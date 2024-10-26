Holden Trent, Philadelphia Union goalie, dead at 25

Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Holden Trent died on Saturday, the team announced.

He was 25.

No cause of death was given.

Trent had been in intensive care since Thursday, according to The Delaware County Daily Times .

“The Philadelphia Union is devastated by the heartbreaking passing of Holden Trent,” the club wrote in a statement. “While he was a wonderful player and fierce competitor, he was more importantly a devoted son, brother, fiancé, and teammate who made those around him better.

Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Holden Trent died. He was 25.

Holden Trent had been in the ICU since Thursday.

“He embodied the true meaning of determination, dedication and perseverance, and he will be deeply missed. We extend our greatest sympathies to his family, his fiancé, and his friends.”

A Greensboro, North Carolina native, Trent played college soccer at West Virginia and High Point.

The Union took Trent No. 28 overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

He appeared in six games for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Philadelphia Union II.

Holden Trent while with the High Point soccer team. highpointpanthers.com

Holden Trent played for the Union. @holdentrent93/Instagram

The Trent family released a statement on his personal Instagram after his passing.

“We want to thank everyone for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Holden passed away this afternoon surrounded by his family and friends,” the post read. “Details on services and celebration of life are forthcoming. Our family is deeply touched to see and experience the love you all have for Holden.”

