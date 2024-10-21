The Post’s college football rankings, Heisman watch following Week 8

The Buckeyes will have had two weeks to stew over that one-point loss at Oregon by the time Nebraska reaches Columbus. The Cornhuskers, coming off an ugly 56-7 loss to Indiana, are in for a world of hurt.
Trap game alert: Penn State better not look ahead to Ohio State on Nov. 2, not with a trip to Wisconsin first. The Badgers have won three straight in dominant fashion, allowing only 16 points in that span.
6. Tennessee (6-1) (7)
The Volunteers offense finally got it going in the second half of their win over fading Alabama. But this victory seemed to say more about the Crimson Tide, who were crushed up front (outrushed 220-75) and couldn’t take advantage of three Tennessee turnovers and two missed field goals.
7. Miami (7-0) (8)
Miami has allowed an average of 39 points and 404 yards in its last three games. This Charmin-soft defense is going to cost the Hurricanes an ACC title unless it improves soon.
Dabo Swinney has an explosive offense again. His Tigers are ranked fifth in points scored (44.6), 21st in passing yards (290.6) and 27th in rushing yards (199.9).
9. LSU (5-1) (10)
Between them, Kyren Lacy and Aaron Anderson have combined for 69 receptions, 1,000 yards and nine touchdown catches. Think of how absurd LSU’s receiving core was last year, with Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers ahead of this duo.
10. Texas A&M (6-1) (NR)
Picked to finish ninth in the SEC, the surprising Aggies and new coach Mike Elko sit all alone atop the best conference in the country. Beat LSU on Saturday, and Texas A&M fans can really start to dream.
Dropped out: Alabama (5-2)
Heisman Watch (in alphabetical order) QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
Yes, the opposition has been shaky — Klubnik struggled against Georgia, the only ranked team Clemson has faced — but you can’t dismiss the numbers. A total of 24 touchdowns, a 66.7 completion percentage and only three interceptions.
QB Kurtis Rourke, Indiana
The Ohio transfer has Indiana off to its first 7-0 start since 1967, having thrown for 1,941 yards, 15 touchdowns and averaging a robust 10.7 yards per completion. Now the bad news: Rourke is dealing with a thumb injury that will at least cost him next Saturday’s game against Washington.
QB Cam Ward, Miami
Ward has thrown for at least 304 yards in all seven of his starts this year, and has tossed at least three touchdown passes six times. It’s hard to envision him not being a Heisman finalist at this point.
