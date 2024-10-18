Gen Z insists water isn’t ‘enough’ to ‘properly hydrate’ — so they’re drinking this as their ‘new morning coffee’ instead

Gen Z is always thirsty for a new trend.

Electrolytes are the latest craze that has gotten TikTok’s attention, with hundreds of “ recipes ” popping up on the platform.

Electrolytes — such as sodium, potassium, magnesium and calcium — are the minerals in your blood that essentially help keep everything balanced in your body.

You lose electrolytes when you sweat or are sick, and replenishing them often comes in the form of a packet of powder or sports drinks.

But now, Gen Z feels as though they need electrolytes on a regular basis, claiming that water is not “enough.”

“You’re not properly hydrating,” one armchair fitness TikTokker boldly declared to his viewers.

“You think that by drinking water you’re hydrating, but when you train in the gym and drink normal water … you’re sweating out all of your essential electrolytes,” he explained.

But it’s not just gym buffs recommending the products — one user declared water with electrolytes “the new morning coffee.”

The video shows the user drinking her water with an electrolyte tablet first thing in the morning, and one commenter agreed, writing: “Changing to electrolytes first thing change my lifeeeee!”

However, another commenter noted that electrolytes aren’t necessary to have every day.

“You don’t need electrolytes unless you lose a lot of water, like you sweat a lot from intense exercise or vomiting or diarrhea or fever,” they wrote — and experts agree.

Edward Mather, a nutritionist at Fuel Hub, told the Daily Mail that though electrolytes have gained popularity due to “an increased focus on hydration,” they aren’t for everyone and aren’t necessary just to keep yourself hydrated.

“The point at which supplementing electrolytes becomes necessary is if the individual partakes in prolonged or intense exercise, they live in a hot climate or they have an illness where fluid is lost from the body,” he explained.

“For most people, drinking water throughout the day is enough to meet their hydration needs. This is based on the assumption they consume a balanced diet containing electrolyte-rich foods and partake in light physical activity.”

Halfpoint – stock.adobe.com

He noted that electrolytes play an important role in fluid balance, supporting nerve and muscle function and regulating physiological processes.

And the search interest in electrolyte drinks on TikTok is in line with research from earlier this year : The global market for electrolyte mixes went from $36.56 billion in 2023 to $40.32 billion in 2024.

The love for electrolytes on social media likely stemmed from the “sexy water” trend as Zoomers rebrand everyday habits and look for the coolest way to stay hydrated.

Sexy water can include powders, minerals, lemon and other practical elements.

globalmoments – stock.adobe.com

While electrolytes can be a good addition to your daily routine if needed, be sure not to get caught up in the trendiness — do what’s best for your individual body and wellness, experts say.

“Too many electrolytes can be as harmful as too few, so moderation and balance are key,” nutritionist Riya Lakhani-Kanji told Vogue .

“Hardcore endurance athletes can be more liberal when it comes to electrolyte drinks that are high in sodium, but the average individual doesn’t need more sodium, especially if their diet is high in ultra-processed foods,” added Rhian Stephenson, founder of holistic site Artah , which offers its own electrolyte powder, Cellular Hydration .

Those with medical conditions that might affect the body’s ability to properly balance minerals should also take caution before drinking electrolytes.

However, adding electrolytes isn’t such a bad idea if you’re someone who already drinks a lot of water.

“If you take too much water in, you dilute those electrolytes, and that can be a real problem,” Dr. Isaac Dapkins, chief medical officer at the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone, previously told The Post .

With excessive intake, it can get to a point where your body doesn’t have enough electrolytes to make urine and release that water, which can lead to a decrease in sodium level and a “really lousy” feeling.

