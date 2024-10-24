Open in App
    • New York Post

    Gen Z is finding love at a surprising place you visit often, study reveals

    By Asia Grace,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19v7Xi_0wKGAO1h00

    Eggs. Milk. Cheese. Butter. Boyfriend?

    Grocery goodies aren’t the only essentials that Gen Z’s are picking up at the market.

    Dating app-exhausted 20-somethings are now putting down their phones and picking up potential partners in aisle 5, per new research via vodka vendor Smirnoff.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xVx0G_0wKGAO1h00
    Gen Z is leaving dating apps to find love — in supermarket aisles. gstockstudio – stock.adobe.com
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Cnvs_0wKGAO1h00
    A new report from vodka company, Smirnoff, has determined that nearly half of Gen Z singles want to meet their special someone at the supermarket. AntonioDiaz – stock.adobe.com

    “[Gen Zs] are sick of living chronically online, especially when it comes to meeting new people,” Maddy Stockwell, Smirnoff’s marketing manager, told Australia’s news.com.au .

    ‘Digital condoms’ now exist — and creators say they’re ‘as easy as a real condom’

    “Reverting to old-school tactics,” said Stockwell. “Surprisingly, almost half of Gen Z daters say they’d like to meet a potential new partner at the grocery store or supermarket.”

    A recent study spearheaded by Smirnoff, in conjunction with YouGov, found that 46.8% of unattached Zoomers — young adults ranging in age from 18 to 27 — want to meet a mate while food shopping.

    The spirits slingers also revealed that nearly 78% of singletons hoping to be taken off-the-market prefer making meaningful connections, with either a new buddy or a new boo, in person rather than on the internet.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oEcU4_0wKGAO1h00
    Making potentially romantic connections over grocery goods in now all the rage amongst modern-day daters. gstockstudio – stock.adobe.com

    Gen Z ‘clean girls’ are choosing trendy skincare routines over sex: ‘My boyfriend gets so annoyed’

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dp4VZ_0wKGAO1h00
    Underwhelmed by online dating platforms, singles in their twenties are reverting to older forms of love-hunting. PheelingsMedia – stock.adobe.com
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOVnP_0wKGAO1h00
    Smirnoff researchers found that a majority of Zoomers prefer meeting new lovers and friends in real life. georgerudy – stock.adobe.com

    Logging out from the online love hunt is fast becoming a buzzy Gen Z fad.

    Know-it-all New Yorkers like Sarah Lapi, 25, have hailed supermarkets , such as Whole Foods in Tribeca, the Holy Grail hut for “boyfriend shopping.”

    “I find it easy to interact with potential candidates when I need help reaching for something, which usually sparks a mini conversation,” Lapi, a digital marketing exec, previously told The Post . “Also, a friendly smile to show my interest without being too forward usually does the job.”

    @beaniebabyyyy7

    Tribeca Whole Foods and Wegmans are NY hottest night clubs #nycdating #datinginyour20s #datinginnyc #newyorkcity #relatable #fyp #nycrecs #viral

    ♬ Just A Girl – No Doubt

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR MORNING REPORT NEWSLETTER

    Mimi Shou, 29, a lifestyle influencer from Tribeca, agreed.

    “This is the place you need to be frequenting to find husband material,” she said in a viral vid, lauding her local Whole Foods to over 325,000 TikTok viewers. “The men that you’re looking for are the ones who are spending their money on organic scallops.”

    But when folks under age 30 can’t make it to the market, they’re cherry-picking ripe paramours at funerals or protests.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e20E6_0wKGAO1h00
    Young people on the prowl are frequenting more unconventional settings, such as grocery stores and even funerals, in the hopes of reviving their love lives. Monkey Business – stock.adobe.com

    Amber Brooks, lead research author of DatingAdvice.com , determined that a whopping 90.24% of young singles crave face-to-face romantic encounters — be they in grim or zingy places.

    “Most Gen Zers prefer to meet in person,” said Brooks , who surveyed 502 unmarried hotties across the U.S. to understand popular dating presences.

    “They want to meet a potential partner at a social gathering, a bookstore, a local club or class, and other offline events and places.”

    For the latest in lifestyle, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/lifestyle/

