The Post’s college football rankings, Heisman watch following Week 8

1. Oregon (7-0) (Last week: 2)

There was no Ohio State hangover for Oregon. Just another bludgeoning of an overwhelmed Big Ten foe. The Ducks’ 35-0 decimation of Purdue marked their first road shutout since 1992.

2. Georgia (6-1) (4)

This was the Georgia everyone expected to see : Dominant up front and stifling on defense. Even with quarterback Carson Beck throwing three interceptions, the Bulldogs manhandled Texas , 30-15, in Austin.

3. Ohio State (5-1) (3)

The Buckeyes will have had two weeks to stew over that one-point loss at Oregon by the time Nebraska reaches Columbus. The Cornhuskers, coming off an ugly 56-7 loss to Indiana, are in for a world of hurt.

4. Texas (6-1) (1)

Texas suffered the most lopsided loss as the top-ranked team in the country at home since Pittsburgh’s 31-16 loss to Notre Dame in 1982.

5. Penn State (6-0) (5)

Trap game alert: Penn State better not look ahead to Ohio State on Nov. 2, not with a trip to Wisconsin first. The Badgers have won three straight in dominant fashion, allowing only 16 points in that span.

6. Tennessee (6-1) (7)

The Volunteers offense finally got it going in the second half of their win over fading Alabama. But this victory seemed to say more about the Crimson Tide, who were crushed up front (outrushed 220-75) and couldn’t take advantage of three Tennessee turnovers and two missed field goals.

7. Miami (7-0) (8)

Miami has allowed an average of 39 points and 404 yards in its last three games. This Charmin-soft defense is going to cost the Hurricanes an ACC title unless it improves soon.

8. Clemson (6-1) (9)

Dabo Swinney has an explosive offense again. His Tigers are ranked fifth in points scored (44.6), 21st in passing yards (290.6) and 27th in rushing yards (199.9).

9. LSU (5-1) (10)

Between them, Kyren Lacy and Aaron Anderson have combined for 69 receptions, 1,000 yards and nine touchdown catches. Think of how absurd LSU’s receiving core was last year, with Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers ahead of this duo.

10. Texas A&M (6-1) (NR)

Picked to finish ninth in the SEC, the surprising Aggies and new coach Mike Elko sit all alone atop the best conference in the country. Beat LSU on Saturday, and Texas A&M fans can really start to dream.

Dropped out: Alabama (5-2)

Heisman Watch (in alphabetical order)

The super senior was efficient in Oregon’s blowout of Purdue, missing just four of his 25 passing attempts while throwing for 290 yards and two scores.

Even after a bye week, Jeanty is still the nation’s leading rusher , and the guy behind him, Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson, trails by 213 yards.

Yes, the opposition has been shaky — Klubnik struggled against Georgia, the only ranked team Clemson has faced — but you can’t dismiss the numbers. A total of 24 touchdowns, a 66.7 completion percentage and only three interceptions.

The Ohio transfer has Indiana off to its first 7-0 start since 1967, having thrown for 1,941 yards, 15 touchdowns and averaging a robust 10.7 yards per completion. Now the bad news: Rourke is dealing with a thumb injury that will at least cost him next Saturday’s game against Washington.

Ward has thrown for at least 304 yards in all seven of his starts this year, and has tossed at least three touchdown passes six times. It’s hard to envision him not being a Heisman finalist at this point.

