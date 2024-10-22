Open in App
    McDonald’s employee stuns customers with wild ordering secret: ‘I could cry every time this happens’

    By Brooke Steinberg,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37iRpW_0wHbP2AJ00

    If you’re going to place a big McDonald’s order, the manager might have to get involved.

    In a viral TikTok video , an employee of the fast food franchise claims that orders amounting to $50 or more must be cleared by the boss who must verify the purchase.

    The Big Mac slinger, who goes by @kaalen4 on the social media app, didn’t disclose the location of the McDonald’s where they work, but said the manager must enter their unique code and approve the transaction.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qn6E2_0wHbP2AJ00
    A McDonald’s employee revealed what happens when someone places an order of $50 or more. kaalen4/TikTok

    McDonald’s boss vows to improve safety as E. coli cases expected to rise

    It’s unclear if this is a universal rule at all McDonald’s locations, but commenters on the video — which has amassed 2.2 million views — have noted that they’ve had it happen to them as well.

    “They had to turn this off at my store because the customers almost always have orders over $50,” another employee at the Golden Arches asserted.

    Don’t rush to end Gaza war, Dems’ blue-collar blues and other commentary

    “I would just memorize all the manager’s pins because I would get tired of this,” another admitted.

    One person who purportedly works at another McDonald’s said that the limit is lower at their specific store.

    “It’s $25 at my store and my God, I could cry every time this happens,” they said.

    @kaalen4

    “So sorry, it’s a lot, haha” 💀 #fyp #mcdonalds #relatable #blowthisup #foryou #viral

    ♬ original sound – ARI 🧜🏾‍♀️

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR MORNING REPORT NEWSLETTER

    Meanwhile, customers were baffled by the revelation, with many noting that it’s not that hard to hit $50 .

    “The way $50 isn’t even that much food at most fast food places now,” one said.

    “No cuz $50 is like three Big Mac meals now,” a second sassily stated, accompanied by an eye-roll emoji.

    “As a family of six we always spend this much,” another declared beneath the TikTok clip. “I had no idea this was a thing.”

    The Post has reached out to McDonald’s for comment.

    For the latest in lifestyle, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/lifestyle/

    Comments / 94
    Add a Comment
    Richard Kelly
    15h ago
    "I could cry".... So let me make a stupid TikTok to waste time 🙄
    hate2bu
    1d ago
    so who FUCKEN cares "B"
    View all comments
