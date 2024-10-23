Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • New York Post

    Boeing waits for results of vote by striking workers after posting big Q3 loss

    By Associated Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQqOS_0wIRBMEH00

    Wednesday is shaping up as one of the most significant days in a volatile year for Boeing , which reported a huge third-quarter loss , and will learn if machinists will end a strike that has crippled the company’s aircraft production for more than a month.

    The strike is an early test for Kelly Ortberg, a Boeing outsider who became CEO in August.

    Ortberg has already announced large-scale layoffs and a plan to raise enough cash to avoid a bankruptcy filing.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47JNf8_0wIRBMEH00
    Union machinists wave signs next to company’s factory in Everett, Wash., on Oct. 22, 2024. AP

    He needs to convince federal regulators that Boeing is fixing its safety culture and is ready to boost production of the 737 Max — a crucial step to bring in much-needed cash.

    Boeing can’t produce any new 737s, however, until it ends the five-week-old strike by 33,000 machinists that has shut down assembly plants in the Seattle area.

    Boeing posts staggering $6B loss as CEO calls for ‘fundamental culture change’

    Ortberg has “got a lot on his plate, but he probably is laser-focused on getting this negotiation completed.

    That’s the closest alligator to the boat,” said Tony Bancroft, portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds, a Boeing investor.

    Boeing hasn’t had a profitable year since 2018, and the situation is about to get worse before it gets better.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yY0PB_0wIRBMEH00
    Union machinist Terry Muriekes waves a Halloween-decorated strike sign by Boeing’s Everett, Wash., factory on Oct. 22, 2024. AP

    Boeing-made satellite explodes to bits in space after experiencing an ‘anomaly’: ‘Total loss’

    Boeing announced Wednesday that it lost about $6 billion in the third quarter, including $3 billion in charges related to airline jets and $2 billion in losses for its defense and space programs.

    Investors will be looking for Ortberg to project calm, determination and urgency as he presides over an earnings call for the first time since he ran Rockwell Collins, a maker of avionics and flight controls for airline and military planes, in the last decade.

    The biggest news of the day, however, is likely to come Wednesday evening, when the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers reveals whether striking workers are ready to go back to their jobs.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P2IOf_0wIRBMEH00
    Boeing employees hold picket signs while striking in front of unpainted Boeing 737 Max aircraft Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, next to the company’s facilities in Renton, Wash. AP

    They will vote at union halls in the Seattle area and elsewhere on a Boeing offer that includes pay raises of 35% over four years, $7,000 ratification bonuses, and the retention of performance bonuses that Boeing wanted to eliminate.

    Boeing has held firm in resisting a union demand to restore the traditional pension plan that was frozen a decade.

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR MORNING REPORT NEWSLETTER

    However, older workers would get a slight increase in their monthly pension payouts.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PiRx6_0wIRBMEH00
    Boeing can’t produce any new 737s, however, until it ends the five-week-old strike by 33,000 machinists that has shut down assembly plants in the Seattle area. AP

    At a picket line outside Boeing’s factory in Everett, Washington, some machinists encourage co-workers to vote no on the proposal.

    “The pension should have been the top priority. We all said that was our top priority, along with wage,” said Larry Best, a customer-quality coordinator with 38 years at Boeing .

    “Now is the prime opportunity in a prime time to get our pension back, and we all need to stay out and dig our heels in.”

    Best also thinks the pay increase should be 40% over three years to offset a long stretch of stagnant wages, now combined with high inflation.

    “You can see we got a great turnout today. I’m pretty sure that they don’t like the contract because that’s why I’m here,” said another picketer, Bartley Stokes Sr., who started working at Boeing in 1978.

    “We’re out here in force, and we’re going to show our solidarity and stick with our union brothers and sisters and vote this thing down because they can do better.”

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com.

    Related Search

    Union strike impactBoeing'S financial crisisBoeing'S future outlookBoeing'S 737 Max productionBoeing'S safety cultureKelly Ortberg

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Marshall Smith
    1d ago
    take the offer. its good.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Boeing to send pink slips to thousands of workers within weeks as January layoffs loom: report
    New York Post10 days ago
    Parents ID’d after son, 15, allegedly killed them and three siblings in wealthy Seattle suburb
    New York Post2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    New panda pair finally arrive in DC, months after US returned Washington icons to China
    New York Post10 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily10 days ago
    Q&A: Georgia House Dist. 162 candidates
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Opinion: Denver case managers can't solve homelessness
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Student leaders at CUNY grad school pass anti-Israel resolution that bans spending on products like Sabra hummus, Starbucks
    New York Post7 hours ago
    Longtime transit worker Demetrius Crichlow named new MTA president amid authority’s staff shuffling: ‘Bleeds MTA blue’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily13 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    After outreach, feds can now start inspecting Colorado cannabis operations for safety violations
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post6 days ago
    Report: Denver weddings cost around $50,000
    David Heitz2 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA22 days ago
    Goldman Sachs profits surge as dealmaking rebounds on Wall Street
    New York Post10 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Poll: Homelessness may impact elections; Denver mayor keeps House 2,000 promise
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy