    Two passengers assaulted on NYC subway less than 12 hours apart: cops

    By Joe Marino, Amanda Woods,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=404GWh_0wFsqOKI00

    A stranger randomly slugged a woman as she stepped off an Upper Manhattan train early Monday – less than 12 hours after a man was slashed by a mumbling maniac in another subway station further downtown, cops and sources said.

    The 28-year-old woman had just gotten off an uptown No. 3 train at West 96th Street and Broadway around 5:15 a.m. when a man ambushed her with a sudden blow to the face, police said.

    The victim was treated at the scene, and the attacker — whom she did not know — fled and was still at large later in the morning, cops said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sMosd_0wFsqOKI00
    A 28-year-old woman had just stepped off an uptown No. 3 train when a stranger punched her in the face, cops said. FNTV
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26xnex_0wFsqOKI00
    The woman was treated at the scene and her attacker bolted, cops said. FNTV

    In a separate Sunday evening attack, another commuter was slashed by an unhinged man on the uptown F train platform at Second Avenue and East Houston Street, cops and sources said.

    The 25-year-old victim spotted a man mumbling to himself on the platform just after 6 p.m. and asked him if he was OK before the stranger turned violent – knifing him on the left arm, according to authorities and sources.

    The menace fled on foot following the attack, police said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EptIS_0wFsqOKI00
    A 25-year-old man was slashed in the arm on the northbound F train platform at Second Avenue Sunday evening, cops said. G.N.Miller/NYPost

    The injured man was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The suspect is described as having a dark complexion, wearing dark clothing and a blue bandanna.

    Felony assaults in the subway system have dropped about 5% so far this year – down to 449 from the 471 reported at this time in 2023, according to the latest data, updated Sunday.

    A total of 1,210 misdemeanor assaults have been reported, about a 1% dip from the 1,226 tallied at this point last year.

    For the latest metro stories, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/metro/

