New York yoga teacher Natasia Pelowski reveals why her parents hired kidnappers to snatch her from room as a teen
By Nicholas McEntyre,
2 days ago
A former troubled teen revealed her harrowing account of her parent-hired kidnapping that brought her to a wilderness therapy camp where she was claimed to have been abused and forced to lay in an open grave.
Natasia Pelowski, a New York City-based yoga teacher, recalled the morning she was awoken by a pair of boots pounding outside her door in before bursting into her Silicon Valley bedroom on Nov. 23, 2014.
The then-16-year-old came face-to-face with her eventual abductors — two strangers, a male and female — whose figures were “so tall and wide they filled my doorframe,” she wrote in an essay published by Newsweek.
“Come with us,” Pelowski recalled them say before she shot back with “no” before freezing out of fear.
“I wasn’t asking,” the man said as he grabbed the arm of the small teen who said her life was being taken away.
The high school junior screamed for help as was tackled to the ground before she was handcuffed and carried downstairs, where they were greeted by Pelowski’s mother.
The female kidnapper revealed only her mother could stop the abduction, but the teen only got the word “sorry” mouthed from her parent as she was dragged out of the home and into a “cold, black car.”
Pelowski’s high school principal had recommended a wilderness therapy program as her parents were convinced that having their daughter “forcibly removed” from her home was an effective way to get her there.
The teen, who struggled with depression in high school, spent 53 days at the camp without electricity or shoes, repeatedly strip-searched, prevented from speaking to her peers and forced to work in fields.
One harrowing morning, Pelowski was awoken by staff before sunrise, blindfolded and ordered to follow the sound of drums.
When she removed her eye covering, she was met with a 6-foot open grave that she was laid into and read a eulogy to mark “the end of my old life.”
After her time in wilderness therapy, she was placed into a Utah residential center where she was placed in solitary confinement for 24 hours and the subject of “attack therapy.”
During her stay at the residential center, Pelowski says she witnessed several suicide attempts “followed by staff berating the attempters.”
She claims she developed PTSD following her release just before her 18th birthday.
“For 10 years, I struggled to understand how my family could have abandoned me. It’s always haunted me that children are still being subjected to brutal treatment programs like mine, she wrote. “I no longer blame my parents. Instead, I wonder why lawmakers who hold the power to save vulnerable youth fail to do so.”
Pelowski admitted her forceable abduction wasn’t unique as it is the most common method to get troubled teens to their respective facilities, which include private youth programs, therapeutic boarding schools, residential treatment centers, religious academies, wilderness programs and drug rehabilitation centers.
“Between 120,000–200,000 young people reside in some type of group home, residential treatment center, boot camp, or correctional facility” with over 50,000 of them being placed there privately by their parents, according to an estimate by the American Bar Association.
“This corrupt network of juvenile mental health institutions known for abusing minors receives over $23 billion in public funds annually and holds over 120,000 to 200,000 minors at any given time,” Pelowski said.
The facilities, operated by private companies, nonprofits or faith-based groups promise to help youth with behavioral problems, addiction, eating disorders and in some cases sexual orientation and gender identity.
Pelowski, who now lives in New York, isn’t the only one advocating against the controversial youth treatment, as others, including Paris Hilton, have put the industry into the spotlight.
