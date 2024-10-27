Shohei Ohtani injury concern overshadows Dodgers domination of Yankees

The Dodgers may have won Game 2, but any celebration waits on bated breath.

Slugger Shohei Ohtani exited with win after injuring his shoulder on a steal attempt that ended the seventh inning of the 4-2 win .

The injury caused Dodger Stadium to go quiet as he walked off the field with a trainer, holding his arm gingerly.

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani #17, on the ground after he was injured trying to steal 2nd base in the 7th inning. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani #17, on the ground after he was injured trying to steal 2nd base in the 7th inning. Jason Szenes / New York Post

While Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said he was “encouraged” by the initial reports about Ohtani’s injury — a subluxation of the left shoulder — the moment was a change from the lively atmosphere that saw a star-studded home crowd give a standing ovation to starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto who allowed one hit over 6 1/3 innings and sending the Bombers back to The Bronx in an 0-2 hole.

Juan Soto mustered the only hit against Yamamoto, who the Yankees heavily courted last offseason, with the slugger making it count as a solo homer in the second inning.

The Yankees didn’t get the same out of Game 2 starter Carlos Rodon, who lasted just 3 1/3 innings before getting the hook — thanks to homers by Tommy Edman, Teoscar Hernandez and Freddie Freeman.

The Bombers did threaten to make things interesting in the top of the ninth, with Giancarlo Stanton plating Soto with a single, but couldn’t capitalize with the bases loaded.

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani #17, leaves the game after he was injured trying to steal 2nd base in the 7th inning. Jason Szenes / New York Post

Aaron Judge’s struggles continued, with the slugger going 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in the loss. He’s 1 for 9 with six K’s through two World Series games.

Yankees’ Aaron Judge, right, reacts after striking out as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith throws the ball around the infield during the sixth inning AP

The series heads to The Bronx — where Yamamoto blanked the Yankees over seven shutout innings in June — for Games 3 and 4, starting Monday night.

