Nets pushing Jalen Wilson to improve on defensive end
By Brian Lewis,
2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Nets sophomore Jalen Wilson has carried over his Summer League MVP form into a strong offensive start in the regular season.
But now Jordi Fernandez has given him a mandate to improve on the other end of the court.
“Yeah, I want to see more defense. And I want him to understand the challenge,” Fernandez said after Friday’s 116-101 loss in Orlando . “It’s not just that you’re going to go out there and score 16 and have a great game offensively. A basketball game is a game that you’ve got to play on both ends, and that’s what I need from him.
“And the reality is I know that he’s more than capable. So if he hasn’t done it, there’s only one way you learn in life is when they take things away from you. And as good of a kid he is — and he works his tail off — every time I challenge him and I tell him, he always responds. So I know J-Wil will be a very good player on both ends, a two-way player. But that’s what I’m going to demand. If I see one day that he’s not, I’m going to let him go. And that goes for everybody, too.”
Nic Claxton upped his playing time after being on a strict minutes restriction in the season opener. He had four points, five boards, three assists, a block and a steal to finish a team-high plus 11 in 20:26.
He’d logged just 15:25 in the opener after missing the preseason with a hamstring injury.
“Now that he’s done playing, we have to evaluate how his body feels. Then once that happens, then we can assess the next step,” said Fernandez. “We can increase the minutes, obviously we want him to play starting minutes. But we have to be smart with it. Health is No. 1.”
The Post exclusively reported that Ian Eagle is in serious talks to join Amazon when its Prime Video service adds the NBA next season.
