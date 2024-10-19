Marine Corps veteran removed from Delta flight, forced to change over ‘threatening’ shirt: ‘Just took my soul away’

A Marine Corps veteran was removed from a Delta flight before she was ordered to change clothes when a flight attendant ruled that the passenger’s shirt which brought attention to military suicides was “threatening.”

Catherine Banks, a 22-year veteran of the Marines, was onboard the Delta flight at San Francisco International Airport to visit family on Oct. 16, when she wore her dark gray outfit and sat in her extra-legroom seat she paid extra.

“Do Not Give In To The War Within. End Veteran Suicide,” Banks’ shirt read.

Marine veteran Catherine Banks describes being removed from a Delta Airlines flight because her shirt was “threatening” on Oct. 16, 2024. NBC Bay Area/YouTube

A male flight attendant approached Banks and was confused when he tried to get her attention.

“‘Ma’am, ma’am.’ I looked around, like, ‘Who was he talking to?’ And it was me. He said, ‘You need to get off the plane,’ and I was like, ‘What did I do?'” Banks told KNTV.

Banks complied and was escorted off the plane and onto the jet bridge where she finally learned why she was removed.

“He said that shirt you’re wearing is threatening,” she said. “I said, ‘Are you kidding me?”

A dumbfounded Banks questioned the Delta employee before explaining that she was a veteran.

“I’m a Marine Corps vet. I’m going to see my Marine sister. I’ve been in the Marine Corps for 22 years and worked for the Air Force for 15 years. I’m going to visit her.”

Banks’ military background did not phase the flight attendant who issued her an ultimatum to return to the plane.

“I don’t care about your service, and I don’t care about her service. The only way you’re going to get back on the plane is if you take it off right now,” Banks recalled.

Banks, who was braless underneath her shirt, told the flight attendant to turn around so she could remove the seemingly polarizing shirt and replace it with a sweatshirt.

The shirt is sold by the Til Valhalla Project as part of the “22 a day collection,” which brings awareness to the estimated 22 veterans who commit suicide each day.

Suicides among active-duty military members are reportedly at an all-time high since 9/11, when records began, according to the USO.

Over 30,000 active duty personnel and veterans who served in the military after 9/11 have died by suicide – compared to the 7,057 service members killed in combat in those same 20 years, according to research published in 2021.

Banks says her shirt was a symbol of the work she does helping her fellow veterans and having it removed caused her to be humiliated.

“I feel like they just took my soul away. I’m not a bad person, and that T-shirt, I should be allowed to support myself and veterans,” she said.

Banks was brought to the back of the plane instead of the seat she paid for, which had already been given to another passenger.

Delta Airlines can refuse to transport passengers if their “conduct, attire, hygiene or odor creates an unreasonable risk of offense or annoyance to other passengers,” according to the airline.

“The matter with the customer has been resolved. We appreciate her patience as we continue to work to understand what occurred during this event. Most importantly, we are thankful for her service to our country,” a Delta spokesperson told The Post.

Banks pauses during her interview as she became anxious retelling her story. NBC Bay Area/YouTube

In August, another Delta passenger was kicked off a flight over his inappropriate shirt.

The unidentified man donned a black T-shirt featuring the likeness of former President Donald Trump holding up both middle fingers with text reading “Hawk Tuah spit on that thang,” and a reference to the viral “hawk tuah” girl video.

Active-duty troops, veterans, and family members who need help can call the Military Crisis Line/Veterans Crisis Line at 988, chat at veteranscrisisline.net , or text 838255.

