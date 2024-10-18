Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • New York Post

    CVS ousts CEO amid tanking shares, activist pressure: ‘Brewing for some time’

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jvPZi_0wCQYKDD00

    CVS Health on Friday replaced CEO Karen Lynch with David Joyner, a CVS veteran who retired before returning to the company last year, after investors including activist Glenview Capital pressured the company to improve its stagnant share price.

    It also withdrew its 2024 forecast and gave an outlook for third-quarter earnings far below analyst estimates.

    CVS shares closed down 5% at $60.34 on Friday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jEWv_0wCQYKDD00
    CVS shares dropped on Friday as it replaced CEO Karen Lynch, who took over in 2021. AP

    They are down by nearly half from their 2022 highs, in part due to quarter after quarter of repeated profit forecast cuts related to rising costs in its large health care insurance business and competition for its vast network of retail pharmacies .

    Its third business — pharmacy benefit management — has been profitable but a focal point for US government efforts to bring down drug prices.

    The Federal Trade Commission sued it and its rivals last month.

    Why neighborhood pharmacies are closing in droves

    “The board believes this is the right time to make a change, and we are confident that David is the right person to lead our company,” CVS chairman Roger Farah said in a statement.

    CVS on Friday said it expected adjusted profit of $1.05 to $1.10 per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared to analysts’ estimates of $1.70, according to data compiled by LSEG.

    CVS was already growing rapidly beyond its retail pharmacy footprint when it bought health insurer Aetna in 2017, a move it said was needed to try to rein in health care costs and as it faced new health care competition from Amazon and others.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rIFja_0wCQYKDD00
    CVS’ board said it believes this is the right time to make a change to new CEO David Joyner. AP
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GdWv8_0wCQYKDD00
    Sources said CVS planned to remain as one company under Joyner. AP

    Struggling CVS slashing nearly 3K jobs: ‘Industry faces continued disruption’

    In 2021, former Aetna executive Lynch took over as CEO and the company’s shares soared as it benefited from its role in the COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

    Wall Street analysts have said the company failed to find the benefits that could come from integration of different acquired businesses.

    “This move was brewing for some time, as CVS has struggled under Lynch’s leadership following the failed Aetna merger,” said Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn.

    See Also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MaJLm_0wCQYKDD00 Struggling CVS slashing nearly 3K jobs: ‘Industry faces continued disruption’

    Glenview went public earlier this month with its concerns, and sources said a strategic review that could include a split of the company’s core businesses was on the table.

    In a statement to employees, Joyner, who is on the board of directors, said that in order to succeed, the company would need to operate as “one CVS Health.”

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR MORNING REPORT NEWSLETTER

    Two sources familiar with the situation said CVS planned to remain one company under Joyner.

    Glenview said Friday that CVS needed to make changes to both leadership and the board.

    “We believe the Company’s culture, governance and leadership should be strengthened by those with both appropriate industry experience as well as fresh perspectives and that the Company would be best served through prompt Board evolution,” it said in a statement.

    It said the company’s Medicare insurance division, which accounts for one-third of its business, was “quite fixable.”

    Costs for insurers providing Medicare plans — available for people age 65 and above and those with disabilities — have soared in the last year due to sustained high demand from older adults for health care services.

    CVS’s third-quarter medical care ratio, the percentage of premiums spent on medical care, is significantly higher at 95.2% than estimates of 90.95%.

    The industry generally targets a medical benefit ratio closer to 80%.

    Lynch stepped down from her position in agreement with CVS Health’s board, the company said. Joyner, who is president of the company’s pharmacy benefit manager, CVS Caremark, takes over as president and CEO on Friday.

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Walgreens to close 1,200 stores nationwide, says 1 in 4 locations are unprofitable
    New York Post5 days ago
    The Connecticut home where Trump lived with his ex-wife Ivana sells for a record $31.5M
    New York Post5 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Woman sentenced to 25 years for poisoning boyfriend wrongly thinking he’d inherited $30 million
    New York Post5 hours ago
    Massive pot seizures on illegal smoke shops allegedly made NYC sheriff’s deputies sick
    New York Post1 day ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Police hopeful they will find body as officers scour landfill for remains of property tycoon’s missing wife: ‘Good chance’
    New York Post5 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA1 day ago
    New Report Names This Florida Town the No.1 Small Town for Retirement in the U.S.
    Akeena25 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Transplant donor wakes up on operating table as doctors prepare to remove his heart in nightmare scenario: witnesses
    New York Post2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Disney fans rip ‘offensive’ prices at new bakery — with slices starting at $22
    New York Post5 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Marine Corps veteran removed from Delta flight, forced to change over ‘threatening’ shirt: ‘Just took my soul away’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Chaotic footage shows suspected fraudsters reverse into car, fake injuries before noticing dashcam on NYC’s Belt Parkway
    New York Post1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post17 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy