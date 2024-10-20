Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • New York Post

    Yankees’ Anthony Volpe has raised game in October

    By Greg Joyce,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ffIfT_0wER3bo900

    CLEVELAND — Anthony Volpe is delivering his best at-bats at the most important time of the year.

    After a regular season that came with plenty of ups and downs at the plate, Volpe has found his consistency during the playoffs, playing a key role in the Yankees advancing to the World Series on Saturday night with a 5-2, 10-inning win over the Guardians at Progressive Field.

    “This is why you play the game, for moments and games and teams like this” Volpe said after the clincher. “Everyone’s giving their all and we want to put it all out there.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TKiZl_0wER3bo900
    Anthony Volpe rips an RBI single during the Yankees’ pennant-clinching 5-2 win over the Guardians in Game 5 of the ALCS on Oct. 19, 2024. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

    The second-year shortstop has now reached base in all nine Yankees postseason games after going 1-for-4 on Saturday night. He is only the eighth Yankee in franchise history to reach base in each of his first nine career playoff games, joining Bernie Williams (15), George Selkirk (14), Derek Jeter (13), Chris Chambliss (11), Thurman Munson (11), Charlie Keller (11), and Luke Voit (9).

    Giancarlo Stanton is redefining his Yankees tenure with playoff brilliance

    “I feel like the consistency of his at-bats this entire postseason thus far have been excellent,” manager Aaron Boone said before Game 5. “Whether he’s gotten a result on a given day, he’s having good at-bats. It’s been great to see, and he’s a big reason we’re here.”

    Boone has repeatedly pointed to the Yankees’ week of workouts leading into the ALDS as key for Volpe in solidifying his swing in time to elevate his game for the biggest moments of the year.

    For the first time this postseason, Boone used Giancarlo Stanton as his cleanup hitter against a right-handed starter on Saturday night.

    Aaron Boone’s unshakable Yankees positivity is finally being rewarded

    He had been hesitant to do so earlier because he did not want to load the top half of his lineup with right-handed hitters and the bottom half with left-handed hitters.

    But at this point, with the Guardians bullpen on fumes, he took his chances with Stanton giving stronger protection behind Aaron Judge than Austin Wells or Jazz Chisholm Jr., who had previously hit cleanup against righties in this series.

    It paid off as Stanton, who was named ALCS MVP, belted the game-tying homer in the Yankees’ pennant-clinching victory.

    “It’s a heavyweight fight now,” Boone said. “Take the body blows.”

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR STARTING LINEUP NEWSLETTER

    Nestor Cortes threw about 20 pitches in a live batting practice session against Oswaldo Cabrera and DJ LeMahieu on Saturday afternoon, the second time he has faced hitters since being shut down for a left elbow flexor strain.

    “Good velo[city], crisp, good command,” pitching coach Matt Blake said. “Good step forward.”

    As long as the left-hander continues to bounce back well, he will face hitters again in a few days, which would make him a likely candidate to join the World Series roster.

    Friday marked the fourth time this postseason the Yankees and Mets won on the same day.

    Before this October, it had only happened five times before in the playoffs — three times in 1999 and twice in 2000.

    For the latest in sports, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/sports/

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    J.D. Martinez makes critical 2025 decision after disappointing end to Mets run
    New York Post20 hours ago
    Gleyber Torres Has Already Made New York Yankees History in 2024 Playoffs
    Fastball On SI2 days ago
    Yankees deserve to revel in long-awaited pennant before turning attention to real business ahead
    New York Post2 days ago
    Some Eagles Sphere Las Vegas ticket prices are dropping
    New York Post6 days ago
    Yankees' Stanton named ALCS MVP
    theScore2 days ago
    NYC rapper and 9/11 first responder Ka ‘unexpectedly’ dead at 52
    New York Post6 days ago
    Davante Adams changes nothing for spiraling Jets in embarrassing loss to Steelers
    New York Post1 day ago
    Deonte Banks gives up on play in embarrassing scene in Giants’ blowout loss to Eagles
    New York Post20 hours ago
    Lee Corso returns to ‘College GameDay’ after health absence, reveals gutting family reason for cancer pin
    New York Post2 days ago
    In Memory of Actress/Comedian Patti Deutsch: Seven Years After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Knicks kick off their Celtics chase with a Karl-Anthony Towns warning
    New York Post9 hours ago
    How much are Yankees-Dodgers 2024 World Series tickets?
    New York Post18 hours ago
    Buccaneers’ Chris Godwin carted off field after gruesome injury
    New York Post6 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy