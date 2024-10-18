CVS ousts CEO amid tanking shares, activist pressure: ‘Brewing for some time’
By Reuters,
2 days ago
CVS Health on Friday replaced CEO Karen Lynch with David Joyner, a CVS veteran who retired before returning to the company last year, after investors including activist Glenview Capital pressured the company to improve its stagnant share price.
It also withdrew its 2024 forecast and gave an outlook for third-quarter earnings far below analyst estimates.
“The board believes this is the right time to make a change, and we are confident that David is the right person to lead our company,” CVS chairman Roger Farah said in a statement.
CVS on Friday said it expected adjusted profit of $1.05 to $1.10 per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared to analysts’ estimates of $1.70, according to data compiled by LSEG.
CVS was already growing rapidly beyond its retail pharmacy footprint when it bought health insurer Aetna in 2017, a move it said was needed to try to rein in health care costs and as it faced new health care competition from Amazon and others.
Two sources familiar with the situation said CVS planned to remain one company under Joyner.
Glenview said Friday that CVS needed to make changes to both leadership and the board.
“We believe the Company’s culture, governance and leadership should be strengthened by those with both appropriate industry experience as well as fresh perspectives and that the Company would be best served through prompt Board evolution,” it said in a statement.
It said the company’s Medicare insurance division, which accounts for one-third of its business, was “quite fixable.”
Costs for insurers providing Medicare plans — available for people age 65 and above and those with disabilities — have soared in the last year due to sustained high demand from older adults for health care services.
CVS’s third-quarter medical care ratio, the percentage of premiums spent on medical care, is significantly higher at 95.2% than estimates of 90.95%.
The industry generally targets a medical benefit ratio closer to 80%.
Lynch stepped down from her position in agreement with CVS Health’s board, the company said. Joyner, who is president of the company’s pharmacy benefit manager, CVS Caremark, takes over as president and CEO on Friday.
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0