    Justin Bieber pays tribute to Liam Payne days after his death at 31

    By Whitney Vasquez,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27SXeF_0wGExsfo00

    Justin Bieber is honoring Liam Payne after his death at 31.

    The “Yummy” singer, 30, posted a somber tribute to the late One Direction star on Monday, just five days after the latter’s unexpected passing in Argentina on Oct. 16.

    Bieber took to his Instagram story and reposted a video of a makeshift memorial created by fans to pay respect to the fallen “Strip That Down” singer.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kf9j0_0wGExsfo00
    Liam Payne in Paris on March 1, 2024. GC Images
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekcT3_0wGExsfo00
    Justin Bieber reposted a fan video in honor of Liam. Instagram / @justinbieber

    “Rest easy Liam,” the text over the clip showing handwritten notes, photographs and flowers for the One Direction band member read.

    In the video’s voiceover, someone says, “Just remember: you are allowed to grieve as a fan. You are allowed to love someone you’ve never met. You are allowed to admire someone for their art. You are allowed, to cry, to break, to feel like a part of you is gone.”

    Payne passed away last week after falling from his third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with experts telling The Post that he appeared unconscious when he plummeted to the courtyard below.

    ‘Disgusted’ Justin Bieber ‘is in a hard place mentally’ after Diddy’s arrest: report

    The boy band alum fractured his skull and died instantly from “very serious injuries,” according to Buenos Aires Emergency Services Chief Alberto Crescenti. He also suffered internal and external hemorrhages in the skull, thorax, abdomen and limbs, which “contributed to the mechanism of death,” per the autopsy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10RMXU_0wGExsfo00
    One of Liam Payne’s last posts before his death. via REUTERS

    However, a new report claimed Payne had a toxic mixture of drugs in his system when he fell, including “pink cocaine” — a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine and ecstasy.

    In addition to the pink cocaine, known as Tusi , the One Direction singer’s toxicology screening detected benzodiazepine, crack and cocaine in his bloodstream, according to ABC News.

    The outlet also alleged that a makeshift aluminum pipe for ingesting the substances was discovered by authorities.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MhlhL_0wGExsfo00
    Liam Payne plunged from the third floor into the courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel. TripAdvisor

    Payne was allegedly “acting erratic” in the hotel lobby before his death, with eyewitnesses claiming the “Teardrops” singer smashed his laptop and had to be carried to his room.

    A hotel guest alleged they heard “a really loud, violent scream” coming from Payne’s room around 4:30 p.m. local time.

    Diddy warned Justin Bieber to stay quiet about things he did with ‘big brother Puff’ in resurfaced clip: ‘He knows better’

    Argentinian officials received a 911 call around 5 p.m. from the hotel manager, claiming a patron was “on drugs and alcohol” and “ breaking up the whole room .” The manager also expressed concern that the patron would harm himself, telling the operator the guest had a balcony.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rSvCi_0wGExsfo00
    (L-R) Singers Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne of One Direction. Getty Images for DCP
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7RYX_0wGExsfo00
    Forensic workers and police officers at the hotel. AFP via Getty Images

    Sources told People that Payne had been “kicked out” of a different hotel days before his death for “being a nuisance and disturbing the other guests,” adding he “appeared intoxicated.”

    While officials initially said Payne had “jumped,” the autopsy report said he fell.

    Communications Director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry Pablo Policicchio confirmed to Page Six that investigators are still working to determine if the tragedy was accidental or intentional.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sgZAR_0wGExsfo00
    One Direction at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013. picture alliance via Getty Images
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pHrxD_0wGExsfo00
    Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zian Malik of One Direction in 2011. FilmMagic

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR MORNING REPORT NEWSLETTER

    Payne left behind a son named Bear Grey, 7, whom he shares with his ex, Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Cole.

    His One Direction bandmates released a joint statement after the tragedy.

    “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing,” the statement from Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson read.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VaqHl_0wGExsfo00
    AFP via Getty Images
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318cwS_0wGExsfo00
    AFP via Getty Images

    “In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.”

    The boys also shared individual tributes to Payne, with Malik postponing the U.S. leg of his Stairway to the Sky Tour.

    “Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour,” he announced over the weekend.

    Payne had been in Argentina for two weeks with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, who fled Buenos Aires without the singer just two days before his fatal fall.

    For the latest in entertainment, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/entertainment/

    brenda daniels
    21h ago
    Pay tribute? Entitled junkie. Full of “pink cocaine,” a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy, as well as benzodiazepine, cocaine. No loss to civilization.
