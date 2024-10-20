Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • New York Post

    The reason superhero films might actually be good for society: study

    By Eric Todisco,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0fLT_0wEfTDe600

    Superheroes are saving the real world, too.

    A study published in The Journal of Psychology in August found that superhero movies can promote prosocial behavior — actions that benefits other people or society as a whole.

    Researchers wanted to see how the films that are typically filled with violence affect viewers in terms of empathy and moral reasoning.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5mhC_0wEfTDe600
    Gal Gadot in “Wonder Woman.” AP

    The study involved two experiments, each with 200 Brazilian participants, who were assigned to either an experimental group or control group. Those in the experimental group watched a 3-minute and 47-second clip from 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” where Ben Affleck’s Batman rescues a captured woman from armed villains.

    The control group, meanwhile, watched a video of colorful shapes forming various patterns.

    MTA bus driver rescues girl, 5, who skipped school alone to go to pet store after fish died

    All participants then had to complete a prosocial behavior task, which involved them distributing pieces of chocolates to future participants. Their measure of prosocial behavior was determined based on how many chocolates they doled out.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4adQTg_0wEfTDe600
    Chris Hemsworth in “Thor: The Dark World.” AP

    In addition, the participants’ levels of empathy were measured after watching the videos. The scale has three types of empathy: affective empathy (sharing someone else’s feelings), cognitive empathy (understanding someone else’s feelings), and associative empathy (relating to someone else based on their feelings).

    The second experiment involved moral justification, where participants had to decide if they thought Batman was justified being violent in the film.

    Andrew Garfield would only return as Spider-Man under these conditions

    The results discovered that participants who watched the scene in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” had higher levels of empathy. They had the highest associative empathy, meaning they related to Batman getting violent to save someone.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JDTrZ_0wEfTDe600
    Anthon Mackie, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Elizabeth Olsen and Sebastian Stan in “Captain America: Civil War.” AP

    However, the participants who watched the clip from the film didn’t give a significant amount of more chocolate than the participants who watched the video of the colorful shapes.

    Still, the superhero group scored higher on the empathy scale overall.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NstYe_0wEfTDe600
    Chadwick Boseman in “Avengers: Infinity War.” Walt Disney Co./courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR MORNING REPORT NEWSLETTER

    Meanwhile, the second study found that moral reasoning played a big part in the prosocial behavior tests. Participants in the superhero ground found Batman’s actions to be moral and justified, and thus were more likely to do things to help other people.

    The study did point out some flaws from the results, such as possible distractions that may have occurred when participants were watching the videos.

    It was also mentioned that the chocolate distribution was the only prosocial behavior task used in the study, and that task is not the deciding factor in determining prosocial actions in the real world.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H71NB_0wEfTDe600
    Scarlett Johansson in “Black Widow.” AP

    Last year, a different study from the International Journal of Research found that superhero movies have various negative affects on viewers, including increased aggression, decreased attention span, decreased critical thinking skills, increased anxiety and stress, decreased physical activity, sexism, racism, and more.

    However, this latest study from The Journal of Psychology, which was authored by Isabella Leandra Silva Santos and Carlos Eduardo Pimentel, shows that there are far more positives to watching superhero movies than most people have probably realized.

    And besides the rare exceptions like “Joker 2,” most superhero films like “Deadpool and Wolverine” are continuing to enjoy success at the theater after all these years.

    For the latest in entertainment, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/entertainment/

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post11 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Missing student was likely crushed, then incinerated after passing out in garbage while partying in tourist spot: cops
    New York Post19 hours ago
    How much are Yankees-Dodgers 2024 World Series tickets?
    New York Post1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Viral ‘dopamine menu’ promises productivity boost — and people are hooked
    New York Post2 days ago
    Some Eagles Sphere Las Vegas ticket prices are dropping
    New York Post7 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    10 hidden signs your cat loves you more than you realize
    Vision Pet Care4 days ago
    Mother of the bride’s controversial DIY dress goes viral: ‘Complete trainwreck’
    New York Post1 day ago
    NYC rapper and 9/11 first responder Ka ‘unexpectedly’ dead at 52
    New York Post7 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    Woman falls to her death from luxury NYC high-rise: cops
    New York Post1 day ago
    Harrison Ford, 82, admits he keeps acting for ‘essential human contact’
    New York Post7 days ago
    Dear Abby: My ex-wife cheated and is now engaged to her lover — can I still win her back?
    New York Post21 hours ago
    Dear Abby: My husband and I are drafting our wills — can we disinherit our daughter-in-law?
    New York Post2 days ago
    Al Pacino’s memoir is out today — Here’s how to read ‘Sonny Boy’ for $1
    New York Post7 days ago
    Cops release photos of unhinged man suspected of stabbing NYC subway rider in the eye
    New York Post2 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    NYPD officer alleges bosses ordered fellow cop to remove mom’s window tints with blowdryer and acetone
    New York Post2 days ago
    'Father Knows Best' Star Billy Gray Once Played Detective in Failed 'Peter Gunn' Pilot Springboard
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Disney fans rip ‘offensive’ prices at new bakery — with slices starting at $22
    New York Post7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy