Glamorous sister of Cash App founder’s accused killer testifies for second day after bringing chaos to murder trial

The glamorous sister of the man accused of killing Cash App founder Bob Lee has taken the stand again in his murder trial, where she has brought chaos — even as she has taken center stage .

Khazar Elyassnia, 38, strutted into the San Francisco Superior Court Monday morning wearing a baby-blue blouse, pale khaki slacks, and sporting her signature dark sunglasses as she resumed testifying about her brother Nima Momeni, 40, who is accused of murdering Lee in the heart of San Francisco in April 2023.

The ensemble was a worthy follow up from her pervious testimony Thursday , when she showed up wearing a $5,000 Valentino Garavani dress paired with a $1,000 Valentino clutch, which she carried again on Monday.

Khazar Elyassnia, 38, showed up to court to resume her testimony Monday in an outfit to match her glamorous image. David G. McIntyre

On Monday, her testimony centered around her interactions with Lee’s alleged drug dealer, whom she claimed had harassed her, at a party she attended with Lee before he was killed.

During her previous time on the stand, Elyassnia turned the trial upside down with after claiming her brother “was not the one that killed Bob” — despite the defense itself even conceding that Momeni did stab Lee to death, but that it was done in self defense.

Elyassnia also expounded upon her hard-partying lifestyle, admitting to using cocaine, LSD, nitrous oxide, and the date-rape drug GHB, all on the day before Lee was murdered.

The wife of a prominent California plastic surgeon, Elyassnia is believed to have been having an affair with Lee, whom she regularly partied with in a drug-fueled, sex-swinging, well-heeled San Francisco social scene known as “The Lifestyle.”

Prosecutors plan to argue Elyassnia’s brother believed Lee had drugged and raped her at such a party the night before the murder, that that he was trying to exact vengeance for her.

Elyassnia has taken center stage in the explosive murder trial. David G. McIntyre

Momeni and Lee were spotted leaving the lobby of Elyassnia’s ritzy San Francisco apartment building together in the early hours of April 4. Less than an hour later, Lee turned up several blocks away with stab wounds across his body. He bled to death shortly after.

The defense has conceded that Momeni did kill Lee, but insists the tech millionaire was was the one who pounced with a knife while severely intoxicated. Momeni wrestled the knife from Lee, and fatally stabbed him during the struggle, his attorneys claim.

During her testimony Thursday, jurors were shown a text message between Elyassnia and her brother sent shortly after Lee’s murder.

Bob Lee was found with fatal stab wounds in the heart of San Francisco on April 4, 2023 MobileCoin

The defense for Nima Momeni, 40, said he killed Lee, but that it was done entirely in self defense. AP

“I’m going to get to the bottom of this and find out what happened to Bob,” she wrote to Momeni, later adding “I’ll ask or the cops will.”

But she claimed not to remember ever sending that message, and that she was high at the time, according to San Francisco Standard reporter Jonah Owen Lamb.

“I talked to the attorney today about your overdose and attempted rape case,” Momeni replied, before his sister denied anything untoward ever happened with Lee.

“Lol, you dumb f–k, Bob never touched me, No one did,” she responded.

Additional reporting by Melissa Minton .

