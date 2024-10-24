Stunning viral fan from Texas game revealed as she shares new photos

The internet is still buzzing about the blonde Longhorns fan who stole the spotlight during Georgia’s upset of No. 1 Texas, 30-15, on Saturday night.

The fan — who the Daily Mail reported is Kiera Mayer, a University of Arkansas student and Texas native — caught the public’s attention when ESPN cameras focused on her appearing somber in the stands.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Mayer shared a bunch of photos from the game, which took place at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin.

Mayer, who posed with her friends in the front row, looked stunning in a strapless dress.

The blue-eyed beauty donned a pair of white cowboy boots and accessorized with a clear stadium bag.

Mayer wasn’t the only Texas fan who went viral at the game.

Grant Walther got the meme treatment after ESPN cameras showed him looking down and out while Texas was trailing Georgia, 30-15, with less than four minutes left in the game.

Walther said he wants to make the most of his viral moment.

“I want to be a lawyer — that’s my goal,” he told the Daily Mail . “I never had ‘internet meme’ as something that I wished to achieve. But I guess it’s here…it has been the most out-of-this-world experience.”

Walther also said he hopes to turn his newfound fame into a charitable event with the help of actor Matthew McConaughey, who’s a diehard Texas supporter.

The Longhorns look to bounce back against on the road against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

