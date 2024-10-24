Open in App
    Before Taylor Swift show in New Orleans, homeless encampment is forced to move

    By Associated Press,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzAP7_0wJyNHxs00

    In anticipation of three Taylor Swift concerts, which could draw around 150,000 visitors to New Orleans’ Superdome this weekend, state authorities on Wednesday began clearing a nearby homeless encampment.

    Roughly 75 people who were living in tents beneath an overpass would be relocated roughly two blocks away, Louisiana State Police said.

    Advocates said the sweep would disrupt progress in finding long-term, permanent housing for those affected.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qwwGy_0wJyNHxs00
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Oct. 18, 2024. Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    Other people without shelter living in the historic, tourist-dependent French Quarter neighborhood would also be moved to the same location, officials said.

    Gov. Jeff Landry’s spokesperson said the move was taken to address homelessness and safety issues, linking the effort to the upcoming concerts and February’s Super Bowl.

    Passenger, 66, falls overboard on Taylor Swift-themed cruise in the Bahamas

    “As we prepare for the city to host Taylor Swift and Super Bowl LIX, we are committed to ensuring New Orleans puts its best foot forward when on the world stage,” Landry’s communications director, Kate Kelly, said in a statement issued to local media.

    Later, in a statement to The Associated Press, Kelly stressed that the move only involved a short distance and that safety was a concern.

    “Only the most dangerous blocks — where homeless regularly walk across busy streets — are being shut down,” she said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SiGjI_0wJyNHxs00
    Man in homeless encampment in New Orleans, laying among his possessions, after being instructed to move by Louisiana State police ahead of Swift’s concert. AP

    Initial plans to break up the encampment near the dome came to light Monday. It is unclear when plans were made to move to the location roughly two blocks away.

    City Council member Lesli Harris, whose district includes the area, said she and housing advocates had been told the move would be made Thursday.

    Dave Portnoy backs Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia with Taylor Swift song after Zach Bryan breakup

    “They’re suddenly here, on Wednesday morning, springing this on us,” Harris said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MT3Kv_0wJyNHxs00
    Louisiana State police give instructions to people living in a homeless encampment to move to a different pre-designated location as they perform a sweep in advance of a Taylor Swift concert in New Orleans on Oct. 23, 2024 AP

    Martha Kegel, executive director of Unity of Greater New Orleans, a nonprofit that seeks permanent housing for unsheltered people, said moving the encampment was better than disbanding it as advocates had initially feared.

    But she said it was still a needless and harmful endeavor, as well as a waste of state and federal tax money earmarked for sheltering those without homes.

    Many of those in the camp have mental illnesses and are distrustful of authorities and those trying to help them, Kegel said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWE5g_0wJyNHxs00
    The concert is expected to draw around 150,000 visitors to New Orleans’ Superdome this weekend. rafaelnlins – stock.adobe.com

    “Some people were frightened and left, and that’s not good,” she said. “Because then all the work that we did to assess them and document their disabilities and, you know, work with them on their housing plan has now been wasted.”

    Among those making the move Wednesday was Terrence Cobbins. Taking a break from gathering his belongings, he said he was told to move because of the upcoming concerts.

    “They ain’t never did it before for other people,” he said. “Why Taylor Swift?” He said he wasn’t happy about the disruption, “I can’t do nothing about it.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w4MHG_0wJyNHxs00
    Taylor Swift singing into a microphone onstage during The Eras Tour at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Getty Images

    City Council President Helena Moreno issued a statement calling for better state and city coordination to address homelessness.

    Kegel said her agency should have been contacted, noting that the concert dates were announced months ago.

    “We could have accomplished what the governor wanted in a humane and rational way and not just push people a couple of blocks away or scatter them,” she said.

    There was no indication that Swift or the NFL — which, four years ago, set the 2025 Super Bowl for New Orleans — had any input in the decision to move the camp.

    Emailed requests for comment were sent to Swift representatives and the league Wednesday afternoon.

    Comments / 5

    Add a Comment
    Texas mary rodriguez
    1d ago
    don't you know she's special lol I would say the homeless are worth more than she is it's true the citys decision but should of been done when she announced her tour locations so they could get settled and over time
    Nick LaPuma
    1d ago
    Homeless or veterans
