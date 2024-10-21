I got the newest, trendiest breast implants — everyone in NYC wants a pair

Dayanara Perez is very mindful about what she puts in her body.

So when the self-professed “health nut” was tapped to be one of the first women in the US to get silicone Motiva breast implants, her ears — and a few other body parts — perked up.

“My boobs are so perky and natural looking,” Perez, 30, a mom of one from Long Island, told The Post of her 34Ds. “The Motiva implants feel so good — like real breasts.”

Her $12,000 augmentation was done by dual-board-certified plastic surgeon Mark Epstein of Hauppauge, NY, back in 2018. Perez previously had saline implants that were inserted by another surgeon in 2015. But she went to Epstein after randomly suffering a rupture.

And just a few short hours after being on his table, Perez and her new boobs went out to dinner at a fancy local eatery.

Dayanara Perez spent $12,000 on Motiva breast implants. Stefano Giovannini for N.Y.Post

Dual-board-certified plastic surgeon Mark Epstein of Hauppauge, NY, is one of the 22 physicians in the US who used Motiva implants during the six-year FDA trial. Stefano Giovannini for N.Y.Post

He’s one of the 22 physicians in the US permitted to use Motiva implants during the Food and Drug Administration’s six-year clinical trial.

The FDA officially approved Motiva, made by fem-tech company Establishment Labs and available in over 70 countries, on Sept. 26.

And Epstein’s already hailing the bluish orbs, which cost upward of $12,000, as “game changers.”

“Motiva implants are made to improve women’s health,” said the pro. He’s performed about 140 cosmetic procedures with the premium puppies.

Motiva breast implants have a SmoothSilk silicone outer shell that creates a sleek finish, creating a human-like feel. Stefano Giovannini for N.Y.Post

The implants are offered in two distinct styles.

The Motiva Round gives the breast a circular shape, while the Ergonomix assumes a teardrop shape when upright inside the breast. The latter embodies the science of ergonomics, as it is designed to react, feel and move like natural breast tissue.

Both come with a SmoothSilk silicone outer shell that creates a sleek finish, creating a human-like feel.

The specialized casings come designed for enhanced biocompatibility and are scientifically shown to promote low inflammation. They also reduce the risk of capsular contracture, which is painful scar tissue that can form around the implant.

Anna Steve of Neinstein Plastic Surgery said their “phones have been ringing off the hook” for Motiva implants. Stefano Giovannini for N.Y.Post

A typical silicone gel breast implant. “Motiva implants are designed with a special gel-to-shell technology that lowers the risk of rippling,” said Anna Steve of Neinstein Plastic Surgery . AP

And the better-for-you bosoms couldn’t have blown in at a better time.

Knockouts in New York and beyond are saying so long to toxic, obnoxiously large breast augmentations for healthier, less look-at-me alternatives.

The swing toward subtler assets has gained momentum in recent years thanks to some celebrity downsizing.

Kylie Jenner, 27, kick-started the craze in July 2023. The “Kardashians” siren openly regretted replacing her God-given goodies with faux fillers at age 19.

Her confession opened the floodgates to a sea of similar grief from sirens who, too, wished they’d retained their natural profiles instead of paying for “ginormous” jugs.

Last fall, Big Apple belles rushed to get under the knife for must-have “sweater boob” surgeries.

Amid the peak of the trend, Upper East Side plastic surgeon Ryan Neinstein told The Post that 40% of his Gen Z and millennial clients want “smaller, more elegant implants because they want to look good in their everyday clothes.”

Anna Steve of Manhattan-based Neinstein Plastic Surgery said Motiva implants are now answering that call.

“Our phones have been ringing off the hook,” Steve, a small-volume implant specialist, told The Post. “Everyone wants Motiva.”

Dayanara Perez previously had saline implants but got Motiva implants after randomly suffering a rupture. Stefano Giovannini for N.Y.Post

For the gals of Gotham, getting a pair of the in-demand add-ons with Steve can cost around $18,000. But she said the price is worth the payoff.

“The women of New York City want augmentations that fit their lifestyle,” said Steve. “A lot of women are into fashion and very petite, and traditional implants have a risk of rippling in thin women.”

Rippling is a complication that occurs when an implant’s outer shell folds inward, creating visible wrinkles.

In an image provided by Epstein, before and after a breast augmentation using 425cc Motiva Ergonomix. Dr. Epstein

“But the Motiva implants are designed with a special gel-to-shell technology that lowers the risk of rippling,” she added.

Epstein, who doubles as a biomedical engineer, agrees, saying, “The gel technology solves a lot of problems.”

“It’s shell and [interior] gel move together as a unit,” continued the pro. “The less motion of silicone gel you have inside the implant, the less pressure on the shell and the less risk for rupture.”

An RFID sensor can also be embedded into most Motiva implants. Each FDA-approved chip is assigned a unique 15-digit serial number that, once scanned by a surgeon, offers up vital information about the unit, including its date of manufacture, size, volume and profile.

“They’re incredible,” Epstein raved.

Andrea Balestrieri felt incredible since increasing her A-cup cleavage to size C bosoms with Motiva implants six years ago.

The hairdresser and married mom of two, from Suffolk County, told The Post she’d get the ample attachments “again and again.”

Andrea Balestrieri boosted her A-cup cleavage to size C bosoms with Motiva implants six years ago. She’s seen here before and after her procedure. Andrea Balestrieri

“They 100% look and feel so natural,” Balestrieri, who’d previously had saline inserts before going Motiva in 2018.

“They don’t even feel like implants,” she said. “They feel like they’re mine.”

