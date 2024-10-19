Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • New York Post

    California man allegedly murdered roommate, buried body in backyard: police

    By Fox News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WuI0A_0wDS7Yy000

    A California man was arrested on murder accusations after his roommate’s corpse was found buried in his backyard, according to police.

    Richard Thomas Martinez, 48, was taken into custody in connection with the alleged killing.

    Couple blasted for their ‘horrid’ roommate demands in ad: ‘This needs to be made into a horror film’

    Riverside Police responded at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday to a home in the 8700 block of Sylvan Drive in Riverside, California, following reports that a resident had not been seen or heard from for several days.

    During the initial investigation at the home, a man living at the residence, Martinez, claimed he killed his roommate, police said. Martinez was detained, and police executed a search of the property.

    Police detectives and cadaver canines from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department were called to the home to assist in the investigation.

    Woman, 22, says 73-year-old roommate is ‘best’ she’s ever had despite large age gap: ‘I have a friend for life’

    The cadaver dogs alerted detectives to freshly disturbed soil in the backyard. Detectives began digging the area and discovered human remains.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32wm4L_0wDS7Yy000
    Richard Thomas Martinez is accused of killing his roommate and burying the body in their backyard. Riverside Police Department / Facebook
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q4ivW_0wDS7Yy000
    Martinez allegedly killed Bradley Minder, 31. Cherise Stickle/Facebook

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR MORNING REPORT NEWSLETTER

    The victim was identified as 31-year-old Bradley Minder.

    Detectives said a preliminary investigation revealed that Martinez and Minder were involved in an altercation before Martinez allegedly killed Minder and buried him in the backyard.

    Martinez was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center and is being held without bail.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZOSJK_0wDS7Yy000
    Cadaver dogs were used to discover Minder’s remains in the backyard. Bradley Minder/Facebook
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mLvBu_0wDS7Yy000
    The roommates were involved in an altercation before Martinez allegedly killed Minder, according to the police. Jessica Casella/Facebook

    The incident remains under investigation.

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Father accused of killing man he found with 14-year-old daughter could use ‘heat of passion’ defense
    New York Post6 days ago
    Brothers killed in double murder-suicide trying to protect neighbor from irate boyfriend: police
    New York Post20 hours ago
    Police hopeful they will find body as officers scour landfill for remains of property tycoon’s missing wife: ‘Good chance’
    New York Post6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Foster dad sentenced to 7 years for abusing Turpin family siblings — after they were rescued from parents’ torture
    New York Post2 days ago
    Ex-University of Kentucky student who called black peer racist slurs in viral attack gets a year in jail that she’ll serve in protective custody
    New York Post15 hours ago
    NJ hunter who set state record by killing 770-pound bear clawed with backlash: ‘They hope the next bear kills me’
    New York Post2 days ago
    The Connecticut home where Trump lived with his ex-wife Ivana sells for a record $31.5M
    New York Post6 days ago
    Woman sentenced to 25 years for poisoning boyfriend wrongly thinking he’d inherited $30 million
    New York Post22 hours ago
    Georgia ferry dock collapse: Festival-goers jumped into water to save drowning elderly as Georgia dock collapse kills at least seven
    New York Post1 day ago
    Liam Payne was using powerful drug that can cause hallucinations when he plunged to his death at Argentina hotel: report
    New York Post2 days ago
    Massive pot seizures on illegal smoke shops allegedly made NYC sheriff’s deputies sick
    New York Post2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Sinaloa Cartel leaders permit members to shoot at US Border Patrol agents: report
    New York Post14 hours ago
    Two Bodies Found in Meridian Identified by Coroner
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA6 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Cops release photos of unhinged man suspected of stabbing NYC subway rider in the eye
    New York Post2 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Forecasters track potential tropical storm brewing in the Caribbean
    New York Post3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Woman dies two weeks after Hazleton fire
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 days ago
    NJ man looking for a wife rents billboards from Times Square to Toronto: ‘I’m not a f–kboy’
    New York Post2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy