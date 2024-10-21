Two passengers assaulted on NYC subway less than 12 hours apart: cops

A stranger randomly slugged a woman as she stepped off an Upper Manhattan train early Monday – less than 12 hours after a man was slashed by a mumbling maniac in another subway station further downtown, cops and sources said.

The 28-year-old woman had just gotten off an uptown No. 3 train at West 96th Street and Broadway around 5:15 a.m. when a man ambushed her with a sudden blow to the face, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene, and the attacker — whom she did not know — fled and was still at large later in the morning, cops said.

A 28-year-old woman had just stepped off an uptown No. 3 train when a stranger punched her in the face, cops said. FNTV

The woman was treated at the scene and her attacker bolted, cops said. FNTV

In a separate Sunday evening attack, another commuter was slashed by an unhinged man on the uptown F train platform at Second Avenue and East Houston Street, cops and sources said.

The 25-year-old victim spotted a man mumbling to himself on the platform just after 6 p.m. and asked him if he was OK before the stranger turned violent – knifing him on the left arm, according to authorities and sources.

The menace fled on foot following the attack, police said.

A 25-year-old man was slashed in the arm on the northbound F train platform at Second Avenue Sunday evening, cops said. G.N.Miller/NYPost

The injured man was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as having a dark complexion, wearing dark clothing and a blue bandanna.

Felony assaults in the subway system have dropped about 5% so far this year – down to 449 from the 471 reported at this time in 2023, according to the latest data, updated Sunday.

A total of 1,210 misdemeanor assaults have been reported, about a 1% dip from the 1,226 tallied at this point last year.

