    Billionaire Ken Griffin dumps luxury Chicago penthouse for $11M amid Miami move — half of what he paid in 2017

    By Mary K. Jacob,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x4yTg_0wHZecuJ00

    Billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin is taking a hit on his Chicago real estate portfolio as he offloads luxury properties in a market that’s giving him more headaches than returns.

    Griffin, who has relocated both his family and Citadel headquarters to Miami, recently found a buyer for his unfinished penthouse at 9 West Walton.

    The 38th-floor, paradise-in-the-planning was listed at $11 million — a humiliating half of what he forked over for it, back in 2017.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gvtY_0wHZecuJ00
    The hedge funder’s 38th-floor penthouse at 9 West Walton, which he never lived in, was listed for $11 million — down from the $21 million paid in 2017. It is now under contract. Christie's International Real Estate

    Griffin initially paid $21.2 million for the 7,500-square-foot top-floor unit, but now faces a loss of around $10 million if the deal closes at or near the current price.

    The titan made headlines in 2018 for his four-floor, $58.5 million investment at the luxury tower in the city’s exclusive Gold Coast neighborhood — the biggest residential real estate deal in Chicago’s history.

    The deep discount is only the latest hurdle for the erstwhile Windy Citian.

    His attempts to sell other units in the tower have so far been unsuccessful. The luxury market in Chicago has been slow-moving, especially compared to hot markets like New York and Miami.

    Two days after finding a buyer for his 38th-floor property, Griffin put his 37th-floor unit on the market for $9 million — well below the $12.7 million he shelled out for it in 2018, according to The Real Deal.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mb55l_0wHZecuJ00
    Griffin has also listed his 37th-floor home in the same building for $9 million, a loss from his original $12.7 million purchase price. Christie's International Real Estate
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CCYIh_0wHZecuJ00
    A rooftop pool at 9 West Walton. Christie's International Real Estate

    Griffin’s previously lost $6.9 million on two other local properties — located at the Waldorf Astoria Chicago and 800 N. Michigan, also known as Park Tower, home to the Park Hyatt Chicago.

    As Griffin’s Chicago property woes continue, things are looking better in his new home, according to a spokesperson.

    “While the value of Ken’s properties in his former hometown may have declined, thankfully it is only a small loss compared to the appreciation he’s enjoyed on his property investments in Florida,” Zia Ahmed told Bloomberg .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37DUjk_0wHZecuJ00
    Griffin, who relocated Citadel and his residence to Miami in 2022, has experienced real estate appreciation in Florida, where he has invested around $300 million in properties. OKO Group
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HgZJD_0wHZecuJ00
    He is also currently developing the most expensive home in the United States, said to be worth $1 billion, The Post previously reported. Stoev Design Group, Courtesy Town Of Palm Beach

    Despite the setbacks, Griffin, whose fortune is valued at a staggering $43 billion, is far from crying over spilled milk.

    He’s been aggressively investing in Miami, dropping around $300 million on several properties, including lavish estates on Star Island and Coconut Grove.

    And The Post previously reported that the hedge fund titan is also building the most expensive home in the world in Palm Beach, worth an estimated $1 billion.

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com.

