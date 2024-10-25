Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • New York Post

    North Carolina groom Tyrek Burton killed in front of bride and daughter hours after getting married

    By Richard Pollina,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zHFzF_0wLUfD0A00

    A North Carolina groom was gunned down in a suspected road-rage shooting in front of his bride and daughter hours after he tied the knot.

    Tyrek Burton, 37, had only been married for seven hours as he and his bride, Kiara Holloway, celebrated with their loved ones at the Barber Park Event Center in Greensboro on Oct. 12, according to ABC 7 .

    The Greensboro Police Department said it responded to the park after receiving reports of a shooting just before 9 p.m. and found the father of four shot and bleeding in the parking lot.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kpNpC_0wLUfD0A00
    Tyrek Burton, 37, had only been married for seven hours as he and his bride, Kiara Holloway, celebrated with their loved ones at the Barber Park Event Center in Greensboro on Oct. 12. Kiara Burton / Facebook

    Burton was pronounced dead despite first responders’ immediate life-saving efforts.

    His family told police that a man they did not know entered the park and accused Burton of cutting him off.

    Parents of Utah woman accused of killing her husband are arrested after bombshell revelation

    Brittany Burton, the groom’s sister, told ABC 7 that her brother was leaving the park after he believed his bride had already headed home.

    However, as he drove out of the park, she called Burton and told him she was still there with their family, prompting him to turn around.

    “He made a U-turn and I guess didn’t see somebody. Cut them off and that person followed him back to the park,” Brittany told the outlet.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dhPa_0wLUfD0A00
    Burton was pronounced dead despite first responders immediately performing life-saving efforts. Tyrek Burton / Facebook

    Seattle teen suspected of fatally shooting parents, 3 siblings in ritzy suburb tried to frame brother, claiming he was caught watching porn: docs

    Moments after arriving back at the park, the man, who has yet to be identified, shot the groom in front of several people, including his bride, one of his daughters and other family members.

    The gunman fled after turning a bride into a widow and four daughters fatherless.

    The couple, who shared four daughters, had been together for 16 years before tying the knot.

    “We were having the time of our lives and it’s like in the blink of an eye, it was all just stolen away from us,” Brittany told the outlet.

    “He was one of the coolest people I know. Could walk into a room and that smile.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GBbui_0wLUfD0A00
    The couple had been together for 16 years before tying the knot and shared four daughters. Gofundme

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR MORNING REPORT NEWSLETTER

    The groom’s grieving sister hopes the “cameras” around the park and witnesses will help lead to the killer’s arrest.

    “This was at a public park, and there were multiple eyewitnesses, including one of his daughters, and it was done in front of his wife,” Brittany told ABC 7.

    Burton’s mother, Carolyn Burton, also emotionally demanded “justice” for his death and does not want to see her son’s death go unsolved.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=397MbD_0wLUfD0A00
    Brittany Burton, the groom’s sister, said her brother was leaving the park after he believed his bride had already headed home. WXII

    “I demand justice. I demand it, and I don’t want to wait years for it. He don’t deserve what he got,” his heartbroken mother told WLBT .

    The Post has reached out to the Greensboro Police Department for comment.

    Burton, who was raised in Roxboro with his sisters, is remembered for his “generosity and infectious smile” on a GoFundMe page set up for his family.

    The newlyweds were set to celebrate their honeymoon in Charlotte before Burton was killed.

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com.

    Related Search

    North CarolinaWedding tragediesViolent crimeTyrek BurtonGrief and lossGreensboro police department

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Snoop Dogg Calls Out Martha Stewart After She Reveals the Shady Reason She'd Never Star in ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
    PureWow3 days ago
    Migrant man found hanged in NYC park was suspected of repeatedly raping underage relative: sources
    New York Post2 days ago
    Father accused of killing man he found with 14-year-old daughter could use ‘heat of passion’ defense
    New York Post11 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Liam Payne death investigation focusing on Dove soap box as possible way singer received drugs
    New York Post2 days ago
    Texas’ most wanted fugitive, 17, accused of killing Sonic manager in argument over fake money, is arrested 3 months after murder
    New York Post2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife had ‘suspicions’ about his Broadway co- star Sutton Foster: source
    New York Post13 hours ago
    Teen miscreant pummels man, 67, who confronted him for hanging out in front of NYC building: cops
    New York Post2 days ago
    Scientists reveal the truth about ‘holy grail’ cup found at famed ‘Indiana Jones’ filming location
    New York Post1 day ago
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s notorious $1M family home undergoing major renovations by new owner: ‘Completely different’
    New York Post2 days ago
    Bearded perp covers his face in markers after threatening to blow up Ulta Beauty store
    New York Post1 day ago
    Man Who Bought Kanye West’s $57 Million Mansion For $21 Million Says Rapper’s Alterations To Turn It Into A ‘Bomb Shelter’ Were ‘Really Dumb’
    uInterview.com4 days ago
    Disney fans rip ‘offensive’ prices at new bakery — with slices starting at $22
    New York Post11 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Rapper Lil Durk charged with murder-for-hire in retaliation for the killing of musician King Von
    New York Post1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    This charmingly exclusive NYC ‘secret street’ hardly ever sees its homes list — now 3 seek new residents
    New York Post2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria12 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast3 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Road closing today: Making way for delivery of ‘massive’ cupola going to Downs of Nicholson
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    11-year-old shot in leg in the Bronx: NYPD
    New York Post6 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy