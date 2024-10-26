Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • New York Post

    Holden Trent, Philadelphia Union goalie, dead at 25

    By Dylan Svoboda,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gp82s_0wNd00XZ00

    Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Holden Trent died on Saturday, the team announced.

    He was 25.

    No cause of death was given.

    Trent had been in intensive care since Thursday, according to The Delaware County Daily Times .

    Will Lionel Messi’s fans neutralize Philly’s home-field advantage?

    “The Philadelphia Union is devastated by the heartbreaking passing of Holden Trent,” the club wrote in a statement. “While he was a wonderful player and fierce competitor, he was more importantly a devoted son, brother, fiancé, and teammate who made those around him better.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16uJT8_0wNd00XZ00
    Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Holden Trent died. He was 25. Alamy Stock Photo
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OzKt7_0wNd00XZ00
    Holden Trent had been in the ICU since Thursday.

    “He embodied the true meaning of determination, dedication and perseverance, and he will be deeply missed. We extend our greatest sympathies to his family, his fiancé, and his friends.”

    Philadelphia Union defeat ‘little brother’ New York Red Bulls in Leagues Cup

    A Greensboro, North Carolina native, Trent played college soccer at West Virginia and High Point.

    The Union took Trent No. 28 overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR STARTING LINEUP NEWSLETTER

    He appeared in six games for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Philadelphia Union II.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P17aj_0wNd00XZ00
    Holden Trent while with the High Point soccer team. highpointpanthers.com
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mxdNw_0wNd00XZ00
    Holden Trent played for the Union. @holdentrent93/Instagram

    The Trent family released a statement on his personal Instagram after his passing.

    “We want to thank everyone for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Holden passed away this afternoon surrounded by his family and friends,” the post read. “Details on services and celebration of life are forthcoming. Our family is deeply touched to see and experience the love you all have for Holden.”

    For the latest in sports, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/sports/

    Related Search

    North CarolinaWest VirginiaWill Lionel MessiSoccer player tributesPhillyPhiladelphia

    Comments / 13

    Add a Comment
    JAgd
    1d ago
    So very deeply sorry.
    Jean D. Gei
    1d ago
    RIP🙏😞🙏
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Former Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher and MLB Legend Passed Away at 63
    Philadelphia Phillies On SI1 day ago
    Union goalkeeper Holden Trent died at the age of 25
    NBC Philadelphia2 days ago
    Philadelphia Union announce goalkeeper Holden Trent's death. He was 25.
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Eagles and Raiders trade proposal sends $94 million superstar to Philadelphia
    Sporting News2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Man Finds Two Bins On His Lawn, Opens Them And Sees 40 Eyes Staring Back At Him
    happywhisker.com3 days ago
    Customer shoots cashier dead in argument over if cook was wearing gloves while making pizza: cops
    New York Post1 day ago
    Florida mom says 14-year-old son took own life after falling in love with ‘Game of Thrones’ chatbot
    Face2Face Africa4 days ago
    Blustering 'American Idol' Judge Luke Bryan Has 'Left Show Bosses Seething' After He Killed Chances of Beyoncé Boosting Ratings
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    18-year-old shot during possible interrupted burglary in Oxford Circle
    KYW News Radio2 days ago
    'I still love it like it’s the first day I walked in the door': Delco retail shop celebrates 20 years
    KYW News Radio2 days ago
    N.J. Haunted Hayride Shuts Down After Fights Erupt as Roughly 200 Teens Flood Attraction
    People3 days ago
    Yankees World Series ticket prices are dropping insanely fast
    New York Post10 hours ago
    Family grieving after losing family man following violent hit-and-run
    CBS Philly1 day ago
    ‘Dirty’ commuter fined $300 after putting her feet on the train seat
    New York Post13 days ago
    Havertown Couple Worked for Years to Create Their Perfect Home
    DELCO.Today1 day ago
    Philadelphia Woman Thinks She’s Found Trash But It Turns Out To Be A True Treasure
    happywhisker.com3 days ago
    Beloved Pennsylvania Eatery Serves The 'Best Sandwich' In The Entire State
    102.5 WDVE3 days ago
    Snub of pregnant Atlantic City casino worker over smoking accommodation called “heartbreaking”
    cdcgaming.com1 day ago
    Delco sanitation worker hit by car while on the job a week before his wedding
    CBS Philly3 days ago
    Menendez brothers’ family hopeful resentencing is imminent after DA calls press conference
    New York Post13 days ago
    Woman Literally Got in on the Ground Floor in Springfield Home Buy
    DELCO.Today1 day ago
    Cruel Jets joke is on fans again after revolting loss that shattered season
    New York Post1 day ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena5 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    Massive fire rips through NY animal shelter – killing all of its 44 dogs
    New York Post3 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Penn State Quarterback Drew Allar Turns Back In Rage To Yell At Person On Sideline: ‘Who Are You?! Sit Down!!’
    BroBible1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy