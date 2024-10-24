Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet returns to social media after singer’s secret baby bombshell — here’s what she posted

The Foo Fighters frontman, who is also dad to Ophelia, 10, and Harper, 15, with Blum, 48, announced he had fathered a fourth daughter in a Sept. 10 post , and shortly after, Violet appeared to deactivate her Instagram account.
“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl’s statement read at the time.
“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he continued. “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”
A rep for Grohl told The Post that there would be no additional comment from the musician.
At the 2023 Glastonbury Festival in June of that year, the singer brought his oldest child, who is named after his grandmother, on the stage to perform a tune from his band’s latest album, “But Here We Are.”
“My favorite singer in the world,” Grohl said while Violet stood next to him. “This is a song I wrote for my mother, Violet’s grandmother. This is ‘Show Me How.’”
After the father-daughter duo finished the song, the artist screamed, “That’s my girl!”
“I love it when you’re on stage with your daughter and you hit a bad note,” he joked to the crowd as they erupted in applause.
After the former drummer and Blum married in a ceremony held at the couple’s Los Angeles home on August 2, 2003, they have largely kept their family out of the spotlight.
However, they stepped out together as a family at the 2023 Grammys and posed on the red carpet.
“Jordyn and Violet are anchors that keep me from completely disappearing,” he told the Guardian in 2007.
The performer also reflected on how his career choices changed after having kids.
“I used to tour nine months out of the year. Now I don’t like being away from my kids for more than 12 days,” he told TIME in 2010.
“It’s changed everything that I do,” he continued. “When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate. It’s inevitable that that would make its way into your songwriting.”
News that the musician and Blum were expecting Violet was accidentally leaked by Grohl’s former bandmate, the late Taylor Hawkins .
“We’re going to be touring Europe in January and February, but we’ve got to be home by March, because Dave and his wife are having a baby,” Hawkins told MTV in 2006. “But I probably wasn’t supposed to tell you that.”
