critics.

    Even when playing, he has been far from the All-Star former he showed in Philly, averaging just 6.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists during his two-plus season in Brooklyn.

    For the latest in sports, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/sports/

    Comments / 6

    Add a Comment
    Dan Wicks
    20h ago
    $40.3 million a year. 24 minutes, 2 for 5, 7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 fouls. Sounds like TRASH to me.
    Thomas Hakim
    22h ago
    Ben Simmons is making $40 million, PTS6.5150 REB5.5Tied-90thAST5.5Tied-21stFG%55.6. And how is he still in the NBA with these terrible numbers and every since he passed up that game-winning shot in a 2021 NBA playoffs against Atlanta Hawks,, and he was ridiculed about passing the ball,, because he was afraid of fouled. And he got traded to the Brooklyn Nets. He still makes up excuses. About his back. He haven't worked on his game. And you making $40 million all you have to do is work on your jumpshot but he makes up excuses, and he still in the NBA,
    View all comments

