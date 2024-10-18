MLB fans incensed as Hulu Live outage hits in midst of Guardians’ 10th-inning rally — hours after price hike

Score another win for cable television as the streaming platform Hulu had a nightmare situation Thursday night during the Guardians’ ALCS Game 3 win over the Yankees .

Many fans rushed to social media during the fateful 10th inning to express dissatisfaction with the streaming giant owned by Disney as their live sports watching came to a shocking halt before David Fry’s two-run walk-off homer off Clay Holmes cut the Yankees’ series lead to 2-1.

Hulu Live TV fell apart during the most important moments on Thursday. X, @crunkilton22

“2 playoff baseball games, nfl, college football, and @hulu just stops f–king working. If this isn’t fixed in 2 minutes I’m switching to YouTube TV. This is a f–king joke and waste of money,” X account @crunkilton22 posted to X in a post that has 1,300 likes as of Friday morning.

Hulu users missed David Fry’s walk-off homer. DAVID MAXWELL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The disaster for the streaming platform is something out of a Buffalo Wild Wings commercial with the game going out just as it was hitting its peak.

One X user and a Reddit thread showed how some were already upset with Hulu Live TV, as the streaming platform had just increased its price to $6 per user, upping the total cost of the network to $83.

Dave Fry and the Guardians celebrates the big win. AP

It just so happened the price uptick occurred on the same day as the service malfunction.

“The company is also raising prices at ESPN+, which will increase by $1 to 11.99 per month, and at Hulu With Live TV, which will rise by $6 per month to $82.99, which includes the ad tiers of Hulu and Disney+, and to $95.99 for the ad-free tiers,” The Hollywood Reporter wrote in August. “All the price hikes will be effective Oct. 17.”

Approaching the same cost as cable is a big loss for the streaming fanatics as Thursday was arguably the most important day for the platform to work effectively given it’s asking for more money from consumers.

Thursday’s game proved to be a classic, although Yankees fans won’t remember it that way.

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton went back-to-back to tie and then take the lead in the eighth inning before the Guardians rallied in the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

Fry’s two-run homer kept the Guardians’ World Series dream alive and put pressure on the Yankees heading into Friday’s Game 4 with Luis Gil getting the start .

