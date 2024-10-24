I’m so hot, I make $650K a month — sneaky women steal my photos to catfish naive men online

Pretty woman, ugly tricks.

Sophie Rain, an influencer with over 13 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, says sneaky ladies are using her sexy photos to catfish men out of money.

“It bothers me a lot,” Rain, 20, told JamPress. “It really irritates me because it’s not my fault someone is using my photos to scam them.”

Sophie Rain, 20, confessed her frustrations with women using her photos to catfish. Jam Press/Sophie Rain

Rain, who makes nearly $650,000 a month on OnlyFans, confessed that men she has never met before will contact they thought they had with her.

“I have a lot of men who message me saying something along the lines of ‘Hey, we had plans to meet up and at the last minute you cancelled on me. I just want to know why.'”

Rain, feeling bad for the ghosted men, will reply to them, breaking the news that they’ve been catfished.

“I’ll give them some sympathy and sometimes they’re understanding and that’s that, but a lot of the time they think I’m lying about it,” the influencer said. “I don’t message people on my unverified social media accounts.”

The Tampa, Florida resident is aware of the multiple catfish accounts using her photos and finds it disparaging.

Rain confessed she has seen her body photoshopped on to other people. Jam Press/Sophie Rain

“I find it incredibly creepy seeing my body or my face used by someone else,” she said. “⁠People are impersonating me in order to scam naive men out of money.”

One scammer named Charlotte, who goes by @babycharlotte1 , recently admitted online to using Rain’s persona to lure men.

“I did borrow your face and tell a guy I look like you but it was all my personality,” Charlotte said in the clip . “I just used your face and body.”

In a follow up TikTok , the content creator called Charlotte “lame” and “gross” for manipulating people.

The Florida resident revealed that there are several accounts impersonating her. Jam Press/Sophie Rain

“For anyone about to hand over cash to a hot stranger, be careful – it might be a horrible catfish!” Rain exclaimed.

Rain advises people to be mindful of who they are messaging and the types of accounts they’re reaching out to you on.

“Be more careful and think ‘Hmmm this random Sophie Rain telegram account messaged me and is asking for money to meet up,'” she shared.

Despite the red flags, many people still fall for the scams and believe they’re talking to the real Sophie, which can become a dangerous situation for the influencer.

“It even gets to a point of harassment where I’ve had men follow me to my car begging for my number and stalking my social media,” she sighed.

The influencer has men constantly reaching out to her online.

Although Rain remains grateful for the luxuries her beauty and influencer careers have afforded her, she admits that sometimes they can become overwhelming.

“I understand that internet fame comes with recognition, but I don’t think it calls for harassment or having my personal safety compromised,” she confessed.

And while being beautiful helps pay her bills, it hasn’t helped her find Mr.Right.

“This makes my dating life hard because I know that those men are just trying to date me for my body, not who I am as a person,” Rain said.

