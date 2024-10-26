Open in App
    Yankees vs. Dodgers live updates: Dodgers hold on after Shohei Ohtani injury scare

    By Christian Arnold,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mnc3W_0wNesJq500

    Yoshinobu Yamamoto out on a stellar performance for the Dodgers as they quieted the Yankees bats for the better part of Game 2, and the Bombers squandered a chance to tie the game in the ninth in what turned into a 4-2 loss for the Yankees.

    The Yankees were held to just one hit – a Juan Soto home run – while Yamamoto was on the mound and New York starter Carlos Rodón imploded in the second and third innings allowing a combined four runs.

    Yankees-Dodgers off-the-field battles that set up World Series edge aren’t going away

    Saturday’s loss sends the series to the Bronx with the Yankees facing an 0-2 hole to the Dodgers.

    Aaron Judge ‘a brick wall’ to narratives around his struggles as World Series shifts to Bronx

    Tommy Edman opened the scoring with a solo shot in the bottom of the second inning before Soto responded the next inning to tie the game. The Dodgers opened up the game in the bottom of the third as Teoscar Hernández hit a two-run home run and Freddie Freeman hit a solo home run right after.

    The Yanks had a chance to still win the game in the ninth when they loaded the bases,, but couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity.

    Follow The Post’s live updates for the latest score, news and more.

    For the latest in sports, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/sports/

