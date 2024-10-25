North Carolina groom Tyrek Burton killed in front of bride and daughter hours after getting married

A North Carolina groom was gunned down in a suspected road-rage shooting in front of his bride and daughter hours after he tied the knot.

Tyrek Burton, 37, had only been married for seven hours as he and his bride, Kiara Holloway, celebrated with their loved ones at the Barber Park Event Center in Greensboro on Oct. 12, according to ABC 7 .

The Greensboro Police Department said it responded to the park after receiving reports of a shooting just before 9 p.m. and found the father of four shot and bleeding in the parking lot.

Burton was pronounced dead despite first responders’ immediate life-saving efforts.

His family told police that a man they did not know entered the park and accused Burton of cutting him off.

Brittany Burton, the groom’s sister, told ABC 7 that her brother was leaving the park after he believed his bride had already headed home.

However, as he drove out of the park, she called Burton and told him she was still there with their family, prompting him to turn around.

“He made a U-turn and I guess didn’t see somebody. Cut them off and that person followed him back to the park,” Brittany told the outlet.

Moments after arriving back at the park, the man, who has yet to be identified, shot the groom in front of several people, including his bride, one of his daughters and other family members.

The gunman fled after turning a bride into a widow and four daughters fatherless.

The couple, who shared four daughters, had been together for 16 years before tying the knot.

“We were having the time of our lives and it’s like in the blink of an eye, it was all just stolen away from us,” Brittany told the outlet.

“He was one of the coolest people I know. Could walk into a room and that smile.”

The groom’s grieving sister hopes the “cameras” around the park and witnesses will help lead to the killer’s arrest.

“This was at a public park, and there were multiple eyewitnesses, including one of his daughters, and it was done in front of his wife,” Brittany told ABC 7.

Burton’s mother, Carolyn Burton, also emotionally demanded “justice” for his death and does not want to see her son’s death go unsolved.

“I demand justice. I demand it, and I don’t want to wait years for it. He don’t deserve what he got,” his heartbroken mother told WLBT .

The Post has reached out to the Greensboro Police Department for comment.

Burton, who was raised in Roxboro with his sisters, is remembered for his “generosity and infectious smile” on a GoFundMe page set up for his family.

The newlyweds were set to celebrate their honeymoon in Charlotte before Burton was killed.

