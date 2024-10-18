Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • New York Post

    Gen Z insists water isn’t ‘enough’ to ‘properly hydrate’ — so they’re drinking this as their ‘new morning coffee’ instead

    By Brooke Steinberg,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POzZV_0wCMKzSW00

    Gen Z is always thirsty for a new trend.

    Electrolytes are the latest craze that has gotten TikTok’s attention, with hundreds of “ recipes ” popping up on the platform.

    Electrolytes — such as sodium, potassium, magnesium and calcium — are the minerals in your blood that essentially help keep everything balanced in your body.

    You lose electrolytes when you sweat or are sick, and replenishing them often comes in the form of a packet of powder or sports drinks.

    But now, Gen Z feels as though they need electrolytes on a regular basis, claiming that water is not “enough.”

    @claire_bear_blackheart

    Liquid IV flavor is AMAZING! Liquid IV electrolytes◡̈ 💙🤍❤️ @Liquid I.V. #liquidiv #electrolytes #hydrate

    ♬ original sound – Claire 🖤

    I’m a doctor — here are 4 simple ways to quickly improve your gut health

    “You’re not properly hydrating,” one armchair fitness TikTokker boldly declared to his viewers.

    “You think that by drinking water you’re hydrating, but when you train in the gym and drink normal water … you’re sweating out all of your essential electrolytes,” he explained.

    But it’s not just gym buffs recommending the products — one user declared water with electrolytes “the new morning coffee.”

    @chloelavin0

    Morning electrolytes always 💗 #electrolytes #nutrition @HIGH5SportsNutrition #nutritiontips

    ♬ original sound – sp33dsongsx

    The video shows the user drinking her water with an electrolyte tablet first thing in the morning, and one commenter agreed, writing: “Changing to electrolytes first thing change my lifeeeee!”

    However, another commenter noted that electrolytes aren’t necessary to have every day.

    “You don’t need electrolytes unless you lose a lot of water, like you sweat a lot from intense exercise or vomiting or diarrhea or fever,” they wrote — and experts agree.

    ‘Vegan Fyre Festival’: ‘Miserable and very cranky’ Vegandale attendees detail botched NYC event with water, toilet paper shortages

    @yeshipolitoo

    #NeutrogenaPartner Hydrated inside & out 💦 homemade electrolyte water recipe + getting hydrated, glowing skin with @Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum. It provides all day hydration and leaves your skin feeling smooth! HOMEMADE ELECTROLYTE RECIPE * Pink Himalayan salt * Honey * Lemon * Lime * Coconut water (I used coconut water with pressed coconut) * Water #neutrogena #hydroboost #homemadeelectrolytedrink #electrolytes #diyelectrolytes

    ♬ original sound – Yesenia Hipolito

    Edward Mather, a nutritionist at Fuel Hub, told the Daily Mail that though electrolytes have gained popularity due to “an increased focus on hydration,” they aren’t for everyone and aren’t necessary just to keep yourself hydrated.

    “The point at which supplementing electrolytes becomes necessary is if the individual partakes in prolonged or intense exercise, they live in a hot climate or they have an illness where fluid is lost from the body,” he explained.

    “For most people, drinking water throughout the day is enough to meet their hydration needs. This is based on the assumption they consume a balanced diet containing electrolyte-rich foods and partake in light physical activity.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0TrZ_0wCMKzSW00
    Electrolytes are the latest craze catching TikTok’s attention, with hundreds of “recipes” popping up on the platform. Halfpoint – stock.adobe.com

    He noted that electrolytes play an important role in fluid balance, supporting nerve and muscle function and regulating physiological processes.

    And the search interest in electrolyte drinks on TikTok is in line with research from earlier this year : The global market for electrolyte mixes went from $36.56 billion in 2023 to $40.32 billion in 2024.

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR MORNING REPORT NEWSLETTER

    The love for electrolytes on social media likely stemmed from the “sexy water” trend as Zoomers rebrand everyday habits and look for the coolest way to stay hydrated.

    Sexy water can include powders, minerals, lemon and other practical elements.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNBcZ_0wCMKzSW00
    It’s not just gym buffs recommending the products — one user declared water with electrolytes “the new morning coffee.” globalmoments – stock.adobe.com

    While electrolytes can be a good addition to your daily routine if needed, be sure not to get caught up in the trendiness — do what’s best for your individual body and wellness, experts say.

    “Too many electrolytes can be as harmful as too few, so moderation and balance are key,” nutritionist Riya Lakhani-Kanji told Vogue .

    “Hardcore endurance athletes can be more liberal when it comes to electrolyte drinks that are high in sodium, but the average individual doesn’t need more sodium, especially if their diet is high in ultra-processed foods,” added Rhian Stephenson, founder of holistic site Artah , which offers its own electrolyte powder, Cellular Hydration .

    Those with medical conditions that might affect the body’s ability to properly balance minerals should also take caution before drinking electrolytes.

    However, adding electrolytes isn’t such a bad idea if you’re someone who already drinks a lot of water.

    “If you take too much water in, you dilute those electrolytes, and that can be a real problem,” Dr. Isaac Dapkins, chief medical officer at the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone, previously told The Post .

    With excessive intake, it can get to a point where your body doesn’t have enough electrolytes to make urine and release that water, which can lead to a decrease in sodium level and a “really lousy” feeling.

    For the latest in lifestyle, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/lifestyle/

    Comments / 85
    Add a Comment
    CEBB#1
    3h ago
    THIS IS WHY!!! THEY DON'T KNOW WHAT GENDER THEY WANT TO BE. OR HOLD AN 8 HOUR JOB. IT'S DRINKING TO MUCH OF THIS KOOLAID.
    JMOO
    4h ago
    Glad I’m not some dumb ass kid who lives off what the internet does
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Names of Nine of Sean Combs's alleged accomplices have finally dropped
    Virginia's Blue Ridge Voice3 days ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post2 days ago
    Grim photos show Liam Payne’s trashed hotel room littered with drugs, as cops ramp up search for dealer: report
    New York Post3 days ago
    10 Stroke Symptoms Americans Ignore All the Time
    FODMAP Everyday18 days ago
    Liam Payne Told Hotel Guest He Was 'F----- Up' Because He Was 'in a Boy Band' 30 Minutes Before Falling to His Death
    OK Magazine2 days ago
    Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested And Charged With Beating Up Her Boyfriend
    BroBible5 days ago
    Norwegian Getaway Cruises Cancelled for Ship Charter
    cruiseindustrynews.com1 day ago
    'Alarming': Trump reportedly shows 'textbook' symptoms of untreated mental health disorder
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    People who never use social media and prefer to stay private usually display these 8 traits
    personalbrandingblog.com1 day ago
    Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi ‘Having to Go to Extreme Measures’ to Care for Chicken Flock
    In Touch Weekly1 day ago
    The Fast Food Side Experts Say You Should Skip Because It’s So Bad For Your 'Brain And Body': Fried Cheese Curds
    shefinds3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Bartender saves woman's life after she orders an 'angel shot with lime' – and explains its meaning brilliantly
    Upworthy7 days ago
    ‘Roots’ Star John Amos’ Deep and Bitter Regret He Took to Grave: He ‘Never Got Over’ Being Brutally Fired From ‘Good Times’
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    NJ hunter who set state record by killing 770-pound bear clawed with backlash: ‘They hope the next bear kills me’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Mountain Dew changes its name and logo because Gen Z loves Millennial nostalgia
    New York Post3 days ago
    Study: Cannabidiol (CBD) Shows Potential to Inhibit Growth and Biofilm Formation of Candida albicans
    The Marijuana Herald2 days ago
    Dear Abby: My long-distance boyfriend doesn’t want me to visit him — I feel like a ‘side piece’
    New York Post12 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent2 days ago
    ABC weatherman Sam Champion reveals shocking health battle live on air
    New York Post2 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Global Warning: PFAS Forever Chemicals in Bottled Water
    Dicle Belul2 days ago
    Please Help Me, I Can't Stop Laughing At These 18 Extremely Dumb Things Old People Actually Posted On The Internet This Year
    BuzzFeed2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    iPhone Fans Say They're 'Disappointed' And Are Returning Their New iPhone 16: 'Not Worth Upgrading'
    shefinds2 days ago
    Wedding party accused of ‘tiered’ reception dinner: ‘Wealthier guests were served better than the rest’
    New York Post3 days ago
    ‘Who hurt Doritos’: The most horrifying flavor of vodka imaginable is overloading store shelves, and we all need to sue immediately
    wegotthiscovered.com2 days ago
    Woman sentenced to 25 years for poisoning boyfriend wrongly thinking he’d inherited $30 million
    New York Post5 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy