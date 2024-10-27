Shohei Ohtani injury concern overshadows Dodgers domination of Yankees

While Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said he was “encouraged” by the initial reports about Ohtani’s injury — a subluxation of the left shoulder — the moment was a change from the lively atmosphere that saw a star-studded home crowd give a standing ovation to starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto who allowed one hit over 6 1/3 innings and sending the Bombers back to The Bronx in an 0-2 hole.
Juan Soto mustered the only hit against Yamamoto, who the Yankees heavily courted last offseason, with the slugger making it count as a solo homer in the second inning.
