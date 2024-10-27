Open in App
    Shohei Ohtani injury concern overshadows Dodgers domination of Yankees

    By Michael Blinn,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rg1tf_0wNqs7Kw00

    The Dodgers may have won Game 2, but any celebration waits on bated breath.

    Slugger Shohei Ohtani exited with win after injuring his shoulder on a steal attempt that ended the seventh inning of the 4-2 win .

    The injury caused Dodger Stadium to go quiet as he walked off the field with a trainer, holding his arm gingerly.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZiCz_0wNqs7Kw00
    Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani #17, on the ground after he was injured trying to steal 2nd base in the 7th inning. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

    Tim Hill’s unshakeable Yankees poise stems from courageous personal battle

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GS7r8_0wNqs7Kw00
    Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani #17, on the ground after he was injured trying to steal 2nd base in the 7th inning. Jason Szenes / New York Post

    While Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said he was “encouraged” by the initial reports about Ohtani’s injury — a subluxation of the left shoulder — the moment was a change from the lively atmosphere that saw a star-studded home crowd give a standing ovation to starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto who allowed one hit over 6 1/3 innings and sending the Bombers back to The Bronx in an 0-2 hole.

    Juan Soto mustered the only hit against Yamamoto, who the Yankees heavily courted last offseason, with the slugger making it count as a solo homer in the second inning.

    Yankees lineup being held back by Anthony Volpe, Austin Wells’ brutal slumps

    The Yankees didn’t get the same out of Game 2 starter Carlos Rodon, who lasted just 3 1/3 innings before getting the hook — thanks to homers by Tommy Edman, Teoscar Hernandez and Freddie Freeman.

    The Bombers did threaten to make things interesting in the top of the ninth, with Giancarlo Stanton plating Soto with a single, but couldn’t capitalize with the bases loaded.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08MjCD_0wNqs7Kw00
    Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani #17, leaves the game after he was injured trying to steal 2nd base in the 7th inning. Jason Szenes / New York Post

    Aaron Judge’s struggles continued, with the slugger going 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in the loss. He’s 1 for 9 with six K’s through two World Series games.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ec6hU_0wNqs7Kw00
    Yankees’ Aaron Judge, right, reacts after striking out as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith throws the ball around the infield during the sixth inning AP
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09i7ja_0wNqs7Kw00
    USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

    The series heads to The Bronx — where Yamamoto blanked the Yankees over seven shutout innings in June — for Games 3 and 4, starting Monday night.

    For the latest in sports, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/sports/

    Douglas Bennett
    1d ago
    Won 2 with little contribution fron Ohtani, just keep playing good baseball and hope the pitching holds up.
