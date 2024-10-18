Open in App
    Liam Payne told hotel guests being in a boy band left him ‘so f–ked up’ minutes before falling to his death: report

    By Richard Pollina,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=080u0t_0wCBKLab00

    Liam Payne allegedly made a disturbing statement that being in a boy band “f–ked” him up just minutes before his fatal fall .

    A woman, identified as Rebecca, claimed to be staying at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday and was one of the last people to see the former One Direction singer, 31, alive, according to the Daily Mail .

    “‘I used to be in a boy band — that’s why I’m so f–ked up,'” she claimed Payne told her during her 30-minute interaction with the singer in the hotel lobby.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PKQvi_0wCBKLab00
    Liam Payne allegedly made a disturbing statement that being in a boy band "f–ked" him up just minutes before his fatal fall.

    Rebecca — who works in IT in Washington, DC, and was staying at the hotel for a wedding — also said Payne was displaying some bizarre behavior before his death.

    She claimed Payne was scheduled to check out of the CasaSur Hotel on Wednesday morning but was still hanging around in the lobby late into the afternoon.

    “One of my friends was due to get his suite, so the hotel staff were a little on edge because he still hadn’t checked out at 4:30 p.m., but also because of his behavior,” she told the Daily Mail.

    “I came into the hotel, and he was waiting by the elevator, and it was so clear he wanted someone to recognize him, there was something a bit desperate about him.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18NCkp_0wCBKLab00
    "'I used to be in a boy band — that's why I'm so f–ked up,'" a hotel guest, identified as Rebecca, claimed Payne told her. America TV

    Rebecca said she and her friends recognized him but weren’t “bothered” by the star’s presence.

    “When the lift came, he suddenly said to us without any prompting, ‘Yes, I’m Liam!,’ really drawing it out, and then said, ‘All right, come on, you lot, get in the elevator with me, I love a cuddle,'” she claimed.

    One Direction fans honor Liam Payne with tattoos tribute after his death: ‘The saddest way possible’

    Rebecca said she “decided against” hopping on the elevator and opted to wait for the next one, but claimed that “some of the other girls got in with him and halfway up, he started saying, ‘Oh, you’re Americans, I live in West Palm Beach.'”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cMx0T_0wCBKLab00
    Rebecca also claims she and Payne had a 30-minute conversation in the hotel lobby.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SvnJX_0wCBKLab00
    Payne was famous for being a band member of One Direction. FilmMagic

    “‘I know Americans. You guys are f–king crazy! You guys are f–king dangerous!'” Payne allegedly told the girls in the elevator.

    “And then he grabs a girl who I think was with him and starts fake choking her, only lightly, but the others thought it was really disturbing.”

    Rebecca said 10 minutes after her initial interaction with Payne, she returned to the lobby, where she found the singer hanging out again, reading on his laptop.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQF6d_0wCBKLab00
    Boy band sensation One Direction included (from left) Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson. Getty Images

    She then alleged that Payne may have seen an email “which obviously upset him,” causing him to freak out.

    “Suddenly he took the computer, shouted ‘F–k this s–t, mate!’ and started bashing the computer on the ground,” she claimed.

    Rebecca claimed that Payne’s alleged outburst “shocked” everyone at the high-end hotel, “especially the staff.”

    “His behavior was so out of place — people were just chilling.”

    Rebecca then claimed to have approached Payne and asked, “Are you OK?,” but he “just kind of grunted.”

    Zayn Malik postpones tour dates after Liam Payne’s ‘heartbreaking’ death

    “Then he said, ‘I used to be in a boy band. That’s why I’m so f–ked up,'” she told the Daily Mail.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CK63Q_0wCBKLab00
    Photos showed his television smashed, a half-glass of champagne, and drug paraphernalia scattered in the room and bathroom.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yxvKM_0wCBKLab00
    Police were called to the scene shortly after 5 p.m. by the hotel's frantic chief receptionist, who begged the operator for "urgent" assistance.

    “I couldn’t believe he’d just come out and said something like that. There was a lot more swearing and he took the laptop over and went to get back in the lift.”

    Rebecca then said a former One Direction singer’s entourage member approached about Payne’s alleged outburst.

    “After he’d gone, the British guy from his entourage, who I think was called Roger, came over and apologized on his behalf, saying, ‘I’m sorry, he just gets so high sometimes,'” she claimed.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPbQO_0wCBKLab00
    Payne had struggled with substance abuse before and went to rehab as recently as last year.

    Payne returned to the lobby minutes later, alarming hotel staffers.

    “The hotel staff were freaking out and watching him really nervously. I could see one of them was on the phone to what I assumed was security or the police,” Rebecca claimed.

    “He walked in again and just tripped and fell flat on his face, sprawling across the floor. The staff came to help him and get him back in the elevator.”

    See Also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J7Sp2_0wCBKLab00 Chilling emergency call from frantic hotel manager details Liam Payne’s final moments before his shocking death

    “You can just see the arm of the English guy who was with him, holding the lift door open before taking them up to the third floor again.”

    In photos Rebecca shared with the Daily Mail, the singer is seen lounging on a couch inside the hotel using his laptop and interacting with fans by the elevator.

    Rebecca said she took Payne’s photos at 4:26 p.m. local time — around the same time he allegedly commented about being “f–ked up” from being part of a “boy band.”

    Police were called to the scene shortly after 5 p.m. by the hotel’s frantic chief receptionist, who begged the operator for “urgent” assistance.

    “It wasn’t long after that when the police arrived, and initially we thought they were just going to kick him out, but then when the staff started running around like crazy, we suddenly realized the seriousness of what had happened,” she told the Daily Mail.

    “Some of my friends had seen him falling, it was awful, and at first they thought he might have just injured himself, but then we saw the body out in the courtyard, and later they brought him out on a stretcher, it was all so horrible.”

    Rebecca said she spent the night away from the hotel with her friends after the horrifying experience.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05AJZp_0wCBKLab00
    The autopsy report said Payne had fallen from his hotel balcony at the CasaSur Palermo in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Getty Images

    She also noted that the noise of teenage fans outside in the street, singing and crying, made it difficult for them to stay.

    Following Payne’s death, officials initially said he “had jumped from the balcony of his room” at CasaSur.

    However, the autopsy report said he had fallen.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XiEM0_0wCBKLab00
    One Direction fans gathered to pay tribute to Liam Payne, at the Monument of the Revolution, in Mexico City, Mexico, October 17, 2024. REUTERS

    The Buenos Aires Security Ministry communications director, Pablo Policicchio, told Page Six that investigators are still determining whether Payne’s fall was accidental or intentional.

    Responding officers discovered Payne’s hotel room in disarray .

    Photos showed his television smashed, a half-glass of champagne, and drug paraphernalia scattered in the room and bathroom.

    The “Strip That Down” singer had struggled with substance abuse before and went to rehab as recently as last year.

    Pele
    4h ago
    Bless his heart 😢 It sounds whatever he read on that laptop was the tipping point that really pissed him off on top of being high! What happened to him is HORRIBLE & TRAGIC. My condolences to his family & friends 😢❤️🌹🕊️🪽🪽😞😞😞
    Sami
    2d ago
    This is so unbelievably tragic and sad!! Damn🙏🏻!!
