Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • New York Post

    Niners trying to downplay Super Bowl rematch vs. nemesis Chiefs

    By Mark Cannizzaro,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sOsX0_0wEP2ACp00

    One of the universal exercises around the NFL each week consists of watching film.

    Teams facing each other on a particular week watch extensive tape on the opposition from previous games and matchups. That generally begins at the start of the week for the coaches and the entire team, and it branches off more specific cut-ups in position-group meetings.

    For the 49ers (3-3) this week, preparing to host the 5-0 Chiefs on Sunday, the film study has taken on a more emotional, if painful, tone.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yjLt4_0wEP2ACp00
    Niners coach Kyle Shanahan AP

    The 49ers had no choice but to watch the tape of the last time they played the Chiefs, eight months ago in Super Bowl LVIII, a crushing 25-22 overtime loss in Las Vegas .

    “Everyone understands that we’ve lost the two Super Bowls to them,’’ 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters this week. “That can give a little post-traumatic stress when you turn on the tape. That’s human nature. But you’ve got to make sure you don’t get caught up in that. This game has nothing to do with past games, that was last year.”

    Commanders-Ravens showdown deserves Super Bowl preview chatter

    This marks the 10th time in NFL history there has been a rematch of the previous Super Bowl in the following regular season, and the defending champion is 6-3 in those games.

    If that isn’t enough bad juju, since Shanahan took over in San Francisco in 2017, the 49ers are 0-4 against the Chiefs — including blowing double-digit leads in both two Super Bowl defeats.

    The 49ers were up 10-0 in the first quarter in February, and had leads in the fourth quarter and overtime, but were overtaken by Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

    Again. Second time since the 2019 season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2Wp6_0wEP2ACp00
    Patrick Mahomes AP

    “It’s definitely a little emotional,” 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa told reporters about having to watch the tape of last year’s Super Bowl loss. “But at this point, it’s just a game so we’re just looking at the tape, trying to learn from it. A lot of similarities from last year. A few new guys, but a really good defense and an offense obviously has No. 15 [Mahomes] back there. So always dangerous.”

    San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner tried to rationalize the gravity of the matchup, saying this matchup is “probably not as dramatic as I’m sure everybody else is probably thinking.”

    Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs collide for first time since once-inseparable duo’s Bills divorce

    “[We’ve] moved on,” he said. “New season, new game, new teams, new players.’’

    Though there hasn’t been a lot of dramatic change with the Chiefs, the 49ers are quite a bit different than the team that lost in February. In the offseason, they fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and replaced him with Nick Sorensen, and hired former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley to an assistant head coach role to help with the defense.

    Injuries have also ravaged the Niners this season. They will be missing running back Christian McCaffrey (Achilles tendinitis), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (torn triceps), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (torn Achilles), safety Talanoa Hufanga (torn wrist ligaments), offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (knee) and kicker Jake Moody (right ankle).

    See Also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bh7eu_0wEP2ACp00 Chiefs beat 49ers in overtime to win wild Super Bowl 2024

    All of those players started in the Super Bowl except for Hufanga. Other former 49ers — defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Chase Young as well as safety Tashaun Gipson Jr. — signed with other teams in free agency.

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR STARTING LINEUP NEWSLETTER

    One of the key matchups will take place in the trenches. Perhaps the most glaring reason the 49ers lost the Super Bowl was their failure to block Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones, who wreaked havoc in key moments of the game. San Francisco’s rookie right guard Dominick Puni will be largely tasked with Jones on Sunday.

    “He’s one of the best D-tackles, if not the best one in the league, so I’m excited for it,” Puni told reporters.

    Be careful for what you wish for.

    The most visible marquee element to this game will be the two quarterbacks, Mahomes and San Francisco’s Brock Purdy.

    Purdy is coming off a strong performance, throwing for 255 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers in last week’s win at Seattle.

    As if the above-mentioned challenges for the 49ers weren’t enough, the Chiefs enter the game coming off their bye week, and you know what that means? Kansas City head coach Andy Reid has a 21-4 career record in the regular season following his team’s bye, the best of any head coach (minimum of 10 games) since the bye was instituted in 1990.

    “You think about that stuff going into it, but in terms of the way it plays out in the game, it really has no correlation, and you try to make sure that it doesn’t,” Shanahan said.

    By kickoff Sunday, it will mark 252 days since Kansas City won its third championship in four years, and second at the 49ers’ expense.

    “It’s not like we can get payback for losing the Super Bowl,’’ San Francisco left tackle said after the Seattle win. “That ship has sailed.”

    For the latest in sports, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/sports/

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Lions’ Jameson Williams suspended for violating NFL PED policy
    New York Post7 hours ago
    Jets’ Xavier Newman carted off field, taken to hospital after terrifying neck injury
    New York Post1 day ago
    Ravens fan John Callis turns himself in to police after pummeling Commanders fans in disturbing video
    New York Post12 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Davante Adams changes nothing for spiraling Jets in embarrassing loss to Steelers
    New York Post1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Some Eagles Sphere Las Vegas ticket prices are dropping
    New York Post6 days ago
    Horrifying moment tour helicopter crashes into Houston radio tower — killing all 4 on board — caught on video
    New York Post16 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA21 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Disney fans rip ‘offensive’ prices at new bakery — with slices starting at $22
    New York Post6 days ago
    Denver shelter pets prepare for disco bash
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz15 days ago
    How politically engaged is Colorado?
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    Opinion: A modified 'hobo code' for homeless Denverites
    David Heitz29 days ago
    How much are Yankees-Dodgers 2024 World Series tickets?
    New York Post18 hours ago
    Buccaneers’ Chris Godwin carted off field after gruesome injury
    New York Post6 hours ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view — Second debate, Tupperware, hurricane, casting election doubt
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Rangers’ playoff tunnel vision is already showing
    New York Post1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy