Nets pushing Jalen Wilson to improve on defensive end

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nets sophomore Jalen Wilson has carried over his Summer League MVP form into a strong offensive start in the regular season.

But now Jordi Fernandez has given him a mandate to improve on the other end of the court.

“Yeah, I want to see more defense. And I want him to understand the challenge,” Fernandez said after Friday’s 116-101 loss in Orlando . “It’s not just that you’re going to go out there and score 16 and have a great game offensively. A basketball game is a game that you’ve got to play on both ends, and that’s what I need from him.

Jalen Wilson defends against Anthony Black during the Nets’ 116-101 loss to the Magic on Oct. 25, 2024. Mike Watters-Imagn Images

“And the reality is I know that he’s more than capable. So if he hasn’t done it, there’s only one way you learn in life is when they take things away from you. And as good of a kid he is — and he works his tail off — every time I challenge him and I tell him, he always responds. So I know J-Wil will be a very good player on both ends, a two-way player. But that’s what I’m going to demand. If I see one day that he’s not, I’m going to let him go. And that goes for everybody, too.”

What Wilson had taken away was playing time.

After 16 points in 33:58 in the season-opening loss in Atlanta, Wilson logged just 13:10 two nights later against the Magic.

He finished a scoreless minus-17.

For his part, the second-round pick got the message and vowed to shore up his defense.

“Of course. Of course I’m always down for what the team needs to do. That’s been who I am my entire life. So watch film, get better from it and approach Milwaukee in the right way,” said Wilson.

“J-Wil, he’s got to look a little bit to (Ziaire Williams) and pressure a little bit more. I think the coaches want a little bit more ball pressure,” said Dennis Schroder.

Jalen Wilson defends Wendell Carter Jr. during the Nets’ loss. Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Nic Claxton upped his playing time after being on a strict minutes restriction in the season opener. He had four points, five boards, three assists, a block and a steal to finish a team-high plus 11 in 20:26.

He’d logged just 15:25 in the opener after missing the preseason with a hamstring injury.

“Now that he’s done playing, we have to evaluate how his body feels. Then once that happens, then we can assess the next step,” said Fernandez. “We can increase the minutes, obviously we want him to play starting minutes. But we have to be smart with it. Health is No. 1.”

The Post exclusively reported that Ian Eagle is in serious talks to join Amazon when its Prime Video service adds the NBA next season.

Eagle calls national NBA games on TNT and the Nets on YES Network.

The latter isn’t expected to change.

“Ian has been a valued member of the YES family since 2002, and we anticipate that he will be with us for years to come,” a YES spokesman told The Post.

Bojan Bogdanovic, Trenton Watford and Day’ron Sharpe were all out.

Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac sat out with a left hip injury.

In announcing the opening of its two new high-end clubs at Barclays Center, BSE Global also revealed a five-year $100 million renovation that includes a new center hung scoreboard and sound system.

