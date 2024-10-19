New York Post
Marine Corps veteran removed from Delta flight, forced to change over ‘threatening’ shirt: ‘Just took my soul away’
By Nicholas McEntyre,2 days ago
Comments / 5K
Add a Comment
catsfour
now
jw.arnold
now
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Founder of suicide awareness T-shirt company rips ‘appalling’ Delta incident that forced Marine veteran off plane: ‘Deserved better’
New York Post2 days ago
Former marine ‘kicked off’ Delta flight over ‘threatening’ shirt with ‘end veteran suicide’ message on sparking outrage
The US Sun2 days ago
People1 day ago
6-Foot-5 Man, Who Refused to Switch Plane Seats with Girlfriend When His Was 'Much Better,' Now Wonders, 'Was I Wrong?'
People1 day ago
InspireMore14 days ago
Virginia's Blue Ridge Voice4 days ago
Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
New York Post3 days ago
CBS News2 days ago
Ex-University of Kentucky student who called black peer racist slurs in viral attack gets a year in jail that she’ll serve in protective custody
New York Post15 hours ago
NJ hunter who set state record by killing 770-pound bear clawed with backlash: ‘They hope the next bear kills me’
New York Post2 days ago
Mediaite2 days ago
The Mirror US4 days ago
Raw Story3 days ago
The Mirror US2 days ago
Father accused of killing man he found with 14-year-old daughter could use ‘heat of passion’ defense
New York Post6 days ago
Entitled United Airlines 1K Member Has “Meltdown” When Economy Class Passenger Tries To Use First Class Lavatory
liveandletsfly.com5 hours ago
Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
The Independent2 days ago
Kentucky man declared dead and taken for organ removal while still 'thrashing around on the bed' and 'crying'
Irish Star1 day ago
True Crime News3 days ago
‘No I Can’t!’ CNN’s Jim Acosta Cuts Off Pro-Trump Guest Because ‘You’re Not Even Answering My Question!’
Mediaite5 days ago
Raw Story1 day ago
Eva Mendes breaks down in tears while revealing she is trying to stop 'yelling' at her and Ryan Gosling's daughters
HOLAUSA3 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
breezyscroll.com2 days ago
thenerdstash.com3 days ago
The Independent3 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.