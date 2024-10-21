Open in App
    Victims of Georgia ferry dock collapse identified: 93-year-old great-great grandmother, Methodist minister among 7 dead

    By Jared Downing,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DBR8v_0wFuJqYn00

    A 93-year-old woman and a beloved Methodist chaplain are among the victims who died when a ferry dock collapsed on Georgia’s Sapelo Island on Saturday, killing seven and leaving eight hospitalized.

    Officials have identified the seven victims, who were boarding a ferry after a festival honoring the island’s community of slave descendants when the gangway suddenly buckled and snapped, plunging at least 20 people into the water.

    Witnesses saw an elderly woman with a walker go down and at least four bodies face-down, floating out to sea.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Rchm_0wFuJqYn00
    Carlotta McIntosh, 93, who died when part of a ferry dock collapsed in Sapelo Island, Georgia. Facebook / Atiyya NaDirah
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4bBF_0wFuJqYn00
    Sapelo Island victim Dr. Charles Houston, 77, chaplain for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Caring Connection Chaplaincy

    Comeback kid? Trump at 268 electoral votes in new swing-state survey

    Passengers on the ferry dove to the rescue of victims floundering in the water. One told the Current that “there wasn’t a soul who wasn’t trying to help somebody.”

    All of the victims were older than 70, according to the coroner of McIntosh County, who supplied their names to ABC 22 Savannah.

    The deceased from the ferry dock disaster are:

    Ousted Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade had to go to ‘RICO school’ before leading racketeering case against ex-prez

    • Carlotta McIntosh, 93
    • Jacqueline Crews Carter, 75
    • Cynthia Gibbs, 74
    • Charles L. Houston, 77
    • William Johnson Jr., 73
    • Isaiah Thomas, 79
    • Queen Welch, 76

    Sapelo Island — which is only accessible by boat — is home to one of Georgia’s Gullah-Geechee communities, who descended from black slaves forced to work on the island.

    “I gained an ancestor today,” Atiyya NaDirah, great-grandaughter of Carlotta McIntosh, wrote on social media. “She was a 5th generation elder and the matriarch of our family. She leaves behind children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451Nyp_0wFuJqYn00
    Sapelo Island victim Cynthia Gibbs, 74 Impact Church

    Dr. Charles Houston, a Methodist minister of 40 years, had been serving as chaplain for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

    “He was a fine and good man,” Elizabeth Houston told the New York Post. “This is such a hard thing. I can hardly talk, I can’t even think right now.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fplkf_0wFuJqYn00
    The wreckage of the ferry gangway that collapsed on Sapelo Island Saturday afternoon. AP
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32lrPp_0wFuJqYn00
    Officials from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources speak at a press conference. They have not determined the cause of the collapse. AP

    Officials still don’t know why the gangway collapsed. It was only three years old, had been rated to hold the number of people who were on it and was not struck by a vessel, said Tyler Jones, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

    “It’s still way too early to determine the cause,” Jones told The Post on Sunday.

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com.

    Comments / 108
    Add a Comment
    Cheryl Hegwood
    57m ago
    🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
    Bchercules78
    3h ago
    Devastating 💔😞 , Condolences to the family members and may they RIP! 🙏🏽
    View all comments
