McDonald’s employee stuns customers with wild ordering secret: ‘I could cry every time this happens’

If you’re going to place a big McDonald’s order, the manager might have to get involved.

In a viral TikTok video , an employee of the fast food franchise claims that orders amounting to $50 or more must be cleared by the boss who must verify the purchase.

The Big Mac slinger, who goes by @kaalen4 on the social media app, didn’t disclose the location of the McDonald’s where they work, but said the manager must enter their unique code and approve the transaction.

A McDonald’s employee revealed what happens when someone places an order of $50 or more. kaalen4/TikTok

It’s unclear if this is a universal rule at all McDonald’s locations, but commenters on the video — which has amassed 2.2 million views — have noted that they’ve had it happen to them as well.

“They had to turn this off at my store because the customers almost always have orders over $50,” another employee at the Golden Arches asserted.

“I would just memorize all the manager’s pins because I would get tired of this,” another admitted.

One person who purportedly works at another McDonald’s said that the limit is lower at their specific store.

“It’s $25 at my store and my God, I could cry every time this happens,” they said.

Meanwhile, customers were baffled by the revelation, with many noting that it’s not that hard to hit $50 .

“The way $50 isn’t even that much food at most fast food places now,” one said.

“No cuz $50 is like three Big Mac meals now,” a second sassily stated, accompanied by an eye-roll emoji.

“As a family of six we always spend this much,” another declared beneath the TikTok clip. “I had no idea this was a thing.”

The Post has reached out to McDonald’s for comment.

