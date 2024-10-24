Open in App
    Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet returns to social media after singer’s secret baby bombshell — here’s what she posted

    By Alexandra Bellusci,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LoUz1_0wKJs11a00

    Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet has logged back in.

    On Wednesday, the 18-year-old shared her first photos to Instagram since her dad, 55, revealed he’d welcomed a child with a woman outside of his marriage to his wife, Jordyn Blum , whom he tied the knot with in 2003.

    Violet posted a carousel of images, which included a dimly lit photo of a building, a snap of a concert and a selfie showing herself with black hair.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06MjjK_0wKJs11a00
    Violet Grohl on social media. viioletgrohl/Instagram

    Violet wore a black bra with silver necklaces in the image, and went with a gothic glam look and a dark red lip.

    She captioned the post, “:-)”

    On her Instagram Stories , the singer shared a second selfie of herself pouting with one eye closed as Bauhaus’ “Silent Hedges” played.

    Dave Grohl’s wife ‘doesn’t trust’ him after explosive affair: ‘mind is not on her marriage’

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BdK81_0wKJs11a00
    Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet Grohl. viioletgrohl/Instagram
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=286yRU_0wKJs11a00
    Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet Grohl on Instagram. viioletgrohl/Instagram

    The Foo Fighters frontman, who is also dad to Ophelia, 10, and Harper, 15, with Blum, 48, announced he had fathered a fourth daughter in a Sept. 10 post , and shortly after, Violet appeared to deactivate her Instagram account.

    “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl’s statement read at the time.

    “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he continued. “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Csaxg_0wKJs11a00
    Harper Grohl, Jordyn Blum, Dave Grohl, Ophelia Grohl, and Violet Grohl attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. FilmMagic

    A rep for Grohl told The Post that there would be no additional comment from the musician.

    Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor defends Dave Grohl after cheating and baby bombshell: ‘He’s not perfect’

    At the 2023 Glastonbury Festival in June of that year, the singer brought his oldest child, who is named after his grandmother, on the stage to perform a tune from his band’s latest album, “But Here We Are.”

    “My favorite singer in the world,” Grohl said while Violet stood next to him. “This is a song I wrote for my mother, Violet’s grandmother. This is ‘Show Me How.’”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B33ED_0wKJs11a00
    Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters performs with his daughter Violet Grohl on the Pyramid Stage at Day 3 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 23, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. Getty Images

    After the father-daughter duo finished the song, the artist screamed, “That’s my girl!”

    “I love it when you’re on stage with your daughter and you hit a bad note,” he joked to the crowd as they erupted in applause.

    After the former drummer and Blum married in a ceremony held at the couple’s Los Angeles home on August 2, 2003, they have largely kept their family out of the spotlight.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nlk3m_0wKJs11a00
    Dave Grohl’s Instagram statement. Dave Grohl/Instagram

    However, they stepped out together as a family at the 2023 Grammys and posed on the red carpet.

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR MORNING REPORT NEWSLETTER

    Blum, a former model and MTV producer , has been mum about her marriage over the years, but Grohl has been vocal about their love from time to time.

    “Jordyn and Violet are anchors that keep me from completely disappearing,” he told the Guardian in 2007.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YGnoq_0wKJs11a00
    Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum attend Day 2 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 2, 2024 in London, England. WireImage

    The performer also reflected on how his career choices changed after having kids.

    “I used to tour nine months out of the year. Now I don’t like being away from my kids for more than 12 days,” he told TIME in 2010.

    “It’s changed everything that I do,” he continued. “When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate. It’s inevitable that that would make its way into your songwriting.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djgyU_0wKJs11a00
    Musician Dave Grohl and wife Jordyn Blum arrive at the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. WireImage

    News that the musician and Blum were expecting Violet was accidentally leaked by Grohl’s former bandmate, the late Taylor Hawkins .

    “We’re going to be touring Europe in January and February, but we’ve got to be home by March, because Dave and his wife are having a baby,” Hawkins told MTV in 2006. “But I probably wasn’t supposed to tell you that.”

    For the latest in entertainment, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/entertainment/

