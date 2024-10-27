Shohei Ohtani exits World Series Game 2 in potential Dodgers injury disaster

LOS ANGELES — Just when it seemed everything was going the Dodgers’ way in the World Series, they saw the sport’s best player writhing in pain at second base in the bottom of the seventh of their 4-2 win over the Yankees in Game 2 of World Series, as Shohei Ohtani had to be helped off the field after he injured his left arm sliding into second base.

Dave Roberts said Ohtani was diagnosed with a left shoulder subluxation, which is a partial dislocation.

Ohtani will go for an MRI exam Sunday, but Roberts said the initial reports were good.

The accomplishment led Aaron Judge to call Ohtani “the best player in the game” before the World Series began.

The 30-year-old Ohtani is playing in his first postseason after missing out on October in each of his first six seasons in the majors, and homered three times in the first two rounds of the postseason before going 1-for-5 in the Dodgers’ Game 1 win and 0-for-3 with a walk in Game 2.

It was directly after his walk with one out in the seventh that Ohtani attempted the potentially fateful steal that could impact the rest of the World Series.

