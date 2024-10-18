Open in App
    New York yoga teacher Natasia Pelowski reveals why her parents hired kidnappers to snatch her from room as a teen

    By Nicholas McEntyre,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30WlKF_0wC3ANAa00

    A former troubled teen revealed her harrowing account of her parent-hired kidnapping that brought her to a wilderness therapy camp where she was claimed to have been abused and forced to lay in an open grave.

    Natasia Pelowski, a New York City-based yoga teacher, recalled the morning she was awoken by a pair of boots pounding outside her door in before bursting into her Silicon Valley bedroom on Nov. 23, 2014.

    The then-16-year-old came face-to-face with her eventual abductors — two strangers, a male and female — whose figures were “so tall and wide they filled my doorframe,” she wrote in an essay published by Newsweek.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YG6Kh_0wC3ANAa00
    Natasia Pelowski revealed in an essay to Newsweek why her parents had her kidnapped and brought to a wilderness therapy program in 2014. @natasiapelowski/Instagram

    “Come with us,” Pelowski recalled them say before she shot back with “no” before freezing out of fear.

    “I wasn’t asking,” the man said as he grabbed the arm of the small teen who said her life was being taken away.

    American reportedly kidnapped in the Philippines by gunmen who took him away in speedboat

    The high school junior screamed for help as was tackled to the ground before she was handcuffed and carried downstairs, where they were greeted by Pelowski’s mother.

    The female kidnapper revealed only her mother could stop the abduction, but the teen only got the word “sorry” mouthed from her parent as she was dragged out of the home and into a “cold, black car.”

    Pelowski’s high school principal had recommended a wilderness therapy program as her parents were convinced that having their daughter “forcibly removed” from her home was an effective way to get her there.

    The teen, who struggled with depression in high school, spent 53 days at the camp without electricity or shoes, repeatedly strip-searched, prevented from speaking to her peers and forced to work in fields.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tT2wG_0wC3ANAa00
    Pelowski’s high school principal had recommended a wilderness therapy program as her parents were convinced that having their daughter “forcibly removed” from her home was an effective way to get her there. @natasiapelowski/Instagram

    One harrowing morning, Pelowski was awoken by staff before sunrise, blindfolded and ordered to follow the sound of drums.

    When she removed her eye covering, she was met with a 6-foot open grave that she was laid into and read a eulogy to mark “the end of my old life.”

    NYC mom recalls horrifying moment knife-wielding creep tried to kidnap her 2-year-old daughter: ‘That’s my baby!’

    But Pelowski’s nightmare didn’t end there.

    After her time in wilderness therapy, she was placed into a Utah residential center where she was placed in solitary confinement for 24 hours and the subject of “attack therapy.”

    During her stay at the residential center, Pelowski says she witnessed several suicide attempts “followed by staff berating the attempters.”

    She claims she developed PTSD following her release just before her 18th birthday.

    “For 10 years, I struggled to understand how my family could have abandoned me. It’s always haunted me that children are still being subjected to brutal treatment programs like mine, she wrote. “I no longer blame my parents. Instead, I wonder why lawmakers who hold the power to save vulnerable youth fail to do so.”

    Pelowski admitted her forceable abduction wasn’t unique as it is the most common method to get troubled teens to their respective facilities, which include private youth programs, therapeutic boarding schools, residential treatment centers, religious academies, wilderness programs and drug rehabilitation centers.

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR MORNING REPORT NEWSLETTER

    “Between 120,000–200,000 young people reside in some type of group home, residential treatment center, boot camp, or correctional facility” with over 50,000 of them being placed there privately by their parents, according to an estimate by the American Bar Association.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lEwve_0wC3ANAa00
    Pelowski claims she developed PTSD following her release from the residential center just before her 18th birthday. @natasiapelowski/Instagram
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UcTyQ_0wC3ANAa00
    The New York-based yoga instructor is now advocating against the troubled teen industry. @natasiapelowski/Instagram

    “This corrupt network of juvenile mental health institutions known for abusing minors receives over $23 billion in public funds annually and holds over 120,000 to 200,000 minors at any given time,” Pelowski said.

    The facilities, operated by private companies, nonprofits or faith-based groups promise to help youth with behavioral problems, addiction, eating disorders and in some cases sexual orientation and gender identity.

    Pelowski, who now lives in New York, isn’t the only one advocating against the controversial youth treatment, as others, including Paris Hilton, have put the industry into the spotlight.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vJ6cn_0wC3ANAa00
    Pelowski admitted her forceable abduction wasn’t unique as it is the most common method to get troubled teens to their respective facilities. @natasiapelowski/Instagram

    In 2023, Hilton pushed for legislation on Capitol Hill against the treatment, which she claims she was abused, specifically at the Provo Canyon School in Utah.

    “This is still happening today at these places, and 200,000 children are being sent away to these places every single year,” she told “ Fox & Friends” at the time.

    In April, she backed California legislature aimed at cracking down on the industry by requiring more transparency from youth treatment facilities.

    California’s Accountability in Children’s Treatment Act was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com.

