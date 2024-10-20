Georgia provides college football world with stark reminder by exposing Texas

Consider Saturday night a reminder.

A tap on the shoulder to the rest of college football.

Georgia isn’t going anywhere.

It may have stubbed its toe a few weeks ago at Alabama. It may have struggled with Kentucky and played a bit too loose last Saturday against Mississippi State.

But the No. 1 team in the country entering the season remains as good a bet as anyone to win it all.

Kirby Smart reacts after defeating the Texas Longhorns 30-15 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024. Getty Images

The Bulldogs let their play do the talking in Austin by manhandling previously unbeaten and No. 1 Texas. By exposing the Longhorns up-front on both sides of the ball. By holding them to season-lows of 259 total yards and 15 points in a commanding 15-point road victory. By producing seven sacks and forcing four turnovers.

Kirby Smart goes after ESPN, referees after Georgia beats Texas: ‘Tried to rob us’

Really, for the first time since that season-opening shellacking of Clemson — and that win looks even better now, since the Tigers are undefeated otherwise — Georgia looked like Georgia. Physically imposing on both lines. Loaded with next-level talent.

It wasn’t necessarily a perfect performance. Quarterback Carson Beck threw three interceptions, which allowed Texas to hang around. But Georgia was clearly superior, having its way with both Texas quarterbacks, Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning (for a few possessions). If not for questionable officiating — a defensive pass interference flag that negated a Texas interception was picked up following loud boos and fans throwing water bottles and other trash on the field — the final result wouldn’t have been this close. Two plays later, Texas scored, making it a one-possession game at 23-15 with 2:12 left in the third quarter.

Georgia answered with an 11-play, 89-yard drive that put the game away, one of those physically dominating, we’re-better-than-you possessions that left little doubt who the winner would be.

This performance by the Bulldogs was the first normal thing to happen in the SEC in weeks.

Controversial penalty overturned after Texas fans throw bottles on field in chaotic moment

Consider that since that win over Georgia, Alabama is 1-2 and the one win, a two-point victory over South Carolina, easily could’ve gone the other way. Texas A&M and LSU, who both lost in Week 1, are the only schools without a conference loss. Vanderbilt already has five wins, which it has accomplished just once since 2018. Preseason contenders Ole Miss and Oklahoma are much closer to the SEC basement than the penthouse.

Damon Wilson II and teammates celebrate after defeating the Texas Longhorns 30-15 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024. Getty Images

Entering this showdown, there was uncertainty about Georgia. It had lost that game at Alabama when it found itself in a 23-point halftime hole, rallied and then couldn’t close out the comeback. It nearly lost to offense-challenged Kentucky and allowed 31 points to last-place Mississippi State.

Then came Saturday night. Against undefeated Texas on the road. For one night, Georgia erased the questions many of us had about them. The Bulldogs — not the Longhorns — looked like the No. 1 team in the country.

Trevor Etienne (1) celebrates with offensive lineman Xavier Truss (73) after scoring a touchdown against the Texas Longhorns. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Hoosier daddy?

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR STARTING LINEUP NEWSLETTER

There isn’t a better story in all of college football than Indiana. With a new coach (Curt Cignetti, previously of James Madison) and quarterback (Kurtis Rourke of Ohio). Somehow having the kind of season nobody could’ve expected, even the inhabitants of Bloomington.

After the Hoosiers’ 56-7 blistering of Nebraska on Saturday, they are 7-0 for the first time since 1967. They are second in the country in points scored (45.2) and 11th in points allowed (14.8). They are on pace for double-digit wins for the first time in program history after going 9-27 the past three seasons under Tom Allen and being picked a whopping 17th in the league’s preseason media poll.

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) passes against Nebraska on Oct. 19, 2024. Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, No. 13 Indiana hasn’t faced a ranked foe. Its seven opponents are a combined 22-27. Still, it has outscored them 341-96, which shouldn’t be minimized. The Hoosiers aren’t just getting by.

This dream season, however, may have hit a snag with Rourke suffering a thumb injury that will sideline him Saturday against Washington. That is followed by a trip to Michigan State. The good news is that Indiana should be able to survive for the time being without Rourke, given how well it has run the ball (23rd in the country at 202.4 yards per game).

Ship shape

Week 9 lacks the blockbuster showdown of the previous two weeks. There are no top-five matchups next Saturday. But there is one fascinating game, and it will be played locally at MetLife Stadium.

That’s where No. 12 Notre Dame meets No. 24 Navy. The Irish have won five straight since that stunning loss at home to Northern Illinois. But this will be their best opponent in that span. Navy is undefeated, owns a scoring differential of plus-151 and is one of only two teams in the AAC — Army is the other — without a loss. A win here, and the Midshipmen (second in the country in rushing yards at 295.6 per game) can begin to dream about a berth in the expanded playoff.

For the latest in sports, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/sports/