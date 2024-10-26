Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • New York Post

    Nets pushing Jalen Wilson to improve on defensive end

    By Brian Lewis,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M70E5_0wN2EGqr00

    ORLANDO, Fla. — Nets sophomore Jalen Wilson has carried over his Summer League MVP form into a strong offensive start in the regular season.

    But now Jordi Fernandez has given him a mandate to improve on the other end of the court.

    “Yeah, I want to see more defense. And I want him to understand the challenge,” Fernandez said after Friday’s 116-101 loss in Orlando . “It’s not just that you’re going to go out there and score 16 and have a great game offensively. A basketball game is a game that you’ve got to play on both ends, and that’s what I need from him.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KL3lS_0wN2EGqr00
    Jalen Wilson defends against Anthony Black during the Nets’ 116-101 loss to the Magic on Oct. 25, 2024. Mike Watters-Imagn Images

    “And the reality is I know that he’s more than capable. So if he hasn’t done it, there’s only one way you learn in life is when they take things away from you. And as good of a kid he is — and he works his tail off — every time I challenge him and I tell him, he always responds. So I know J-Wil will be a very good player on both ends, a two-way player. But that’s what I’m going to demand. If I see one day that he’s not, I’m going to let him go. And that goes for everybody, too.”

    What Wilson had taken away was playing time.

    Ben Simmons, Dennis Schroder snap back at heckler in tense confrontation

    After 16 points in 33:58 in the season-opening loss in Atlanta, Wilson logged just 13:10 two nights later against the Magic.

    He finished a scoreless minus-17.

    For his part, the second-round pick got the message and vowed to shore up his defense.

    “Of course. Of course I’m always down for what the team needs to do. That’s been who I am my entire life. So watch film, get better from it and approach Milwaukee in the right way,” said Wilson.

    “J-Wil, he’s got to look a little bit to (Ziaire Williams) and pressure a little bit more. I think the coaches want a little bit more ball pressure,” said Dennis Schroder.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ZFkI_0wN2EGqr00
    Jalen Wilson defends Wendell Carter Jr. during the Nets’ loss. Mike Watters-Imagn Images

    Nets’ physicality hasn’t erased flaws as tall Bucks task awaits in home opener

    Nic Claxton upped his playing time after being on a strict minutes restriction in the season opener. He had four points, five boards, three assists, a block and a steal to finish a team-high plus 11 in 20:26.

    He’d logged just 15:25 in the opener after missing the preseason with a hamstring injury.

    “Now that he’s done playing, we have to evaluate how his body feels. Then once that happens, then we can assess the next step,” said Fernandez. “We can increase the minutes, obviously we want him to play starting minutes. But we have to be smart with it. Health is No. 1.”

    The Post exclusively reported that Ian Eagle is in serious talks to join Amazon when its Prime Video service adds the NBA next season.

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR STARTING LINEUP NEWSLETTER

    Eagle calls national NBA games on TNT and the Nets on YES Network.

    The latter isn’t expected to change.

    “Ian has been a valued member of the YES family since 2002, and we anticipate that he will be with us for years to come,” a YES spokesman told The Post.

    Bojan Bogdanovic, Trenton Watford and Day’ron Sharpe were all out.

    Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac sat out with a left hip injury.

    In announcing the opening of its two new high-end clubs at Barclays Center, BSE Global also revealed a five-year $100 million renovation that includes a new center hung scoreboard and sound system.

    For the latest in sports, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/sports/

    Related Search

    Jalen WilsonBasketball game strategyNba regular seasonPlayer improvementNets' performanceDennis Schroder

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Karl-Anthony Towns giving Knicks a glimpse of what’s to come
    New York Post1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    Scientists reveal the truth about ‘holy grail’ cup found at famed ‘Indiana Jones’ filming location
    New York Post2 days ago
    Rutgers ripped by USC to fall to .500 as losing streak reaches four
    New York Post2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Meet Mamiko Tanaka, the wife of Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani
    New York Post2 days ago
    Some Eagles Sphere Las Vegas ticket prices are dropping
    New York Post12 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Disney fans rip ‘offensive’ prices at new bakery — with slices starting at $22
    New York Post12 days ago
    Holden Trent, Philadelphia Union goalie, dead at 25
    New York Post1 day ago
    One-legged pants take over runways as part of ‘jarring’ new trend for 2025
    New York Post12 days ago
    Police vs. pumpkin! Ohio cops tussle with giant inflatable gourd
    New York Post12 days ago
    Shaq sparks backlash for ‘creepy’ comment to Angel Reese about her ‘little ass shorts’
    New York Post19 hours ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz2 days ago
    French bulldog dies on Alaska Airlines flight after being bumped from first class to coach: lawsuit
    New York Post2 days ago
    Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto flipped Yankees’ greatest World Series edge
    New York Post1 day ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA6 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Dodgers fan interferes with Yankees’ near-homer in World Series Game 1 controversy
    New York Post2 days ago
    ‘Monsters’ star Cooper Koch breaks silence on Menendez Brothers’ resentencing: ‘Overwhelmed with gratitude’
    New York Post2 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view — Halloween handouts, McDonalds, finish line, democracy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy