Trump supporter Vem Miller in hiding, fears for his life after ‘delusional’ local sheriff painted him as would-be assassin

LAS VEGAS — Vem Miller, the Nevada man arrested on weapons charges outside a Trump rally in California, says he’s been forced to go into hiding and fears for his life after a local sheriff made “preposterous” and “delusional” claims he tried to kill the former president.

“It’s so easy to kill somebody or harm somebody you know, and that person might think he’s a hero in the moment, just due to ignorance of not knowing the facts,” Miller — a 49-year-old filmmaker and Republican activist — told The Post in a video interview.

“So I’ve got to reassess everything going forward and look at it with new lenses.”

Vem Miller is suing Riverside County and Sheriff Chad Bianco for damages after an Oct. 12 arrest at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Coachella, Calif. Miller was released and charged with two weapons offenses. Fox11 Los Angeles

Miller said he’s a die-hard Trump supporter and has been working to get the 45th president back in the White House.

On Tuesday he filed a lawsuit against Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, who told local media his deputies “probably stopped another assassination attempt” when they arrested Miller with a shotgun, a handgun and a high-capacity magazine in his SUV outside Trump’s Coachella Valley campaign event Saturday night.

Bianco “fabricate[d] allegations against Miller . . . claiming to have thwarted a third assassination attempt” against the Republican presidential nominee, Miller’s Nevada federal lawsuit alleges.

In particular, Bianco first held a press conference Sunday in which he made a host of “preposterous allegations” all “perpetuating his delusional and false narrative” about Miller, the filing says.

The sheriff “knew that Miller was not charged with any wrongdoing concerning assassination attempts, and that United States Secret Service and FBI agents even declined to interview him. It became clear that Bianco, intentionally, maliciously and with a blatant disregard for the truth, wanted to create a narrative so as to be viewed as a ‘heroic’ Sheriff,” the suit states.

The lies about Miller allegedly included that he had fake passports and licenses with aliases, his car had phony licenses plates, he had forged VIP and press passes for the event and the weapons and ammo he had in the car — which he disclosed before trying to enter the event — were “red flags of his intent to assassinate” Donald Trump, the court papers allege.

A Nevada federal district court filing alleges Bianco (above) “fabricate[d] allegations against Miller . . . claiming to have thwarted a third assassination attempt” against the ex-prez, now seeking a second White House term. Riverside Sheriff

Miller said the Secret Service and FBI declined to interview him over the incident. @vemmiller

And instead of correcting the record and apologizing, at additional press conferences, “Bianco compounded defendants’ misconduct, perpetuated a boisterous and delusional narrative that has caused irreparable harm to Miller’s character and reputation,” the suit adds.

Within hours of his arrest — which ended with two weapons charges and his release on $5,000 bond — Miller became internationally recognized.

Miller, 49, describes himself as “an artist” and is a former Nevada Assembly primary candidate who ran as a Republican in 2022. @vemmiller

His car and equipment remain impounded, and he’s living in “an undisclosed location,” he said.

Although his new notoriety has boosted his AmericaHappens.com video service and prompted tens of thousands of views of his video statements about the arrest, Miller said that brief jail stay also took its toll.

Its impact came in the “way I was characterized, you know, and thrown into jail with hardened criminals the other day and wondering what the hell I’m doing here,” Miller said.

He appeared calm and collected despite the Saturday arrest and global attention.

But when he went out to buy fresh clothes after his release, Miller said, people looked at his picture on their mobile phones and then stared. He said the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has expressed concern about possible attempts on his life should he return to Sin City.

Although Miller no longer lives in the Astoria Trails South gated community he and his parents once called home , the family still resides in Las Vegas. He said his parents, ages 83 and 77, were shaken by an unannounced visit to their home Sunday morning by Las Vegas police.

Miller, who the complaint said underwent hours of detention and mistreatment, had told deputies he had two firearms in his car as he entered a parking area for the Trump event.

Miller is a “Trump Captain” as part of the Trump Force 47 swing-state program. Vem Miller/Facebook

Miller said he likely won’t attend further Trump events, despite his commitment to the campaign. Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He said the Nevada GOP had sent him “special guest” access passes, and he was authorized to attend the event. The Riverside sheriff accused him of having forged press passes and VIP tickets to the event.

Miller, who ran as a Republican for a state Assembly seat two years ago, is a “Trump Captain” as part of the Trump Force 47 swing-state program .

“I’m an artist. My motto has been art is the greatest weapon.” Miller said.

Law enforcement’s handling of Miller that day violated his “First and Fourth Amendment Constitutional rights to privacy and to be free from unlawful searches and seizures,” the filing alleges.

The suit says the officers “were trained to do precisely the wrong thing” all for the purpose of a “gratuitous sensational story.”

The sheriff’s office and Bianco have faced prior claims of negligence including “scrutiny for significant rise in inmate deaths,” the filing says in a footnote — noting the Golden State’s attorney general might be looking into Bianco for allegedly mishandling his leadership of the department.

The lawsuit, filed by Las Vegas attorney Sigal Chattah — also a Nevada GOP committeewoman — seeks compensatory and general damages as well as “punitive damages to the fullest extent permitted by law,” along with interest.

Miller said he likely won’t attend further Trump events, despite his commitment to the campaign.

He said he fears someone might want to emulate Texan Jack Ruby, who in 1963 killed John F. Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald as a “favor” to the late president’s widow.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department did not respond to a request for comment.

